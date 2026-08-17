Sunrise reprise.

... set loose on a wild, untamed continent
A post from the President of the United States:https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/117112658969251157
Why do people think music is related to time? Youtube is full of comments like "Gosh I'm 16 and I like this" or "Amazing I'm 82 and amazed people still listen to this". Music is good - or not good. Its not related to how old you are. That's record industry propaganda.
Nany Mace tattoos. Good God.That is another area I am very conservative/traditionalist.Tattoos are low class.
Leave it to Indefinitely Extended not to know what he’s looking at.
@Junkie, is she under indictment and getting herself ready for prison?
Sun-rees reprise.Don't blame me. Blame the French. (Darned cheese-eating surrender monkeys.)
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.
6 comments:
A post from the President of the United States:
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/117112658969251157
Why do people think music is related to time? Youtube is full of comments like "Gosh I'm 16 and I like this" or "Amazing I'm 82 and amazed people still listen to this".
Music is good - or not good. Its not related to how old you are. That's record industry propaganda.
Nany Mace tattoos. Good God.
That is another area I am very conservative/traditionalist.
Tattoos are low class.
Leave it to Indefinitely Extended not to know what he’s looking at.
@Junkie, is she under indictment and getting herself ready for prison?
Sun-rees reprise.
Don't blame me. Blame the French. (Darned cheese-eating surrender monkeys.)
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Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.