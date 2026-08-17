Background: "Hayden Panettiere, Star of ‘Nashville’ and ‘Heroes,’ Dies at 36/In May, she published a memoir after a tumultuous decade that involved depression, substance abuse, losing custody of her daughter and stints in rehab" (NYT gift link).
WATCH: Hayden Panettiere says she was 18 when a woman she trusted as a protector took her below deck on a yacht and physically put her in bed beside an undressed “very famous” man.— Scott M (@EODWX5) August 17, 2026
“By the time I’d realized I was in danger, I was quite literally out to sea.”
“She physically put… pic.twitter.com/rz5JAyxQo0
August 17, 2026
"My hair stood on end and I became ferocious and, like, this is not happening, but I had nowhere to hide."
Posted by Ann Althouse at 4:36 AM
Tags: actors, boats, sexual harassment
9 comments:
Wow. Her vocal fry could cook your breakfast.
I listened, but I still do not understand any of it. Lots of verbiage, but little communication.
She died.
Child star. She was on soap operas when she was a child.
I must live on another planet. Never heard the name before, nor seen her movies/shows.
R C Belaire said...
I must live on another planet. Never heard the name before, nor seen her movies/shows.
Don't feel alone, R C. I essentially withdrew from popular culture stuff 35 years ago, so I recognize no one similarly situated. It only affects me when I try to watch Jeopardy when visiting relatives.
She’s likely most famous as the cheerleader from Heroes, but that show was a big hit that became weird just as fast and forgotten. They haven’t discussed cause of death. It seems her brother died of cardiomegaly a few years ago at a younger age.
Hollywood does eat its youth (Weinstein), or opens doors to self-destruction. She was an attractive, mainstream, pretty girl "cheerleader" stereotype before Woke. She brings to mind the Hollywood beauty-is-skin-deep cliche dating back to Marilyn Monroe and before.
Compare this outcome to Ellen/Elliot Page.
i am currently almost done re-rewatching Nashville (up to S6 E11).
I bought the entire series several years ago, plus watched it the 1st 5 seasons on ABC.. all so that i could watch Juliette Barns (Hayden's characer).
I'll miss Hayden, how sad
We watched all of Heroes and Panettiere was the cheerleader. The catchphrase was, "Save the cheerleader, save the world" so she was central to the storyline.
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