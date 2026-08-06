... set loose on a wild, untamed continent
All are fine but #3 is next-level.
Kudos to the guy who arranges the clouds.
Is it too early to call Abdul El-Sayed a neoliberal sell-out?
Surprised to see that WI has never had a female governor.
The Dallas Cowboys and their fans certainly do not want Thanksgiving cancelled as U.S. senate candidate Francesca Ping Hong once advocated. They are on a 4 game Thanksgiving winning streak.It has been posited she meant to say to cancel Columbus Day but got confused between lithium treatments.
(viaCFP) Is this really funny?People are so juvenile:https://x.com/Cassetta13/status/2085345916953751681/video/1?s=46
Except “Cancel Thanksgiving. Should have done this in 1621”is the exact quote from FH.
Talarico, running against Texas attorney general Ken Paxton (R.), is seen in photos speaking to the audience and posing with attendees at Texas Beer Company, which hosted the festival. Kween Kee Kee, sporting a shimmery blue dress, heavy eye makeup, and a platinum blonde wig, performed a drag routine as part of the group's "Youth Drag Show," event photos show.
Except “The modern (Thanksgiving) national celebration dates to 1863… “ (wiki).Let’s quibble.
Beautiful!
She wanted to nip it in the bud. If you could go back in time and unalive the first Thanksgiving or Hitler as a baby, first Thanksgiving would be the woke choice.
After all without Hitler, you couldn’t call Trump and every other Republican Hitler.
Ugh you cant blame thanksgiving for king phillps war half a century later
top 10 photos. lovely morning.
Stockholm syndrome?Madison syndrome. I doubt I ever visit WISCO ever again.
NYT - lying and enraging the left."Matt Whitlock@MattWhitlockThe New York Times wrote a story about hospitals being spread too thin due to "Republican healthcare cuts"The problem? The hospital they cite as struggling is a "nonprofit" hospital with a $1B in offshore investments and a CEO making $5M/year."
All 3 are beautiful. 3rd down is best.
I find it interesting that Bernie a sanders has pointedly declined to endorse Francesca Hong.
Ah, Reflections… very nice!
Everyone knows the Anglicans in Jamestown had Thanksgiving long before those dissenters in Plymouth. CC, JSM
What I have this evening -- all I have this evening -- is a sentence fragment;"... the voice of sanity, raging in the night."
NY Post headline suggestion if she loses: WHAT A TURKEY
Works if she wins as well.
If she loses:SO HONG, FAREWELL HONG OVERHONG KONGED
In Trump vs Barbara. the Supremes ruled that citizenship is denied to a "person . . . born in a territory or territorial waters of the United States where citizenship is not conferred by Federal statute." But there are no jurisdictions where citizenship is conferred by executive order and not statute.
Eva Marie. I prefer "Thanksgiving Day!"
"Democrats aren’t coddling Scandinavian-style socialists; they’re getting into bed with a nihilistic, deconstructionist brand of third-worldism. It’s an ideology that seeks the elimination of prisons, policing, borders, the Senate, the presidency, the Supreme Court and democratic free markets. A worldview that aligns with genocidal jihadist movements like Hamas.A generation ago, the left would’ve recognized this cadre as Trojan horse doing the bidding of our adversaries.But not today. "https://nypost.com/2026/08/06/opinion/im-a-longtime-democrat-fighting-to-restore-my-partys-soul-in-michigan/
Panorama of our attention is better than the pantheon of our attention.
Did y'all know that AI is destroying millions of books? The companies are buying books, by the millions, to train its language models.“Project Panama is our effort to destructively scan all the books in the world.”
According to 1491, the Indians made a habit of driving visiting Europeans into the sea if they tried to set up permanent camp. They were allowed short visits for trading and that’s it. The Pilgrims were welcomed only because the local tribe needed an ally in a war against a more powerful neighboring tribe. Those Pilgrims lived in peace with the Indians for generations.It seems strange that Hong would not want to celebrate one of the successful, mutually beneficial events in Indigenous-European relations.
More Madison mahem last night.
Nowadays, the left encourages us to shun or argue with our more conservative family members on Thanksgiving Day. .
“Works if she wins as well.”@Eva Marie, not true. Then the turkeys will be the citizens of Wisconsin, who will be plucked and cooked.
It seems clear if Democrats could go back in time, they would find ways to excuse Hitler. After all, look at how they protect Fauci, when we all know he funded gain of function research after Congress and Obama banned it.
