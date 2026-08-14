August 14, 2026
"The right-wing De la Espriella, who was inaugurated last week, pledged during his campaign to bring the 'wrath of God' against drug traffickers and other armed groups to 'end them like cockroaches, like rats.'"
From "Colombia’s new president asks Trump to bring militarized antidrug campaign to the country/The South American nation is the world’s largest producer of cocaine" (WaPo).
5 comments:
“Deeds and words make the perfect man.” Baltasar Gracian, SJ
All it takes is an invitation and we will help.
I do worry about stretching our attention and resources. In theory, we do want to stem the flow of drugs, of course. However, there's been in a lot of "in theory" in our multi-front war on drugs over the decades, and yet the problem seems to remain stubbornly intractable. I have no answers, and I do freely admit I do not have expertise in this area. Hopeful but skeptical is about all I can muster.
Espriella has made an existential choice. Once you decide to take on the cartels, you cannot afford to lose. There can be no brokered peace. This will be ugly. The cartels will ally themselves with Chinese and Venezuelan and Mexican organized crime, who have political allies within their respective countries.Will the Colombian people have the necessary tenacity?
it IS weird,
how left wing governments have TAKEN OVER the Entire world!
from Italy and Poland, to Columbia and Argentina..
Wait! maybe i'm all turned around
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