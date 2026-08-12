"There was so much vulnerability and yearning there. It was heartfelt and pure girl power. Arlene on that song was inspiring. I wanted to record a record like that."

Quoted in "Arlene Smith, Whose Song ‘Maybe’ Helped Define Doo-Wop, Dies at 84/With the Chantels, a groundbreaking female vocal group, she tugged heartstrings with the indelible hit and paved the way for a wave of 'girl groups'" (NYT gift link).
At that point, doo-wop — born of city street corners — was dominated by male acts like the Penguins (“Earth Angel”), Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers (“Why Do Fools Fall in Love”) and the Del-Vikings (“Come Go With Me”).
Despite the fact that a few pioneering Black female groups like the Teen Queens (“Eddie My Love”) and the Bobbettes (“Mr. Lee”) had hits before the Chantels, the record industry “didn’t know what to do with us,” Ms. Smith later said in an interview with the site ClassicBands.com.
"Maybe" is the subject of Episode 65 of the great podcast "A History of Rock Music in 500 Songs." Excerpt:
So they were R&B singers, but the fact that these were Catholic schoolgirls, specifically, points to something about the way their music developed, and about early rock and roll more generally....
Certainly when it comes to the Chantels, the girls had all sung in the choir, and had been taught to read music and play the piano, although a couple of them had eventually been kicked out of the choir for singing “that skip and jump music”, as the nuns referred to rock and roll.
Indeed, at their very first appearance at the Apollo, after getting a record contract, one of the two songs they performed was a Catholic hymn, in Latin – “Terra Tremuit”. That piece remains in the group’s repertoire to this day, and while they’ve never formally recorded it, there are videos on YouTube of them performing it:
15 comments:
Tonight we polka. Tomorrow we doo-wop.
I love these videos!
R.I.P, Arlene Smith. Thanks for the music.
Can you be a pioneer by copying an established style, or is this the soft bigotry of low expectations? Or is it the whole country winking and going along?
I'm getting back into podcasts. I will definitely have to put that podcast series on my list. Thanks for mentioning it, Althouse.
Great stuff, Professor. Love that song and that sound. Every time I hear it, it brings me back to another era. And the vocals....compared to the sound-alike-look-alike factory produced sounds of today? Just different. One has feeling, the other none.
Doo-wop good, doo-rag bad.
Maybe, baby, NYeT, was a progressive parody with a liberal license to swing perchance to swipe that was ripe for the dirty dancing that followed.
I enjoy some episodes of "A History of Rock Music in 500 Songs," but his focus on race and feminist spin must surely make this episode difficult to endure.
That reminds me of my K-12 upbringing in Catholic schools. Unfortunately in 5th grade the Church decided Latin and other traditional stuff was no longer cool, and threw out a whole bunch of it via Vatican II.
That started me on my trip towards questioning it all, ending with agnosticism, firmly established by age 14 and never wavering since.
Meh. The doo-wop sounds vaguely familiar (all doo-wop sounds the same to me); the hymn is new to me and once is enough.
"No longer cool... via Vatican II" is a disharmonious rhyme... in time.
Wikipedia on the critical reception:
In a review from the December 2, 1957 issue of Billboard Magazine, "Maybe" is described as "organized confusion" and a song that "has to be watched - and it has to be heard to be believed."
But then, pioneers are never readily accepted by the Establishment. There's some controversy over who deservest the credit and royalties for writing the song. There usually is.
Lyrics are a crazed vision of love. Key line: "Maybe if I kissed your lips/I'll be at your command."
Context:
Maybe, if I pray every night
You'll come back to me
And maybe, if I cry every day
You'll come back to stay
Oh, maybe
Maybe, if I hold your hand
You will understand
And maybe, if I kissed your lips
I'll be at your command
Oh, maybe
"Maybe if I kissed your lips/I'll be at your command."
Pure girl power.
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