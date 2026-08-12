🤣 LMAO! Marco Rubio just dropped this hilarious response to Sec. RFK Jr.'s diet— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 11, 2026
Q: Have you adopted RFK's diet of red meat and fermented vegetables?
RUBIO: "No! This is a CRAZY diet. This is a diet that consists of eating sauerkraut and meat. Now you understand like this is… pic.twitter.com/qgaMNjsIhu
August 12, 2026
"I'm not going to travel the world with a cooler full of sauerkraut. It's ridiculous. I can't do it!"
Posted by Ann Althouse at 8:29 AM
Tags: cabbage, MAHA, Marco Rubio, RFK jr
62 comments:
You gotta love Rubio.
As an aside, I love sauerkraut and meat. (sausage?). It sounds like he's going for the Wisconsin vote.
No. Take that back. He's against it. He's clearly NOT going for the Wisconsin vote.
“It comes in this beautiful foil package…”. That is priceless. I knew I liked him.
Mmm... Sauerkraut, with grilled bratwurst, and a side of [word] salad... served by the rising seas on a hot warming day by a girl wearing a teenie, weenie, yellow polka dot bikini, for the first time, today, tomorrow the Roman Empire! Is a sign of the climate change. Say cheese.
Rubio has always been kinda chubbeh cheeks.
The sauerkraut is replaceable with pickles or kim chi.
Rubio is just an addict. Addicts make many excuses for their behavior.
Despite my German heritage, I preferer kimchee to sauerkraut.
The purpose of the fermented foods for those that don't know is that it takes less bacterial activity for you to get the benefit from them.
Humans cannot digest anything that is plant based beyond breaking off glucose endings of carbohydrate chains. We have gastrointestinal tracts that are built to eat meat and eggs. Everything is digested by bacteria.Most of your feces is dead bacteria if you eat a standard american diet.
His wife is a dick.
Cabbage, borscht.... Russian innuendo? But, first, the beats of Maybe, baby... wearing a teenie, weenie, yellow polka dot bikini, for the first time Evers.
It is actually super convenient to just throw the frozen packs of ground beef and frozen steaks into a cooler when you travel. Keeps your condiments cold.
A few weeks ago, after RFKj talked the stuff up, my wife bought a jar, but it sits lonely and uneaten. I'm going to have to buy some bratwurst and eat it myself even though she's the one with the stomach issues.
PopTarts are OK but they're no substitute for donuts in the morning.
Peachy+2: I kinda agree with you.
It's not sustainable if you're downwind of it.
**Peachy+2 said...His wife is a dick.**
I thought their chemistry was endearing. Far from the robotic on-message we're so used to. Just the sort of low-key bickering you expect from a real marriage.
I eat sauerkraut almost every day. Non Pasteurized Bubbie's brand. High in probiotics. As a supplement to Florigen Digestion. To combat what ongoing antibiotics do to my gut health. Works great, and is tasty stuff. Also high fiber.
His wife is a dick. His dick is a prick. His prick is a trick... yadda, yadda. Pass the sour K-word.
pop tarts.. mmmm!
Rubio and Jeanette are a cute couple who keep it gay and lighthearted is a recipe for a sweet marriage... and sauerkraut with spare "ribs".
We all struggle with temptations and bad eating habits.
Maha is just a short way to say - learn better eating habits cut carbs and sugar, & lose some weight for your own good, and use your muscles. Americans are fat.
Rubio does not look over weight. His wife is annoying.
Make America Ha ha Again.
Tim - well that's a good point. Couples give each other a hard time all the time. Rubio of course handles all the things with grace and charm.
Ground beef, cabbage, and onion - cook it up in a dutch oven on the stove top.... add seasoning - lots of pepper and some old bay seasoning for a kick.
nom nom nom nom nom nom. Great in the winter.
a pop tart is a slice of cardboard with frosting.
Remember when the food pyramid was all grain based?
Maha changed that.
Leftists whine.
I bet Rubio chased Jeanette around the playground when courting her and Jeanette would "hit" him as boys and girls in love do. The sweet and sour of a lifetime served together.
ha ha ha
I love that clip. So funny. What a great dynamic the two of them have. Like Lucy and Ricky Ricardo. She wants him to go MAHA and he's like, "No, that's not sustainable. I'm not going to travel the world with coolers of sauerkraut." And then the reporter asks him the hardball question. "Are you MAHA?" And he's like, oh shit, I got to duck it. And he says, "I'm in favor of MAHA." (For other people!). And then his wife starts nagging him about his diet again. "Poptarts."
Now, what's brilliant about this, is that his wife and the reporter are now united, and they're both teasing him. Which makes this maybe the most positive media interview I've seen with a Republican in, I don't know, forever?
He is definitely running for President. This is introducing the new First Lady to the world. And it's amazing to me how they got this incredibly charming interview from the media.
Reporters (D) all want to tear down maha - mock maha - belittle maha. Never acquiesce to leftwing narratives.
His wife is a dick.
No, that's the play-nag. That's a great dynamic with a woman, in my opinion. Sparks.
“I thought their chemistry was endearing. Far from the robotic on-message we're so used to. Just the sort of low-key bickering you expect from a real marriage.”
I’m not a fan of people who do this to each other in the company of others. I’m very much not a fan when public figures do this to each other. Her first comment was ok, her second one wasn’t (in my opinion). When Laura Bush made it be known that she disagreed with her husband on policy, I thought that was wrong.
Rubio handled it well but that doesn’t make it ok. (In my opinion.)
Okay, the reporter's a Republican, Katie Miller. She's a podcaster and married to Stephen Miller. That's why they're all so relaxed. They're on the same side.
