"By the time your grandmother starts using the wilting rose emoji, it’s done, you’ve got to move on."

Interesting, but I am old. I'm permanently freed from worrying over looking old. I am not the "your" in this "by the time your grandmother starts using it" test. I am the grandmother. I mean, I'm not a grandmother. I have no grandchildren. But I'm 75. I'm so far within the age group that there's nothing even to quibble about. It is therefore impossible for me to work on my emojis as a way to look young. My use of any emoji make not only makes me look old. It makes the emoji look old. Apparently, I have the power to make emojis look old.
Just as I'm drafting this post, I'm getting an emoji from Meade, answering a text I sent at 4:30 a.m.:
Being up at 4:30 a.m. makes me look old, as does the inability to watch a baseball game that begins at 9:10 p.m. But if you don't look, you can have a "live" experience in the morning if you're careful where you click, but...
Not being able to see the teeny tiny emojis is also making me look old. But this is my new freedom. Not to care about emojis. They're not for me. They are for teenaged girls. Read that NYT headline: "When it comes to emoji usage, we’re all just following teen girls." Yeah, you are. I'm not.
From the article: "Teenagers, particularly teenage girls, have always been at the forefront of linguistic change, according to Sali A. Tagliamonte, a professor of linguistics at the University of Toronto. (Among her five children, her daughters use emojis but her sons don’t, she said.) Women tend to have more social ties and a bigger emotional vocabulary, researchers said. And as people age, their language becomes more stable...."
Good. Let teenage girls have their teenage girl things to themselves. It's nice. For them.
14 comments:
I'm boring in the emoji department, and I don't use them much. I suspect this is an ageless quality of mine.
The "monkey no see" emoji (never heard of it before, which figures) is intriguing, though. Maybe I'll experience a turnaround?
1. Don’t the Brewers have the best record in baseball?
2. I hate emojis. Many are ambiguous. I don’t get if they are laughing, crying or what. Words are better.
From Orwell in 1984 : “It was always the women, and above all the young ones, who were the most bigoted adherents of the Party, the swallowers of slogans, the amateur spies and nosers-out of unorthodoxy.” ...and users of emoji, I might add...
I use a handful of them fairly often. I can never easily find the “new” ones people have sent me, so I no longer bother expanding my quarry of emojis. I’m old, too. I get to not gaf.
I don’t ever remember seeing teenage girls at the forefront of linguistic change except for the trendy language we mocked as originating from teenage girls. I’d need examples of true change what stuck…
I just watched a video a day or two ago that talked about young women being at the forefront of linguistic change.
During our recent summer in Canada, we frequently commented on the variety of road sign icons used there. There's an icon for "spa" (it's disturbingly reminiscent of the "Welcome To Schitt's Creek" billboard). There's an icon for "brewery" (a beer stein with a proper two fingers of foam). "Winery" - a bottle, of course. One sign incorporates a gear, a microscope, a cartoon atom, and something else - obviously it means there is something sciencey ahead, but we never figured out what. And there are symbols whose meaning we could never discern because they were so complicated and we were passing them so quickly.
WRT emojis, I've searched fruitlessly for one that looks like this - 😳 - but without the blush, to denote plain old shock without embarrassment. I conclude that emoji designers don't feel shocked without also feeling embarrassed, for some reason.
Braciatores delendi sunt. Eamus catuli.
…that video kind of supports my point mary beth- so much conclusion not much evidence. Where’s examples of the girl talking boys? It all reeks of the flop sweat academic studies that always conclude women are superior…
I too have entered the freeing embrace of TODC.
Too old. Don’t care.
🙄
The guy giving the girl-voice talk is himself talking with a bit of a girl voice. Certainly compared to broadcasting men of yesteryear.
This reminds me of something I noticed in Italy. I don’t have a lot of Italian, so I can listen to them without understanding the words. The men speak musically: lots of pitch changes, and gracefully sliding one syllable into another. The women speak rather harshly: staccato rhythm, using the lowest pitch they can muster, etc. Almost like they are compensating for being men or women. The man wants to make you less frightened of him, while the woman wants you to take her more seriously.
Arabs and Russians, on the other hand, tend to lean into their genders: the men speak as deeply as possible, while the women almost go into a falsetto.
Not sure what to make of all this, except that we Americans are not the only people to assign speech patterns to genders. CC, JSM
I started my legal career later in life - mid 40s when I got my degree. As a first year associate at Ropes & Gray I noticed that one of the senior associates on a litigation team used emojis in every fucking e-mail. I thought it made her look like a teenage girl and told a few other associates my thoughts. I was quickly shunned as the old curmudgeon - probably rightly so. But I’ve always felt that emojis should only be used by the under 17 crowd and never in a professional setting.
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