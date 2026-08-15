"... Americans love to turn to women when the house is burning down. Social scientists call it the glass cliff — the phenomenon in which women are recruited to lead failing companies."

"President Trump’s businessman brand of governance has many Americans feeling this nation is failing. I suppose the dumpster fire of climate denialism, political corruption and general scamminess of, well, everything would be dire enough circumstances to make a female president possible. In particular, Democrats — whom you might expect to be wary of placing another female candidate before the American public — are facing a political disaster of their own making.... [A] lot of Democrats are faithful to conventional political wisdom that they cannot win the White House by running from the left. Ocasio-Cortez is made for this moment.... As we learned in 2008, when history says it’s your time, it’s your time."
Writes Tressie McMillan Cottom, in "Is Ocasio-Cortez Ready for the Glass Cliff?" (NYT gift link).
57 comments:
"..President Trump’s businessman brand of governance has many Americans feeling this nation is failing..."
just when i think, that the NYTs could NOT get ANY more moronic..
They go and prove me wrong
by WHAT criterion, is this nation "failing" because of "President Trump’s businessman brand of governance?
The stock market?
The economy in general?
oh! i know, the "endless war (5 months!) in Iran?
Sophie Cunningham? Sydney Sweeney?
oh! OH! i Know! I KNOW! Ellen Page!!!
Yada yada…
More bullshit from the Yew Nork Times…
Scott Adams repeatedly described AOC as a “great persuader.”
He predicted she would be a legit presidential candidate.
I haven’t listened to her much, and I’m conservative, so I get everything she says translated through right leaning media. But, I take her seriously. Adams said you should.
How many examples are there of "women being recruited to lead failing companies?" And of those examples, how many of these female leaders actually succeeded in turning around said failing companies. I sense a strawman, er, straw-woman.
The Democrats suffer from the tendency to believe their own press releases. AOC would do great in a few deep blue strongholds but nationally she's too far left. She knows that, and she's trying to back away from some of her more extreme positions, but you can't back away from stuff that's already on videotape.
They are really trying to make AOC a thing. What is it about the left and propelling forward women who are not very bright?
If she ran, she would have very, very good chances of winning the nomination- the far left loves her and they turn out in primary voting. In the right conditions, she could very well end up as President. She is a complete fool and incompetent at everything except for her own self-promotion but that isn't a barrier to winning a general election.
"Tressie McMillan Cottom". Huh. Is she, by any chance, a perky lil' BLACK girl? Why yes, yes she is. No doubt she majored in plagiarism at some Ivy League shithole.
" general scamminess of, well, everything " - You mean like Hunter Biden and the many scams of the Biden clan? You mean like the Clinton Foundation (possibly the biggest scam in the history of the world)? You mean the $100M+ fortune accumulated by Nancy Pelosi whose only job her whole life was to work for the governmen? You mean those scams, right?
The NYT is a joke.
Where does the NY Times find these idiots? Cambridge?
"Climate denialism"
I deny the climate!
Leftists are corrupt and stupid. a really harmful combo.
The democrat party is a criminal enterprise.
We just had the biggest nationwide year over year drop in crime in history on top of an already historic low crime rate. The stock market is at record highs, and as to our forever wars: as of May 13, 2026, there have been 260 military deaths of all kinds, thirteen of these were hostile deaths resulting from "Operation Epic Fury." If current trends continue, 2026 is projected to be one of the lowest years on record for military deaths. The real forever wars we have are among blacks in blue cities under long-term Democrat control.
For the first time in my life I'm seeing government fraud, theft and waste being eliminated on a large scale. Also for the first time since I was kid, the U.S. is ascendant on the world stage, solving long festering problems and creating new alliances where they seemed impossible before. I'm not getting everything I want, but I'm getting much more than I ever expected.
ChrisC: "What is it about the left and propelling forward women who are not very bright?"
The bright ones are on the right! These dim ones are all the left has! CC, JSM
bagoh20: "We just had the biggest nationwide year over year drop in crime in history on top of an already historic low crime rate. The stock market is at record highs....2026 is projected to be one of the lowest years on record for military deaths....government fraud, theft and waste being eliminated on a large scale.,,,,"
IOW, from the left's perspective, a catastrophe! Put a woman in charge! CC, JSM
Tressie was a Black Panther diaper baby.
The Times gave us the Fox Butterfield effect: more people are in prison, yet strangely crime is down. Is there a similar confusion of cause and effect here? Dying institutions become dominated by women and choose women as leaders. Do they choose women as leaders because they are dying, or are they dying because they are dominated by women? Possibly cause and effect are more intermingled and harder to separate. Possibly big and old institutions are dying anyway, but the woman at the top isn't set up to fail as a patsy or scapegoat for male failures. By the time corporations choose a woman CEO they are already focused on publicity rather than on profits.
The only real problem we have is the Left and their lack of reason, knowledge and morality. I expect the century-long battle with that to continue, but it sure is a shame that this one problem is all that keeps us from having nice things, and it all goes back to bad education. Decades of daddy issues educating our people.
The shit show can’t get any worse, calling the Democrats a criminal enterprise? Pot meet kettle. I used to think Republicans were smarter, but it turns out that I just found their brand of lies more appealing.
Do Americans love to turn to women when the metaphorical house is metaphorically burning down? Not at the level of national politics. There is no American Margaret Thatcher or Golda Meir or Indira Gandhi.
They actually published that as an article and put their name on it?
The Maybelline Marxist is yet another hollywood actress.
AOC is entirely unimpressive and there is no end to the dumb crap that comes out of her mouth.
