August 12, 2026

NBC’s Steve Kornacki at a loss for words.

Posted by Ann Althouse at 9:29 AM
Tags: , , , ,

37 comments:

n.n said...

Have we garnered sustainable fourth world conditions... in Wisconsin?

8/12/26, 9:37 AM
Indefinitely Extended Excursion™️ said...
This comment has been removed by the author.
8/12/26, 9:39 AM
rehajm said...

…does he ever say out loud what he was thinking about fraud?

8/12/26, 9:49 AM
Achilles said...

LOL! Loss for words!

Everyone knows that paper ballots voter ID same day voting purple thumbs and paper audit trails are the answer.

People who defend this need to be identified and shipped to China.

8/12/26, 9:58 AM
Original Mike said...

Christine Gregoire, Al Franken, David Crowley.
This has got to stop.

8/12/26, 10:09 AM
RideSpaceMountain said...

First time is accident. Second time is coincidence. Third time is enemy action. Fourth time the enemy isn't the problem anymore, you are.

8/12/26, 10:11 AM
Original Mike said...

It's always Milwaukee. Why is that?

8/12/26, 10:15 AM
john mosby said...

How do you expect Democrats to count primary votes on time if you don't tell them who the winner is!? Jeez! CC, JSM

8/12/26, 10:19 AM
Indefinitely Extended Excursion™️ said...

Crowley’s triumph shows centrism is the way forwards for Democrats. According to CNN, centrists have "roared" back with a meow of a ... 0.5% margin

8/12/26, 10:42 AM
FredSays said...

I told my wife the Crowley would win because they would somehow find the votes to make it happen. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.

8/12/26, 10:46 AM
Original Mike said...

Fred Drinkwater (in another thread) said..." this gets to an absolutely basic bit of election security. NO JURISDICTION'S VOTE NUMBERS SHOULD BE REPORTED BEFORE ALL JURISDICTIONS HAVE FINALIZED THEIR VOTE COUNTS."

It's always Milwaukee coming in late in close elections. There's no way that's not by design. You have to deprive them of the data they need to cheat.

8/12/26, 10:46 AM
RideSpaceMountain said...

Lol, the communists aren't going anywhere, and they're 100x more vindictive. They'll burn the party down to rule the ashes.

8/12/26, 10:47 AM
Original Mike said...

There's another way to approach this, at least in the primaries. Get rid of primaries. They're a sham anyways, and an expense that we shouldn't be burdened with. The goddamn parties should select their own candidates without this charade.

8/12/26, 10:49 AM
John henry said...

Why are votes ever on USB drives in the first place?

The US has the stupidest electoral processes in the world! If I ever move to the upper 50, unlikely, I will not even bother to register. I will not take part in such a corrupt process.

Yes, I know, that is the reverse of what I said yesterday but my voting assumes secure elections.

PAPER BALLOTS, people. Preserved for multiple years.

And in person voting, and ID cards, and same day voting and so on.

It aint that hard. If us dumbe ignorant Puerto Ricans can have trustworthy elections, y'all smart folks up there ought to be able to figure it out.

(Sadly, our corrupt pols are moving our elections to corrupt US standards. I am considering turning in my voter ID card but my wife won't let me. I probably won't vote in 28 which will suspend my card since I missed 24)

John Henry

8/12/26, 10:51 AM
Achilles said...

Indefinitely Extended Excursion™️ said...

Crowley’s triumph shows centrism is the way forwards for Democrats. According to CNN, centrists have "roared" back with a meow of a ... 0.5% margin

LOL! You are such a retard.

Nobody takes you seriously.

I can't wait for the actual democrat voters to start burning down the democrat establishment's stuff. You think stealing this election will solve your problems. You are just so stupid.

8/12/26, 10:55 AM
Original Mike said...

"It aint that hard. If us dumbe ignorant Puerto Ricans can have trustworthy elections, y'all smart folks up there ought to be able to figure it out."

John Henry - You know it's not stupidity. It's corruption.

8/12/26, 10:55 AM
Iman said...

Whether it’s the trunk of a ‘71 Buick Electra or USB drives, the rotters always manage to find ‘em.

8/12/26, 10:58 AM
JAORE said...

Who cares. It would not have affected the 2020 election!!!

(For the perpetually troubled populous that think the ONLY problem with screwy voting is how it impacts Trump.)

8/12/26, 11:04 AM
RCOCEAN II said...

At least they didn't find mail-in ballots in a car trunk.

8/12/26, 11:29 AM
RCOCEAN II said...

