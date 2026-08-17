August 17, 2026

Sunrise reprise.

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Write about whatever you want in the comments.
Posted by Ann Althouse at 7:28 PM
Tags: , ,

6 comments:

Indefinitely Extended Excursion™️ said...

A post from the President of the United States:
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/117112658969251157

8/17/26, 7:37 PM
RCOCEAN II said...

Why do people think music is related to time? Youtube is full of comments like "Gosh I'm 16 and I like this" or "Amazing I'm 82 and amazed people still listen to this".

Music is good - or not good. Its not related to how old you are. That's record industry propaganda.

8/17/26, 8:21 PM
Political Junkie said...

Nany Mace tattoos. Good God.
That is another area I am very conservative/traditionalist.
Tattoos are low class.

8/17/26, 8:51 PM
Big Mike said...

Leave it to Indefinitely Extended not to know what he’s looking at.

8/17/26, 8:53 PM
Big Mike said...

@Junkie, is she under indictment and getting herself ready for prison?

8/17/26, 8:56 PM
Quaestor said...

Sun-rees reprise.

Don't blame me. Blame the French. (Darned cheese-eating surrender monkeys.)

8/17/26, 9:01 PM

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