"The other book I’ve been reading, Michael Glover Smith’s 'Bob Dylan as Filmmaker: No Time to Think,' takes up Dylan’s... forays into the world of cinema."

Writes Lindsay Zoladz, in "My Summer of Bob Dylan/Hear tracks inspired by his Long Hot Summer Tour, including 'My Back Pages' and 'Mississippi'" (NYT gift link, where you will find a playlist that includes "My Back Pages" in Japanese).
Here's "Bob Dylan as Filmmaker: No Time to Think." And for a second book Zoladz writes about, "After the Flood/Inside Bob Dylan's Memory Palace." Both of those links work to send a commission to me.
As for "Masked and Anonymous," I couldn't find it streaming anywhere. Meade, who's seen it twice, seems to think it's on YouTube, but here's a link to buy the DVD, if you still have a DVD player. It's only $9.48. Here's the trailer:
3 comments:
The title alone is 17 years ahead of its time.
What a cast! I might have to track that down.
The trailer suggests that a whole lot of the film, including the actors, was derived from "The Big Lebowski."
Masked and Infectious was a theatrical dramedy featuring a loquacious field of experts and raving stand-up politicians. It was a global blockbuster with a Diverse cast, diverse extras, that could not be missed by mandated inclusion. It was an autistic masterpiece that marked a millstone in human mediocrity and hubris.
Looks like fun. But did I see a glimpse of comedic "blackface"? That alone did it in.
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