What makes it even cooler is that Hong's supporters cant complain since they believe all elections are fair and honest.

8/12/26, 11:30 AM
MadTownGuy said...

Original Mike said...

"It's always Milwaukee. Why is that?'

IIRC, and I'll check, in 2018, it was Racine County that brought the magic votes putting Tony Evers over Scott Walker.

8/12/26, 11:31 AM
MadTownGuy said...

Wikipedia sez:

"The result was considered "too close to call" on election night, with Walker and Evers being separated by a mere few hundred votes for much of the night as counties reported their results. Shortly after midnight on November 7, Milwaukee County reported around 46,000 uncounted absentee ballots. From those ballots, Evers received 38,674 votes, or 84% of the total, and Walker 7,181, giving Evers a narrow lead. The race was called for him shortly after.[1] As of 2026, this is the only Wisconsin gubernatorial election since 2002 where the incumbent was defeated.

Wisconsin was the only state in the 2018 gubernatorial election cycle to elect a Democratic governor while voting more Republican than the national average.[a] With a margin of 1.1%, this election was also the second-closest race of the 2018 gubernatorial election cycle, behind only the election in Florida. Walker was one of two incumbent governors to be defeated for re-election in 2018, the other being Republican Bruce Rauner in neighboring Illinois, who had lost decisively to J. B. Pritzker."

I still remember a last minute surge from Racine County, too.

8/12/26, 11:35 AM
RCOCEAN II said...

Yeah those STOOPID Elections. Why they're just dumb. If only they were SMART....

Newsflash - they aren't "Stupid" they're dishonest. And they want to win by any means neccessary.

8/12/26, 11:41 AM
Peachypeachy said...

The left cheat lie and harm

8/12/26, 11:50 AM
walter said...
This comment has been removed by the author.
8/12/26, 12:00 PM
chuck said...

Counting votes in Milwaukee? There is an app for that.

8/12/26, 12:00 PM
walter said...

Just a coincidence they're called "thumb drives".

8/12/26, 12:01 PM
Peachypeachy said...

Votes on thumb drives.

8/12/26, 12:07 PM
Wilbur said...

I wonder if Kornacki would be willing to be interviewed about this.

8/12/26, 12:14 PM
Original Mike said...

Racine, Milwaukee. So they're divvying up the blame.

8/12/26, 12:24 PM
Achilles said...

MadTownGuy said...

Original Mike said...

"It's always Milwaukee. Why is that?'

IIRC, and I'll check, in 2018, it was Racine County that brought the magic votes putting Tony Evers over Scott Walker.

And notice how establishment republicans like Walker just cuck out and go along with it.

8/12/26, 12:34 PM
bagoh20 said...

Is this what Democrats mean when they say "without evidence"? I mean it's missing stuff, right? So that means nothing happened.

8/12/26, 1:15 PM
Oh Yea said...
This comment has been removed by the author.
8/12/26, 1:18 PM
Peachy said...

"Milwaukee County executive David Crowley wasn't supposed to win Tuesday night. Every poll tracked by RealClearPolitics over the past two months showed DSA candidate Francesca Hong cruising to victory in the Wisconsin Democrat gubernatorial primary by double digits. PPP had her up 18 points. Marquette had her up 22. Instead, Crowley, the establishment’s preferred candidate, walked away with the nomination."

8/12/26, 1:49 PM
Peachy said...

"Now Hong, who was supposed to coast to victory, barely lost on a night when the state's own election infrastructure collapsed in front of everyone watching."

enter the cult D-bots - "Nothing to see here!"

8/12/26, 1:55 PM
Achilles said...

Everyone knows that there were maybe 100,000 people who actually might have voted for Crowley. 200000 at most. They manufactured thousands of votes in this primary.

There were 250000+ more democrat votes in this primary than any other democrat primary in Wisconsin in history.

2018 ~1.03 Million (~23.0% Voting Age Turnout) Highly competitive Democratic primary (~536,000 votes) won by Tony Evers. Incumbent GOP Gov. Scott Walker easily won his primary (~455,000 votes).

026 ~1.28 Million (Gubernatorial Primary votes) Highly competitive Democratic primary (~788k votes) and a non-competitive GOP primary (~488k votes).

Everything about our election system is a fraud.

8/12/26, 1:58 PM
Mark said...

"It's always Milwaukee. Why is that?'

In 2011 Supreme Court race Waukesha County came up with 14,000 late votes they 'forgot to enter' swinging the race for the Republican backed candidate.

Conspiracies on all sides, if you wear a tinfoil hat.

8/12/26, 1:58 PM

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