…yah but he wasn’t a rogue evil scientist doing it, it was with the tacit endorsement of…someone. That’s why he will be publicly shamed but not punished…
My view has been for a while that the "Anti-Zionists" are in fact anti-Semites who hate the Jews. More and more, this hostility includes much of the Democrat party. The drumbeat about Zionists controlling our elections? It's insane stuff. Here's the truth about Israel, AIPAC, and political donations. Now ask yourself, why is Israel singled out? Why is AIPAC singled out? What is the basis of this obsessive focus?
**The companies are buying books, by the millions, to train its language models.**This story or one like it prompted Mrs. MJB and I to buy a full set of 1977 World Book Encyclopedias. I’m not worried about AI destroying all the books but then I also don’t trust the scanned info to survive the AI curating, massaging, and manipulating the contents and making the actual book’s facts “unavailable.”
Stephen Miller doesn't read any better than his boss.A century ago, in "United States v. Wong Kim Ark", the Supreme Court ruled as Chief Justice Roberts has now noted; the matter of tourism was expressly addressed.“A]liens who traveled to the United States for ‘business or pleasure’ received no ‘exemption from the jurisdiction of the country,’” Robert wrote. “To the contrary, they were subject to that jurisdiction for as long as they remained here — and any children born to them were American citizens under the 14th Amendment.”
Brundle keeps reminding us how much he hates this country
Photographers have been hanging out in front of the Fauci residence since he testified. As the Fauci couple were driving away, Fauci’s lovely bride gave the photographers the middle finger, aka the “California howdy”.To which Sen. Rand Paul responded by tweeting: “Is that how you take the fifth amendment in sign language?”
When you are 85 and have all the money and fame you can acquire, your legacy is the third leg of the stool. When you lose that, you collapse in a heap. Fauci is now on the floor looking up. Even the MSM can’t prop Fauci up. He will be scorned until he’s gone.
gadfly said... Stephen Miller doesn't read any better than his boss. A century ago, in "United States v. Wong Kim Ark", the Supreme Court ruled as Chief Justice Roberts has now noted; the matter of tourism was expressly addressed. “A]liens who traveled to the United States for ‘business or pleasure’ received no ‘exemption from the jurisdiction of the country,’” Robert wrote. “To the contrary, they were subject to that jurisdiction for as long as they remained here — and any children born to them were American citizens under the 14th Amendment.”We need to move these pieces of shit to China at the same time we send Roberts and the other traitors in DC.
I see the plucky new colonizers of the DSA are starting to win elections here. So I guess the people voting for them are soon going to find out if all cultures really are equal. You know, it's going to be a real learning experience living without police, a President, or a Senate. I guess kind of like Somalia, Uganda, or any of those great cultures in the Middle East, from which these new colonizers fled to be able to complain about how terrible things are here.I'm surprised they haven't come up with a clever acronym for the upcoming elections to emphasize how pumped we should be to "Make America Somalia Already" (MASA), or the one that makes Mamdani smile so much - MAU -MAU! ("Make America Uganda", twice for emphasis).
The Curse of The Credentialed https://hotair.com/david-strom/2026/08/06/the-highly-credentialed-are-all-jason-arday-n3817729
[begin virtual italics]This story or one like it prompted Mrs. MJB and I to buy a full set of 1977 World Book Encyclopedias. [end virtual italics]I'm not worried about books being eliminated by AI (perhaps I should be? I'll have to ponder that), though I do think that in our post-literate world, they will be thrown out by the thousands because no one wants the anymore.I don't have a collection of encyclopedias, from back in the day or more recently (I wish I'd invested in in a set, though). However, I do have the complete set of The Great Books that my parents started collecting in the early 1960s, and I also have a collection of the associated yearly books on "current" ideas which they collected from the 1960s through the late '80s, I think. They're currently in boxes as I'm amidst a move, and we never unpacked them in the first Florida house. Those, along with the thousands upon thousands of books I collected or inherited (mostly the former) over many decades, are a pretty good repository of primarily, though not solely, Western civilization knowledge, intellectual exploration, ideas, and literature. I suspect most of my books will end up on the trash heap (literally) of history when I'm gone. But I'm gratified that my son and at least one niece have expressed interest in the Great Books collections, and also a collection of extra-small books my great-grandfather, a seafaring man,.used to take with him on his long stints at sea. (Obviously, he didn't take the entire collection; he collected them over time and would take 2-3 or so that would fit in his bunk and later his captain's cabin.) So maybe there's a ray of hope. Even an old girl can dream.