This is the dynamic that Democrats get with the mainstream media, all the time. Imagine a world where Republicans got this treatment from journalists!
For a minute there, I thought I was watching Everybody Loves Raymond. Maybe this is Everybody Loves Rubio.
MAHA, ha, ha in moderation is one of the small joys in life. Keep going, ladies and germs.
MAHA is advisory, not a policy to mask a mandate, which can be vexxxing for many people.
Hilarious!
A polka here. A polka there. Do the polka together with a side of rib-bing keeps the relationship sweet and healthy.
The wife is great.
MAHA, ha, ha. The girls are polka dancing with the boy. A cute time for all.
"I love that clip. So funny. What a great dynamic the two of them have. Like Lucy and Ricky Ricardo."
Ha ha. That's what we were saying here at Meadhouse.
I said they were like a sitcom couple and Meade said "Lucy and Desi."
I thought the dynamic between Rubio and his wife was great. It was very light and playful. He seemed to like it and his riff with Pop-Tarts being a great American Invention was fun. It is nice to feel minorly transgressive like that.
The mean girl instinct runs deep. Something evolutionary brings it out in the presence of a desirable male.
Marco is my clear favorite for 2024.
I met him twice. His Q score (likeability) must be through the roof.
If Marco and his wife were Democrats, they would be the Democrat POTUS candidates in 2028. 99% sure.
It could be one of these days... but I don't think say. Keep it light, seriously.
Do you need to put sauerkraut in a cooler? I thought that was the whole point of preservation by fermentation: it's already spoiled! CC, JSM
Wow. I didn't watch the whole thing until I read the comments.
Her first comment was OK. If Marco is eating garbage it is OK to say he is eating garbage once. People should be called out in a constructive way.
When she started arguing she went from constructive criticism to destructive.
If you ever try to get people to change their diet you learn that this is a very very very very touchy subject and you will not convince anyone with language like this.
When she starts attacking him she crosses a line and she is trying to elevate herself rather than helping someone else.
You generally have insulated bags. The sauerkraut just goes right next to the frozen beef.
Pull out whatever you plan to eat that evening and leave it on the counter.
“The mean girl instinct runs deep. Something evolutionary brings it out in the presence of a desirable male.”
I didn’t think she was mean, just not quite ready for prime time. Hillary Clinton used to do this to her husband a lot. Maybe that was meanness, but maybe she just wasn’t socially astute enough - which was a big problem with her throughout her carreer.
Marco Rubio is just not a diet guy:
“I tried keto once.
“It was a near-psychotic event for me. If I had been in this job while doing it, I would’ve been like, “Mr. President, we must bomb Paraguay.”
“And it’s like, why? I don’t know. I’m just really mad. I haven’t had any sugar.“
https://x.com/KatieMiller/status/2087539367858344415
"Do you need to put sauerkraut in a cooler? "
I think once you open it up for the first time you need to refrigerate it thereafter. The fermentation occurs in an anaerobic environment. Once oxygen is reintroduced bacteria can grow again, though it is slowed by the acidity and salt content.
@Peachy @Eva Did you feel that Rubio's wife was running him down publicly? Did you feel like she was hen pecking him? What didn't you like about her behavior?
"I didn’t think she was mean, just not quite ready for prime time."
I wasn't talking about her, Eva.
Lucy and Desi eventually broke up.
I like their back and forth. It’s clear she’s nagged him about pop tarts many times so he could just banter back. He’s an exceptional SoS. Godspeed to him.
By the way, Reuben sandwiches have corned beef and sauerkraut, as well as Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing. It’s one of my favorite sandwiches - could eat one every day and be quite happy. I suppose I could drop the rye, have a Reuben bowl concoction…. Yeah I’m definitely trying that!
I hope at least that he will not be opening up a can of saurkraut on the same flight I am on.
John Henry
Last week: burritos. This week: sauerkraut. Getting tired of the fake news.
Eva Marie said...
“The mean girl instinct runs deep. Something evolutionary brings it out in the presence of a desirable male.”
I didn’t think she was mean, just not quite ready for prime time. Hillary Clinton used to do this to her husband a lot. Maybe that was meanness, but maybe she just wasn’t socially astute enough - which was a big problem with her throughout her carreer.
I wouldn't use Hillary and Bill as the example. Hillary was a textbook sociopath and Bill was a rapist.
My problem with the "presence of an attractive male" comment is that women don't start doing this in courtship. They only do it in a committed relationship.
For some reason once they have a man committed to them some women have a tendency to start tearing them down.
My theory is that women are always going to be attracted to the man who acts like the alpha and the biological perception is that the alpha male is the one that takes what he wants and smacks everyone else around. When a husband stops acting like alpha and is nice/empathetic she tries to make him into the meany that dominates the tribe.
It makes sense from a biological standpoint but people don't really look inward or try to understand why they do things.
Thinking about my above comment I have to amend it.
Most women do like men like Bill Clinton. Rubios wife deep down wants Marco to act more like Bill. That is why she treated him like this.
“Did you feel that Rubio's wife was running him down publicly?”
Yeah, I kinda did.
This dynamic isn’t just between spouses, but friends, families, and coworkers as well. If the recipient of the comments is socially skilled then things go smoothly. Rubio is excellent. He immediately changes the direction of the conversation with the Pop Tart bit and makes that what viewers remember.
If the recipient isn’t very socially adept then exchanges like that become uncomfortable. (Bill Clinton comes to mind.) Either way, I’m not a fan.
But I am definitely in the minority here, so take whatever I say with a grain of salt or a helping of sauerkraut.
What are you people talking about?! I see nothing wrong with Jeanette Rubio's responses. They have a little back and forth. It's adorable.
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