"Students are writing essays with ChatGPT, and teachers are using A.I. to grade them. Workers are sending lengthy A.I.-generated emails to colleagues, who are responding with walls of chatbot text of their own. A.I podcast hosts are holding forth with A.I. podcast guests on topics like gas prices, the Iran war — and artificial intelligence.... In March, Meta acquired a social network designed for bots to talk to one another.... There was a telecom executive who had noticed customers sending A.I. voice agents to argue with his company’s A.I. customer service system. There was a man who used a chatbot to draft messages on a dating app to a woman who seemed to be doing the exact same thing...."
August 20, 2026
It used to seem like a joke — a prank — to get A.I. talking to A.I.
But these days:
5 comments:
Quality control systems will not survive the productivity crisis.
We have our very own nag chat-bot who cuts and pastes AI non-stop.
imo - w/ education - AI should not be allowed. We are already spiraling downward with poor reading and math basics. (while the corrupt crime D syndicate lie and cover it up)
At some point - US citizens will be so deliberately dumbed-down, in a few generations, or sooner, we will all be slaves to Chi Com robots and their AI overlords.
We are the Eloi. The machines are the Morlocks.
"1. Your AI sovereignty dictates your institution’s future. Sovereignty is the precondition for choice. Relinquishing sovereignty transfers the future choices of your institution to others, who are likely to exploit it for their gain and your loss."
It's right there at the top...."if you can't beat them join them" essentially. Palantir has spoken.
IEE writ large.
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