Growing up in the 60s, my dad had a set of encyclopedia published before Pluto was discovered and WWII had started. It was an interesting read.
The LEFT: obey us - or we will harm you."‘I Hope You End Up Kirked’: North Carolina Lawmaker Gets Death Threats After She Complains About Transgender Music Teacher at Elementary School: The ‘equity leader’ principal and the school board have doubled down on supporting the teacher, but concerned parents are mobilizing."
The Insane left
@Mariam WahbaX"It's funny watching Egyptian media confidently label Abdul El-Sayed Muslim Brotherhood, confused as to how and why Americans let this happen. And look, [I don't know] if he is brotherhood or not, but I do know that Egyptians know the MB better than anyone."
Physical media is the only information that cannot be altered by the technofascists that ruined Wikipedia and Disney.
Physical media is the only information that cannot be altered by the technofascists who ruined Wikipedia and Disney.
The story seems to be saying that individual copies of the books were used and then destroyed so that it could not be proved that any specific book under copyright was used in the LLM training process. This avoided copyright problems, i.e., paying an author for using the book in the training process.This is not the same as buying a book and reading it and then using it while citing it. It's more like being deeply influenced by a book such that one begins to use its speech rhythms, its argument patterns. However, the LLM is aiming to be able to use anyone's speech rhythms and patterns like a machine using textile patterns from all over the world which it weaves into different fashions in different years. It's a little creepy when the same thing is openly proposed for thought. I guess we need a sci-fi writer to imagine how that will work out. But it just seems to me that the intellectual situation will be the same as it is now if both people use AI in their disputes. It's only if you imagine that you have to use your lonely intellect against a giant AI machine like a human chess player against a computer that it seems as if the AI or The Machine wins. But what if it was two human chess players, each with an AI computer? Not man-against-machine but man-with-machine against man-with-machine.
The kids laugh at me, but I still have my DVD collection. And my books. I'm kind of a media hoarder at this point.
I still play Clue (on my phone, ironically) and the mansion rooms kind of crack me up. Conservatory? What the hell is that? But I am totally on board with Library. I need a Library. We had a Billiard Room when I was a kid, but we weren't rich enough for a proper Billiard Room. We had to angle the pool table, and there was one corner shot that was almost impossible to do because the wall was in your way. Anyway, we called it Pool Room. We also had a Living Room and a Den. To confuse the British if they ever invaded us, I guess. We did not have a Lounge.Conservatory is for the plants, apparently. One room for plants is a little weird. Unless you're a pot millionaire. My Mom had a thing for rabbits. Not actual rabbits, art rabbits. We had little rabbit sculptures all around the house. Somebody asked me once, "What's up with all the rabbits?" It caught me by surprise. I had never even noticed them. And then I was like, oh man, we really do have a lot of rabbits. I asked Mom why we had so many rabbits. She didn't know either. We just did. It's only strange if you put them all in one room and call it Rabbit room. That's when people freak out. If they had Rabbit room in Clue, everybody would be guessing that was the room. "He was killed in the Rabbit room."My major pet peeve with Clue is that Candlestick is not a proper murder weapon. It's like the Brits don't know how to kill people. What about poison, for fuck's sake? You ever kill anybody with a candlestick? Well, me either. It's like trying to kill somebody with a can of dog food. Or a tennis racket. Actually, in real life, if you want to get acquitted, Candlestick is probably your best bet. "Sure, Your Honor, I hit him with a Candlestick. But I had no idea it would kill him. And that was not my intent at all." Even then you'd probably get the chair. Because we all know, thanks to Clue, that Candlesticks are dangerous.
"It's like trying to kill somebody with a can of dog food. Or a tennis racket."I think you could kill somebody with a can of dog food. A tennis racket would be hard. John Wick could do it.
John Wick could do it.Murders with non-lethal devices are kinda fun. My favorite is Joker, with the Pencil, in the Restaurant Kitchen.
John Wick, with a Book, in the Library
John Wick, with a Horse, in the Stables
John Wick, with a Sword, on a Motorcycle.
I’m sitting in my conservatory right now enjoying the evening sun in Ireland.
BEST PIX EVER
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.
61 comments:
All are fine but #3 is next-level.
