August 15, 2026

"The other book I’ve been reading, Michael Glover Smith’s 'Bob Dylan as Filmmaker: No Time to Think,' takes up Dylan’s... forays into the world of cinema."

"I got to witness one of them a few weeks ago, when I attended a rare public screening of the provocative and polarizing 2003 flick 'Masked and Anonymous,' co-written by Dylan and Larry Charles. I hadn’t seen it before, but I immediately entered the cult of admirers who believe it was unfairly maligned when it was first released. (Roger Ebert called it 'a vanity production beyond all reason.' I hope Dylan chose to take that as a compliment.) I have also had the 'Masked and Anonymous' soundtrack on repeat — especially its eclectic assortment of Dylan covers by a global panorama of artists like the Sertab Erener, Francesco de Gregori and the Magokoro Brothers. You’ve never truly heard 'My Back Pages' until you’ve heard it in Japanese."

Writes Lindsay Zoladz, in "My Summer of Bob Dylan/Hear tracks inspired by his Long Hot Summer Tour, including 'My Back Pages' and 'Mississippi'" (NYT gift link, where you will find a playlist that includes "My Back Pages" in Japanese).

Here's "Bob Dylan as Filmmaker: No Time to Think." And for a second book Zoladz writes about, "After the Flood/Inside Bob Dylan's Memory Palace." Both of those links work to send a commission to me.

As for "Masked and Anonymous," I couldn't find it streaming anywhere. Meade, who's seen it twice, seems to think it's on YouTube, but here's a link to buy the DVD, if you still have a DVD player. It's only $9.48. Here's the trailer:

Posted by Ann Althouse at 7:49 AM
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3 comments:

boatbuilder said...

The title alone is 17 years ahead of its time.
What a cast! I might have to track that down.
The trailer suggests that a whole lot of the film, including the actors, was derived from "The Big Lebowski."

8/15/26, 8:07 AM
n.n said...

Masked and Infectious was a theatrical dramedy featuring a loquacious field of experts and raving stand-up politicians. It was a global blockbuster with a Diverse cast, diverse extras, that could not be missed by mandated inclusion. It was an autistic masterpiece that marked a millstone in human mediocrity and hubris.

8/15/26, 8:11 AM
Levi Starks said...

Looks like fun. But did I see a glimpse of comedic "blackface"? That alone did it in.

8/15/26, 9:01 AM

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