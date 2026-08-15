"An early affection for tossing pots on the wheel led her to graduate school... where she studied both ceramics and sculpture with Peter Voulkos... who believed in subjecting clay to Abstract Expressionist theatrics."

From "Mary Heilmann, Painter of Vividly Wobbly Abstractions, Dies at 86/An emblem of the obstacles faced by women artists of her generation, she was 67 when her first museum retrospective opened to rave reviews in 2007" (NYT gift link).
ADDED: Something about the attitude in the comments here made me remember a line from the movie "Blue Moon":
She’s a college student. Sophomore. Yale. Not the general school; that’s for the guys. This is the School of Fine Arts! Bohemian goddesses in gray smocks mixing paint in morning light. She’s all of twenty years old.
I bought the screenplay so I could quote that. (I highly recommend that movie, by the way. It's the most like "My Dinner with Andre" that I've ever run across: An unusual man talks about theater for a long time. Catch it on Netflix.)
I do appreciate the commenters focusing on the phrase "An emblem of the obstacles."
22 comments:
Dada strikes again, and the Emperor continues to promenade starkers.
Brings back memories of our kids' creations in school that we fondly referred to as "Art from Crap"".
So women were not taken seriously as artists, because the girl making glitter "sculptures" got a museum retrospective but not until she was in her 60's? Please...
"Emblem of the obstacles faced?"
So a coddled whiny loser was mad that men did not make her comfortable enough?
Good ole NYT - they can't just publish an obit "Talented artist dies." No, the poor dead woman has to be made into an emblem of obstacles faced by women artists.
I saw a couple things before the paywall closed it down.
My wife has painted better pictures.
Is there anything more insufferable than a woman who was coddled her entire life and given the most comfortable existence ever afforded a human being in our history as a race whining about how tough it is for women to be an artist?
Klink's Masterpiece
Do you realize what you've done here? The line, the coloring-- breathtaking! I just painted what I felt.
Mm-hmm.
True sign of a genius, sir.
Early DEIsm?
Obstacles faced by women for $500, Alex.
I am still thinking about how the Ronettes were considered pioneers for copying male doowop groups. Guess what, pretty women finding pretexts to dance around on stage are as old as time, and God bless them for it; not complaining.
I am sensing a theme today, humoring women.
lol n.n.
It is possible that those chairs are "comfortable" as she claims. For about 2 minutes.
Hemingway used to say that he went to the art museums in Paris to learn to write better, if anyone is doing the same with her artwork, it’s to learn what you can get away with.
This was the link that got me to cancel my Times subscription. About a month ago, they introduced two-factor authentication and I have to go through the process at least once a week. Their product isn’t worth the hassle.
"I saw a couple things before the paywall closed it down."
The words "unlocked article" are right there in the URL. That's a gift link. It didn't shut down.
Upon close inspection, the "obstacles faced by women artists" appear to be virtually identical to those face by male artists.
n.n said...
Early DEIsm?
AA and DEI have always been for the benefit of white women.
They orchestrated the rules, implemented the system, and created jobs for themselves to manage it.
Ann Althouse said...
"I saw a couple things before the paywall closed it down."
The words "unlocked article" are right there in the URL. That's a gift link. It didn't shut down.
It put up a give me your email window.
Close enough for government work.
"An emblem of the obstacles faced by women artists of her generation..."
Break me a fucking give.
Van Gogh never got within hailing distance of a museum showing of his work during his lifetime, does that make his work superior to Hellman's? Of course not, that would be stupid.
The artist is the least important aspect of art, but you'd never know that by reading fishwrap like NYT or paying a visit to most museums. Those little placards commonly placed beside the objet d'art have gotten bigger year by year. They hardly existed before the turn of the 20th century. As they started, they contained the name of artist, maybe, the title of the work, maybe, and a date, maybe. If the viewer received more information, it was often because the work had historical or archeological significant apart from it aesthetic value. Nowadays we get a whole damned nonsensical essay attached to every exhibit. On your next museum visit, observe the museum goers. Many will spend more time reading the damned placards than studying the objets d'art. Today's curators think nothing of telling you how you should interpret what you see. And they call Trump a fascist.
I think that I shall never spurn
More congealed slop than is that urn.
It’ll ne’er beget a single ode
It’s highest use, no doubt, commode.
Its meaning is it’s meaningless
Bereft of insight to express
Craftsmanship is deemed too hard
She’ll smash a pot and use a shard
The pot she smashed was not well made
Yet plays its part in this charade
Mayhaps an ode of broken wind
My declamation I rescind.
I quite enjoyed that obit, particularly her final quote about the possible influence of her Catholicism (or at least the Catholicism of her youth). I'm really not understanding the comments above about her being coddled? How? She doesn't seem to have been independently wealthy and she certainly didn't hitch herself to money. She didn't have early success. She did seem to have friends.
I also quite like some of her paintings (more than the descriptions of them, which is par for the course with me). Comparisons are odorous, but I think I'd rather have a wonky Heilmann celebrating the hand than one of those graphic De Koonings.
Blue Moon is a great flick. American Songbook, a Manhattan that no longer exists, the genius of Ethan Hawke, so many great things about it. CC, JSM
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