Kudos to the guy who arranges the clouds.
Is it too early to call Abdul El-Sayed a neoliberal sell-out?
Surprised to see that WI has never had a female governor.
The Dallas Cowboys and their fans certainly do not want Thanksgiving cancelled as U.S. senate candidate Francesca Ping Hong once advocated. They are on a 4 game Thanksgiving winning streak.
It has been posited she meant to say to cancel Columbus Day but got confused between lithium treatments.
(viaCFP) Is this really funny?
People are so juvenile:
https://x.com/Cassetta13/status/2085345916953751681/video/1?s=46
Except “Cancel Thanksgiving. Should have done this in 1621”
is the exact quote from FH.
Talarico, running against Texas attorney general Ken Paxton (R.), is seen in photos speaking to the audience and posing with attendees at Texas Beer Company, which hosted the festival. Kween Kee Kee, sporting a shimmery blue dress, heavy eye makeup, and a platinum blonde wig, performed a drag routine as part of the group's "Youth Drag Show," event photos show.
Except “The modern (Thanksgiving) national celebration dates to 1863… “ (wiki).
Let’s quibble.
Beautiful!
She wanted to nip it in the bud. If you could go back in time and unalive the first Thanksgiving or Hitler as a baby, first Thanksgiving would be the woke choice.
After all without Hitler, you couldn’t call Trump and every other Republican Hitler.
Ugh you cant blame thanksgiving for king phillps war half a century later
top 10 photos. lovely morning.
Stockholm syndrome?
Madison syndrome. I doubt I ever visit WISCO ever again.
NYT - lying and enraging the left.
"
Matt Whitlock
@MattWhitlock
The New York Times wrote a story about hospitals being spread too thin due to "Republican healthcare cuts"
The problem?
The hospital they cite as struggling is a "nonprofit" hospital with a $1B in offshore investments and a CEO making $5M/year."
All 3 are beautiful. 3rd down is best.
I find it interesting that Bernie a sanders has pointedly declined to endorse Francesca Hong.
Ah, Reflections… very nice!
Everyone knows the Anglicans in Jamestown had Thanksgiving long before those dissenters in Plymouth. CC, JSM
What I have this evening -- all I have this evening -- is a sentence fragment;
"... the voice of sanity, raging in the night."
NY Post headline suggestion if she loses: WHAT A TURKEY
Works if she wins as well.
If she loses:
SO HONG, FAREWELL
HONG OVER
HONG KONGED
In Trump vs Barbara. the Supremes ruled that citizenship is denied to a "person . . . born in a territory or territorial waters of the United States where citizenship is not conferred by Federal statute." But there are no jurisdictions where citizenship is conferred by executive order and not statute.
Eva Marie.
I prefer "Thanksgiving Day!"
"Democrats aren’t coddling Scandinavian-style socialists; they’re getting into bed with a nihilistic, deconstructionist brand of third-worldism.
It’s an ideology that seeks the elimination of prisons, policing, borders, the Senate, the presidency, the Supreme Court and democratic free markets.
A worldview that aligns with genocidal jihadist movements like Hamas.
A generation ago, the left would’ve recognized this cadre as Trojan horse doing the bidding of our adversaries.
But not today. "
https://nypost.com/2026/08/06/opinion/im-a-longtime-democrat-fighting-to-restore-my-partys-soul-in-michigan/
Panorama of our attention is better than the pantheon of our attention.
Did y'all know that AI is destroying millions of books? The companies are buying books, by the millions, to train its language models.
“Project Panama is our effort to destructively scan all the books in the world.”
According to 1491, the Indians made a habit of driving visiting Europeans into the sea if they tried to set up permanent camp. They were allowed short visits for trading and that’s it. The Pilgrims were welcomed only because the local tribe needed an ally in a war against a more powerful neighboring tribe. Those Pilgrims lived in peace with the Indians for generations.
It seems strange that Hong would not want to celebrate one of the successful, mutually beneficial events in Indigenous-European relations.
More Madison mahem last night.
Nowadays, the left encourages us to shun or argue with our more conservative family members on Thanksgiving Day. .
“Works if she wins as well.”
@Eva Marie, not true. Then the turkeys will be the citizens of Wisconsin, who will be plucked and cooked.
It seems clear if Democrats could go back in time, they would find ways to excuse Hitler. After all, look at how they protect Fauci, when we all know he funded gain of function research after Congress and Obama banned it.