If Trump had stuck to his knitting, none of this would be a problem, instead he chose, like Obama in Syria, like Carter fomenting the Iran Iraq war, like George W Bush, like Joe Biden, to dance to Israel’s tune. The war is approved by 35 percent of Americans , and the actuary tables say that this demographic is getting smaller every year.
Trump blew it, squandered his presidency because he didn’t want to disappoint Daddy Bibi.
The modern democrat party is a criminal enterprise.
Some in the GOP like gravy too. But mere greed - doesn't compare to the Walzian Newsum Biden Soros Chi Com corrupt left.
Biden, Harris and Walz are proof that nobody is too stupid or incompetent for the Left, and all three were absolutely abysmal at communication, therefore there is no reason not to take every potential candidate seriously. They will vote for any Democrat, and they don't need a good reason for it. No reason, no knowledge, no morality, and no standards. The whole political fight is over relatively few voters who are persuadable. That gives me hope, because I think the Right has the only good arguments.
I'm beginning to think that commenter "Jaq" is actually Tucker Carlson using a pseudonym.
"... Americans love to turn to women when the house is burning down.."
“Supergirl” was a flop.
What have "social scientists" done for us? Social and psychological "sciences" despite being front and center for decades have no real accomplishments, discoveries or inventions to their credit. They only have an endless series of replacing an older theory with a newer one over and over, and of course selling new articles, books, seminars and classes each time.
...and drugs.
Yes. Please let AOC run do. Let’s turn Kamala into Qué-buena in comparison.
Tressie is a rabid Diversitist. Most people are not similarly equivocal and inane.
They have well and truly jumped the ass.
I don't know anybody that calls a woman when their house is on fire. Where do they get this crazy shit? It's like their ideology overpowers every molecule of reason and facts, and their ideology is just wrong.
Wince - lol.
Women fail because they're set up to fail. Girl bosses never fail on their own. That's science!
All these ridiculous tropes that don't exist. "The Glass Ceiling" "The Glass Cliff" The glass cliff is invisible.
"If Trump had stuck to his knitting..."
Perfect example of what I'm saying. The idea is just stupid and backward. There has never been a President who has led a more active, engaged and accomplished life than Trump has. Six decades of it, and his Presidency has been even more so. Some people's thinking has no link to facts or reality.
So, what she's saying, ironically, is that Ocasio-Cortez should be frozen and sequestered until a later date. Karma-la.
Women, like blacks, have been fast-tracked to management and leadership positions for over 50 years. It seems like every other police chief is a woman or a black. Every other anchorman is woman. And the other one is black.
We have 4 women on the SCOTUS, and probably one - Kagan -deserves to be there.
There are definitely important things you call a woman for, but a fire? They can't even pee on it like man. We come with a built in fire hose. How awesome is that?
Women are underrepresented as CEO's because its an area that people really care about and peformance is important. IOW, its about $$$. Americans will put up with incompetent female helicopter pilots who get people killed, but they wont tolerate a CEO who tanks their stock price.
A dig at Newsom fiddled and Bass brayed a Diversity cacophony while LA burned.
Is the glass cliff where "burdens" are Planned... aborted, and their carbon is sequestered in darkness? Wicked.
glug glug glug
cant talk, I'm underwater
since 1999
I call Karen Bass when the house is on fire.
"Social scientists call it the glass cliff — the phenomenon in which women are recruited to lead failing companies." Ah, those social scientists, doing their social science thing very scientifically. Is the juxtaposition with the sociology-in-trouble post deliberate?
Occasional Cortex will be pimped - because BUT TRUMP!
X
"DSA Members Can’t Bring Themselves to Admit Cuba is a Dictatorship – Immediately Try to BUT TRUMP!
During a recent conversation with Latino journalist Jorge Ramos, high ranking members of the DSA turned into a stuttering mess when they were asked a simple question about whether or not Cuba is a dictatorship. HINT – It is.
They immediately try to make the issue about Trump and the blockade on Cuba, because they cannot answer this question honestly.
Ramos keeps trying to give them an opportunity to answer the question, pointing out that Cuba has not had real elections in decades, engages in all forms of censorship and has political prisoners, but they just won’t embrace the truth."
AOC is queen of that.
It is very rare for a member of the House to be elected President - especially a representative from a one-party district. ames Garfield was the last Congressman elected.
Good god is Thomas MaGoo Friedman back at the office?
AOC will just be Biden 2.0
… most of what I learned of ceo selection I learned from Welch- new hires are selected because there’s is the least hostile candidacy to the existing talent. Dumpster fires are different- a disproportionate number of women take the jobs because it’s a step up they probably wouldn’t get otherwise. None of that matches the nyt fantasies…
Love to turn to women when the house is burning down? As Ms. Cottom forgotten what a woman brand manager did for Bud Light? What a woman CEO did for Cracker Barrel? Sometimes the woman holds the match.
btw I’ve never heard use of the term glass cliff…
That’s the ticket!
Jupiter: McMillan Cottom is an associate professor in sociology at Chapel Hill. In 2020, the year of the George Floyd protests and peak anti-racism, she received a MacArthur "genius grant" for "shaping discourse on highly topical issues at the confluence of race, gender, education, and digital technology for broad audiences."
Of course the latter impresses the Times and other progressive media outlets, but this is the second opinion piece of hers that I have read from an Althouse link, and as with other commenters, I am not impressed.
And it seems highly likely she is exactly the kind of sociology professor whose politics come before the discipline, the topic of another Althouse link today. I'll pass on that one.
A recent Newsweek article has the better assessment: "Despite her large social media following and her significant fundraising ability, her 26 percent favorability rating trails the typical marks of nationally prominent politicians with presidential-level name recognition, who historically register positive ratings in the 40 to 50 percent range depending on the political environment."
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