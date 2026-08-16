"In the exhilarating case of Madison, it’s important to pursue the frenzy, merge with the frenzy, ingest the frenzy."

"The frenzy beckons along State Street, the central nervous system of the city and the 50,000-strong university, with main quadrangle Bascom Hill at the end opposite the state Capitol. The frenzy churns up and down the streets and boulevards leading up to kickoffs, the multistory bars packed with people and red. It’s present in bits in the breakfast line at the famed Mickie’s Dairy Bar, or the doughnut line at Greenbush, or at State Street Brats, or the Memorial Union Terrace of the main student union. It’s bubbling at the Dane County Farmers’ Market, and it’s roaring at the frat houses near Camp Randall Stadium, where the inspiring sights might include a beer bong on the second floor delivering the nectar to a drinker on the ground. It reaches its peak, though, at the end of the third quarter.... If one seeks bouts of quiet, as unfitting as they can seem, there’s a daydream of a lake (Mendota), the Lakeshore Path, the city’s welcoming capacity for cyclists or the privilege of a lakefront room at the Edgewater Hotel...."
The Washington Post puts Madison first, in "The 10 best college football towns in America"
(gift link).
Here's the daydream this morning, video'd by Meade:
21 comments:
The Dream of the Gardener's Wife? CC, JSM
"Indefinitely Extended Excursion™️ said...
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That's like a snow day for my scroll finger.
I don't get it. A couple years back, they were putting up plywood on the storefronts in a mostly vain attempt to protect them from a rioting horde of criminal vermin. Are those the same people who drink in these "multi-story bars"?
Just a reminder that all that metropolitan/academic bliss is created and sustained by hardworking people behind the scenes frying food, collecting garbage, and cleaning kitchens and restrooms. It's wonderful, and good for everyone, but better for some. Recognize your working class anyway you can. That's all.
And what about that asshole thief on a bike that the cop shot? If he were still alive, would he be part of "the frenzy"?
College towns are a subsidized vacation from reality.
They were acceptable when they created productive happy members of society that valued the brave and the beautiful.
Now college towns are a 5th column full of parasites completely unresponsive to the host they are feeding on in the best case and they are actively seeking to destroy the host in most cases.
As a lover of all things sausage, can anyone tell me how the State Street Brats are?
bagoh20 said...
Just a reminder that all that metropolitan/academic bliss is created and sustained by hardworking people behind the scenes frying food, collecting garbage, and cleaning kitchens and restrooms. It's wonderful, and good for everyone, but better for some. Recognize your working class anyway you can. That's all.
Exactly.
...The foreigners visiting for the footie were gobsmacked by the size of our college football stadiums. If your stadium doesn't seat at least 100,000 you aint nothing...I like The Grove bit too as it's the antithesis of tailgating, not that I don't appreciate tailgating...
"Recognize your working class anyway you can"
...please! don't recognize them by embracing communism. That is all...
The Madison diet is causing acid reflex. Change.
As a postdoc I was invited to speak at a scientific conference in Madison. The day after the talk a friend and I spent 12 hours straight drinking at State Street Brat. The brats are so so but the cheap beer ordered in pitchers was great.
Four Wisconsin food groups, the beer group, the corn group, the cheese group, and the brat group. A square meal can be had at State Street Brat.
Had another great time yesterday boating and swimming at the lake. The water is at a record low, but there were plenty of boatloads out playing all over. Some favorite beaches and fishing spots are becoming inaccessible, but new ones are appearing- places not seen for 90 years. It was an unusual summer day with temps only reaching the low 90s, but water still at 85 degrees, so perfect conditions. It's monsoon season, so there are thunderstorms that threatened, but never fully developed. Seeing lots of people out enjoying the outdoors doing nothing but pure play is satisfying and encouraging to the spirit.
That said, if this El Niño winter does not produce substantial snowpack in the Rockies as I'm expecting, I'm going to sell the boat at a great loss and find a new way to play, but boating will be hard to match for family fun.
IDK, it's my impression, probably because of the recent downturn in performance, that they can't even fill the student section.
"And what about that asshole thief on a bike that the cop shot? If he were still alive, would he be part of "the frenzy"?"
He'd be working the cars of the attendees.
Why was Penn State happy valley excluded from the list? This is bullshit and probably continued punishment for the pedo coach. Penn State main campus is fabulous. When I attended in the early 80’s the students were solid republicans, although I understand they swung more progressive now.
Had to fill up the boat with gas at the fuel dock, and after waiting for a while maneuvering my unwieldy floating living room in line, one attendant directs us to another dock so he can service some jet skis that snuck in front of us. I went to the other dock, filled up with another attendant who was great, and when we went inside to pay I handed him a $50 tip right in front of the guy who dicked me. Very satisfying.
"...ingest the frenzy."
Face it, Madison. WaPo wants you dead.
"I handed him a $50 tip right in front of the guy who dicked me. Very satisfying."
Well played.
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