…yah but he wasn’t a rogue evil scientist doing it, it was with the tacit endorsement of…someone. That’s why he will be publicly shamed but not punished…
My view has been for a while that the "Anti-Zionists" are in fact anti-Semites who hate the Jews. More and more, this hostility includes much of the Democrat party.
The drumbeat about Zionists controlling our elections? It's insane stuff.
Here's the truth about Israel, AIPAC, and political donations.
Now ask yourself, why is Israel singled out? Why is AIPAC singled out? What is the basis of this obsessive focus?
**The companies are buying books, by the millions, to train its language models.**
This story or one like it prompted Mrs. MJB and I to buy a full set of 1977 World Book Encyclopedias. I’m not worried about AI destroying all the books but then I also don’t trust the scanned info to survive the AI curating, massaging, and manipulating the contents and making the actual book’s facts “unavailable.”
Stephen Miller doesn't read any better than his boss.
A century ago, in "United States v. Wong Kim Ark", the Supreme Court ruled as Chief Justice Roberts has now noted; the matter of tourism was expressly addressed.
“A]liens who traveled to the United States for ‘business or pleasure’ received no ‘exemption from the jurisdiction of the country,’” Robert wrote. “To the contrary, they were subject to that jurisdiction for as long as they remained here — and any children born to them were American citizens under the 14th Amendment.”
Brundle keeps reminding us how much he hates this country
Photographers have been hanging out in front of the Fauci residence since he testified. As the Fauci couple were driving away, Fauci’s lovely bride gave the photographers the middle finger, aka the “California howdy”.
To which Sen. Rand Paul responded by tweeting: “Is that how you take the fifth amendment in sign language?”
When you are 85 and have all the money and fame you can acquire, your legacy is the third leg of the stool. When you lose that, you collapse in a heap. Fauci is now on the floor looking up. Even the MSM can’t prop Fauci up. He will be scorned until he’s gone.
gadfly said...
Stephen Miller doesn't read any better than his boss.
A century ago, in "United States v. Wong Kim Ark", the Supreme Court ruled as Chief Justice Roberts has now noted; the matter of tourism was expressly addressed.
“A]liens who traveled to the United States for ‘business or pleasure’ received no ‘exemption from the jurisdiction of the country,’” Robert wrote. “To the contrary, they were subject to that jurisdiction for as long as they remained here — and any children born to them were American citizens under the 14th Amendment.”
We need to move these pieces of shit to China at the same time we send Roberts and the other traitors in DC.
I see the plucky new colonizers of the DSA are starting to win elections here. So I guess the people voting for them are soon going to find out if all cultures really are equal. You know, it's going to be a real learning experience living without police, a President, or a Senate. I guess kind of like Somalia, Uganda, or any of those great cultures in the Middle East, from which these new colonizers fled to be able to complain about how terrible things are here.
I'm surprised they haven't come up with a clever acronym for the upcoming elections to emphasize how pumped we should be to "Make America Somalia Already" (MASA), or the one that makes Mamdani smile so much - MAU -MAU! ("Make America Uganda", twice for emphasis).
The Curse of The Credentialed
https://hotair.com/david-strom/2026/08/06/the-highly-credentialed-are-all-jason-arday-n3817729
[begin virtual italics]This story or one like it prompted Mrs. MJB and I to buy a full set of 1977 World Book Encyclopedias. [end virtual italics]
I'm not worried about books being eliminated by AI (perhaps I should be? I'll have to ponder that), though I do think that in our post-literate world, they will be thrown out by the thousands because no one wants the anymore.
I don't have a collection of encyclopedias, from back in the day or more recently (I wish I'd invested in in a set, though). However, I do have the complete set of The Great Books that my parents started collecting in the early 1960s, and I also have a collection of the associated yearly books on "current" ideas which they collected from the 1960s through the late '80s, I think. They're currently in boxes as I'm amidst a move, and we never unpacked them in the first Florida house. Those, along with the thousands upon thousands of books I collected or inherited (mostly the former) over many decades, are a pretty good repository of primarily, though not solely, Western civilization knowledge, intellectual exploration, ideas, and literature.
I suspect most of my books will end up on the trash heap (literally) of history when I'm gone. But I'm gratified that my son and at least one niece have expressed interest in the Great Books collections, and also a collection of extra-small books my great-grandfather, a seafaring man,.used to take with him on his long stints at sea. (Obviously, he didn't take the entire collection; he collected them over time and would take 2-3 or so that would fit in his bunk and later his captain's cabin.) So maybe there's a ray of hope. Even an old girl can dream.
