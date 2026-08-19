"Restitution, if only in the form of honest contrition and perhaps even a public apology, is in order."

"Restitution, for instance, for Stan Wischnowski, the top editor of The Philadelphia Inquirer, who in 2020 had to resign from his job and issue a groveling apology for the sin of running an article by the paper’s architecture critic with the headline 'Buildings Matter, Too.”' Restitution for Mike Pesca, the host of a popular podcast, 'The Gist,' who was suspended indefinitely from his job at Slate for making a case, in an interoffice back and forth, that it may sometimes be permissible for a non-Black person to quote a racial slur in narrow contexts. Restitution, yes, for James Bennet, a former editor of The Times’s Opinion section, who was forced from his job after the publication of a controversial guest essay by Tom Cotton, a Republican senator...."
Writes Bret Stephens, in "Yes, Woke 1.0 Was Crazy. Now Where’s the Accountability?" (NYT gift link).
26 comments:
IANAL, but my impression is that employees at will who are fired or disciplined, unless there's a contract, don't have a leg to stand on unless they can claim a civil rights violation. And while these people were treated badly, restitution is a slippery slope that leads to things like reparations. I'd settle for public humiliation and firings of the perpetrators.
Accountability is a white construct that perpetuates white supremacy. The very premise of assuming an "account" is violence to non white bodies.
And assuming "ability" with the "account" is very hurtful to non able bodied peoples.
Woke 1.0 was crazy, but asking for accountability is even crazier. Of course, the woke 1.0 meme just prepares battle space for super-crazy woke 2.0--including wealth taxes, trans-transformation, and so on. It will find new targets to vilify and stigmatize. It's prog MO.
“Accountability?” Seriously? The negative assessment of “Woke 1” by its Democrat enablers is a campaign tactic, Bret. It is not intended to have any effect. You know that.
...the left doesn't do accountability. Also: be suspicious of anything said by propaganda media in an election year...
Critical Diversity Theory and affirmative action.
...here in mid/late August propaganda media is transitioning from the 'we need to rebuild our credibility' part of the election cycle to the 'we need to cash in our gained credibility' part of the election cycle...
"Woke 1.0 Canceled America. Woke 2.0 Will Destroy It." Confessions of a former cult member.
"Cults must always control the women, separate them from their children. True for Charles Manson, Jim Jones, or Scientology. It’s so bad on the Left now that the only right women fight for now is the right to kill their own babies.
From White Fragility to protecting women in sports or locker rooms, not to mention children, the once and former feminists are MIA. Many of them are so desperate to be led and dominated by men that they are becoming Muslim reverts.
Back in the 1970s, women were also vulnerable and impressionable because the Counter Culture revolution was all about leaving traditional values, like family and religion, behind to “find yourself.” Women were suddenly free, yet all they seemed to want was to find someone to follow.
All of those white college girls of privilege were either sucked into cults, moving into vans, or shooting up banks."
Now they just get "top" surgery while working for NGOs to import their enslavers. Progress!
The one I never forgot was the story of a Chinese Language profesor.
ai : At the University of Southern California, business communication professor Greg Patton was replaced from teaching his course after using the common Mandarin filler word "nage" (那個, meaning "that" or "that one"). When spoken, the word sounds similar to an offensive English racial slur, which led to student complaints and a high-profile public debate."
That guy should get something.
The letters responding to the opinion piece at the NYT were depressing. As were the right/left responses to Rosie’s monologue in yesterday’s post. We really are seeing completely different movies.
Accountability is much less likely today than in the past. The offenses are probably discovered and broadcast much more often now, but any punishment beyond exposure seems rare, even for obvious crimes, and when there is punishment, it seems very two-tiered. For example, the people who went to jail for contempt of Congress is 100% Republicans with zero Democrats in the modern era, despite the offenses being equal or even worse on the Democrat side. Also, the Jan. 6th prosecutions compared to the far more destructive and numerous riots of 2020. It's impossible to argue that there is not a heavily biased legal system in the U.S., especially at the federal level, and especially when Democrat controlled areas try right leaning individuals. Most obvious is all the prosecutions of Trump, and even Nixon, despite the far more serious crimes that appear to have been executed by Democrat Presidents. Just Crossfire Hurricane and the associated spying on a candidates and sitting President far out paces any previous crimes. Despite that, so far, very little accountability for the hundreds of people involved, many clearly proven guilty by exposed facts. Many still exercise the powers they clearly abused. True fair accountability rarely exist on one side of the political spectrum.
So what's the current woke number? Is it more crazy or less crazy than Woke 1>
@Lem Vibe Bandit, 那個(个) and 你個(个)is a common problem notorious epithet speaking.
i just always tune into the comments on this blog to watch that RC Ocean dude play "Six Degrees of Separation from the Jews" based on whatever the subject is.
Woke 1.0 got Trump elected twice. Woke 2.0 will destroy the Democratic party. MAGA is here to stay. It's been around for 250 years. It used to be called patriotism or love of country. The Communists will die off. They are like mayflies: perennial, impossible to ignore, but soon gone.
It's like when Dorothy Kilgallen took off the blindfold and learned the line.
Woke F-luid was another catastrophic failure. Woke off. Wake up.
Hombre: " The negative assessment of “Woke 1” by its Democrat enablers is a campaign tactic,"
BINGO
There is no accountability. There will be no accountability. The Left gets to do whatever crazy thing they want to the applause of the trained seals in the press box.
I got no sympathy for some of these cancelled people who issued the groveling apologies with their resignation letters. Show me someone who told his detractors to fuck right off- that is the person for whom I want to reserve my sympathy and support.
Here's some reasons why the corrupt left never pay.
I don’t see how calling woke 1 crazy by AOC helps her political career. If she spouted crazy shit in the past why wouldn’t you believe that she would be prone to spout different crazy shit in the future. This goes for any politician who got caught up in the woke 1 frenzy - they are not reliable and we can’t trust their stated positions if they can change on a whim.
There is a meme going around where Robespierre looks into a bag of severed heads and says, "The reign of terror was carrraaaazzzy."
So Black Lives actually **don't** Matter?
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