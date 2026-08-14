🚨 2,000+ Gamers Hired for AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL@SecDuffy: “They multitask. They have to think on their feet. They work with their hands and their eyes, and they’re making great controllers… We had 14,000 applicants, 8,000 qualified. We were getting the best and the brightest.” pic.twitter.com/C0U6eRj0IC— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 14, 2026
August 14, 2026
"If you can merge gaming with aviation, why not?"
Posted by Ann Althouse at 4:24 AM
Tags: airplanes, Sean Duffy, video games
14 comments:
This goes back to the primordial beginnings of computer games. Computer culture was dominated by STEM workers and researchers until the Windows 95 era -- pilots were there long before.
An early computer game (1982) was Microsoft Flight Simulator -- a technical niche product used for pilot learning and practice. People then attached real airplane joysticks and control yokes, plus used dashboard with gauges. Later, both aircraft and driving games adopted real vehicle seats, forced feedback (shaking/movement), and wide wrap-around displays.
There was a famous case of a combat jet game player passing the military pilot test circa the 1990s. It caused a shift in training and recruiting back then.
When drones went mainstream 10 to 15 years ago, the military first hired experienced pilots and simulated real aircraft. They then shifted to game players and systems. As modern drones depend on computer, phone, or tablet interfaces, the gap between real flying and games is small to nil.
Modern aircraft make heavy use of computer interfaces, so there's a strong overlap between games, simulators, and the real thing. Air traffic control interfaces with these devices -- a big computer network in the sky.
It’s a brilliant idea to staff 2000 empty positions but it misses the actual story behind the story. The reason we were so short staffed started under Obama with (what else) a DEI push that REWARDED applicants who performed poorly at science and history. Then Buttigieg did absolutely nothing for four years except talk about racist roads and waste $2B with zero to show for it.
Prior to this great idea. Secretary Duffy implemented new radar systems that track ground vehicles on the tarmac as well as aircraft so that ATC officers can “see” all relevant traffic even in severe weather and fog. This makes two excellent advancements for airport safety.
This is a no brainer and should have been done long ago.
I loved Microsoft Flight Simulator from the time it first came out. I became proficient enough that I was convinced I could land a jet liner, with help, if needed. Realistic? No, but the simulators were sophisticated and realistic enough, even back in the old days.
Why didn’t Pete think of this to fix the shortage?
We’ve been told he’s so, so smart. And Duffy? A former Fox News host married to another Fox News host.
I wish my son would consider this.
The lady talking head on the left was unfortunately frozen in an hilarious “blah-blah-blah” pose.
@Mike (MJB Wolf): "The reason we were so short staffed started under Obama with (what else) a DEI push that REWARDED applicants who performed poorly at science and history."
@Dave Begley: "Why didn’t Pete think of this to fix the shortage?"
Air traffic control has long been the ultimate, obvious failure of DEI/Equity job emplacement programs. You cannot have a career coach, and you cannot fake it until you make it.
Acceptable performance follows from fast, accurate, poised, and controlled cognitive processing (~~general intelligence = IQ). One must perform complex calculations under pressure, and keep a bunch of other aircraft in mind at once. As such, the brain must function exceptionally well and standard retirement age is just 56.
Obama and Biden tried and tried and tried and tried to break the "proof is in the pudding" performance criteria and the dominance of White (and potentially Asian) men in this career. They failed roundly, and thereby did not hire anyone, and thereby 67 people died over the Potomac in 2025.
While Black and Hispanic guys play plenty of computer and video games...they haven't made the cut as often....
Duffy has quite the solid background, with many accomplishments prior to joining Fox. He's got substance to go with his flash. I wish him success in this.
I suppose the headline is amusing to some but its hard to imagine a background better suited for the skill set. Maybe those old time plate spinners?
I’m surprised an air traffic controller game never caught on. Not as glamorous as gta I suppose…
Surprised the left pounces on his brief tenure on Fox Business Network (co-hosted with Dagen McDowell) when they could call him a contestant on MTV’s The Real World, which is where he met his wife. Kinda weird how many former MTV personalities are or were Fox contributors.
@rehajm: "I’m surprised an air traffic controller game never caught on. Not as glamorous as gta I suppose…"
There are plenty of simulation, "god games," and real-time strategy games that are not unlike air traffic control. But, they tend to extend beyond the narrow (repetitive) nature of running an airport into creativity or combat. See Sim City, Rollercoaster Tycoon, Warcraft, Command & Conquer and many more.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Real-time_strategy_game
There are a few colleges with ATC programs, but their highly qualified graduates were turned down during the Biden years because they were too white and too male.
No they met on road rules
Post a Comment
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.