Growing up in the 60s, my dad had a set of encyclopedia published before Pluto was discovered and WWII had started. It was an interesting read.
The LEFT: obey us - or we will harm you.
"‘I Hope You End Up Kirked’: North Carolina Lawmaker Gets Death Threats After She Complains About Transgender Music Teacher at Elementary School: The ‘equity leader’ principal and the school board have doubled down on supporting the teacher, but concerned parents are mobilizing."
The Insane left
@Mariam Wahba
X
"It's funny watching Egyptian media confidently label Abdul El-Sayed Muslim Brotherhood, confused as to how and why Americans let this happen. And look, [I don't know] if he is brotherhood or not, but I do know that Egyptians know the MB better than anyone."
Physical media is the only information that cannot be altered by the technofascists that ruined Wikipedia and Disney.
Physical media is the only information that cannot be altered by the technofascists who ruined Wikipedia and Disney.
The story seems to be saying that individual copies of the books were used and then destroyed so that it could not be proved that any specific book under copyright was used in the LLM training process. This avoided copyright problems, i.e., paying an author for using the book in the training process.
This is not the same as buying a book and reading it and then using it while citing it. It's more like being deeply influenced by a book such that one begins to use its speech rhythms, its argument patterns. However, the LLM is aiming to be able to use anyone's speech rhythms and patterns like a machine using textile patterns from all over the world which it weaves into different fashions in different years. It's a little creepy when the same thing is openly proposed for thought.
I guess we need a sci-fi writer to imagine how that will work out. But it just seems to me that the intellectual situation will be the same as it is now if both people use AI in their disputes. It's only if you imagine that you have to use your lonely intellect against a giant AI machine like a human chess player against a computer that it seems as if the AI or The Machine wins. But what if it was two human chess players, each with an AI computer? Not man-against-machine but man-with-machine against man-with-machine.
The kids laugh at me, but I still have my DVD collection. And my books. I'm kind of a media hoarder at this point.
I still play Clue (on my phone, ironically) and the mansion rooms kind of crack me up. Conservatory? What the hell is that? But I am totally on board with Library. I need a Library.
We had a Billiard Room when I was a kid, but we weren't rich enough for a proper Billiard Room. We had to angle the pool table, and there was one corner shot that was almost impossible to do because the wall was in your way. Anyway, we called it Pool Room. We also had a Living Room and a Den. To confuse the British if they ever invaded us, I guess. We did not have a Lounge.
Conservatory is for the plants, apparently. One room for plants is a little weird. Unless you're a pot millionaire.
My Mom had a thing for rabbits. Not actual rabbits, art rabbits. We had little rabbit sculptures all around the house. Somebody asked me once, "What's up with all the rabbits?" It caught me by surprise. I had never even noticed them. And then I was like, oh man, we really do have a lot of rabbits. I asked Mom why we had so many rabbits. She didn't know either. We just did. It's only strange if you put them all in one room and call it Rabbit room. That's when people freak out. If they had Rabbit room in Clue, everybody would be guessing that was the room. "He was killed in the Rabbit room."
My major pet peeve with Clue is that Candlestick is not a proper murder weapon. It's like the Brits don't know how to kill people. What about poison, for fuck's sake? You ever kill anybody with a candlestick? Well, me either. It's like trying to kill somebody with a can of dog food. Or a tennis racket.
Actually, in real life, if you want to get acquitted, Candlestick is probably your best bet. "Sure, Your Honor, I hit him with a Candlestick. But I had no idea it would kill him. And that was not my intent at all." Even then you'd probably get the chair. Because we all know, thanks to Clue, that Candlesticks are dangerous.
"It's like trying to kill somebody with a can of dog food. Or a tennis racket."
I think you could kill somebody with a can of dog food. A tennis racket would be hard. John Wick could do it.
John Wick could do it.
Murders with non-lethal devices are kinda fun. My favorite is Joker, with the Pencil, in the Restaurant Kitchen.
John Wick, with a Book, in the Library
John Wick, with a Horse, in the Stables
John Wick, with a Sword, on a Motorcycle.
I’m sitting in my conservatory right now enjoying the evening sun in Ireland.
BEST PIX EVER
Post a Comment
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.