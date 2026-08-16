... set loose on a wild, untamed continent
Open thread. Write about anything.
This morning I googled one of the terms in Connexctions. AI came back with the other three terms it was connected with, in the purple. Of course, I recused myself. I never would have gotten it anyway
https://x.com/GadSaad/status/2088725218181222499Aseem Malhotra jumps the shark.
Yesterday Josh Baez of the St. Louis Cardinals was playing his first MLB game. He hit the first pitch he saw for a HR to center in Wrigley Field. Cool, but lots of players have homered in the first big league at bat. In his second at bat he hit a home run to left. Ok, super rare. Only two other players have done that. Third at bat, homer to right. Johs is the first player in MLB history to hit a homer in their first three at bats. There have been about 23,000 players to play at least one game in the show. Incredible.
Interesting case in England, showing that public safety issues are not limited to the US: Britain is early-releasing thousands of prisoners because of limited capacity. Among the people scheduled for early release are the men who dragged PC Andrew Harper to death when he got caught in their car door. By the way, the killers are Roma, so white, and born in UK. So a lot of the usual issues around policing are absent here. Starmer blubbered that you can't single out individuals to stay in prison if they fit in a category that's getting a general release. There also has been some criminological data that say releasing minor offenders doesn't relieve overcrowding, because they minor-offend again straightaway. Burnham has been noncommittal so far.The most interesting part of this is that every single chief constable in England and Wales, including the commissioner of the Met, have signed onto a letter urging the government to figure out a way to keep these guys locked up. This is an unprecedented display of backbone by senior police officials.The chief constables are appointed by and responsible to their mayors or other local-level elected officials. So either the chiefs feel this is an existential issue and if the mayor fires them, oh well, or the mayors agree.Quite a turnaround from recent trends. Or maybe the cops are just worried that Tommy Robinson's boys will start killing them in the cause of freedom, if the prison time seems doable. CC, JSM
After reading the comments in previous post about Madison and college games, I think I'm the only one in here without a college degree. Don't feel bad. Doing what you are told keeps you out of jail., and that's a very good thing. I didn't listen, and yes I did go to jail. They told me I would I have to stay if I didn't tell them who I was, and what I was doing, but I didn't do that either, and they let me go. Never trust the man.
The New IRA taking on the migrant crisis in Ireland?
"Johs is the first player in MLB history to hit a homer in their first three at bats."Wow! If would have just told them "let me play one game and then we discuss the contract". I'm sure he'll do well before long.
"bagoh20 said...After reading the comments in previous post about Madison and college games, I think I'm the only one in here without a college degree."Nope.
He was already in their farm team.Báez's arrival from Class AAA Memphis.When does (re) negotiating begin
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.
10 comments:
Open thread. Write about anything.
This morning I googled one of the terms in Connexctions. AI came back with the other three terms it was connected with, in the purple. Of course, I recused myself. I never would have gotten it anyway
https://x.com/GadSaad/status/2088725218181222499
Aseem Malhotra jumps the shark.
Yesterday Josh Baez of the St. Louis Cardinals was playing his first MLB game. He hit the first pitch he saw for a HR to center in Wrigley Field. Cool, but lots of players have homered in the first big league at bat. In his second at bat he hit a home run to left. Ok, super rare. Only two other players have done that. Third at bat, homer to right. Johs is the first player in MLB history to hit a homer in their first three at bats.
There have been about 23,000 players to play at least one game in the show. Incredible.
Interesting case in England, showing that public safety issues are not limited to the US: Britain is early-releasing thousands of prisoners because of limited capacity. Among the people scheduled for early release are the men who dragged PC Andrew Harper to death when he got caught in their car door. By the way, the killers are Roma, so white, and born in UK. So a lot of the usual issues around policing are absent here.
Starmer blubbered that you can't single out individuals to stay in prison if they fit in a category that's getting a general release. There also has been some criminological data that say releasing minor offenders doesn't relieve overcrowding, because they minor-offend again straightaway. Burnham has been noncommittal so far.
The most interesting part of this is that every single chief constable in England and Wales, including the commissioner of the Met, have signed onto a letter urging the government to figure out a way to keep these guys locked up. This is an unprecedented display of backbone by senior police officials.
The chief constables are appointed by and responsible to their mayors or other local-level elected officials. So either the chiefs feel this is an existential issue and if the mayor fires them, oh well, or the mayors agree.
Quite a turnaround from recent trends. Or maybe the cops are just worried that Tommy Robinson's boys will start killing them in the cause of freedom, if the prison time seems doable. CC, JSM
After reading the comments in previous post about Madison and college games, I think I'm the only one in here without a college degree. Don't feel bad. Doing what you are told keeps you out of jail., and that's a very good thing. I didn't listen, and yes I did go to jail. They told me I would I have to stay if I didn't tell them who I was, and what I was doing, but I didn't do that either, and they let me go. Never trust the man.
The New IRA taking on the migrant crisis in Ireland?
"Johs is the first player in MLB history to hit a homer in their first three at bats."
Wow! If would have just told them "let me play one game and then we discuss the contract". I'm sure he'll do well before long.
"bagoh20 said...
After reading the comments in previous post about Madison and college games, I think I'm the only one in here without a college degree."
Nope.
He was already in their farm team.
Báez's arrival from Class AAA Memphis.
When does (re) negotiating begin
Post a Comment
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.