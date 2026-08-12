2. In yesterday's NYT, there was "Ocasio-Cortez Opened Up About Freezing Her Eggs. She Got Women Talking. Many women say being open about the fertility treatment is a form of empowerment. But critics say all the talk can be misleading" (gift link). "Until about 2012, freezing eggs to preserve fertility was considered an experimental intervention for urgent cases like cancer patients whose fertility would be compromised by treatment. Like breast cancer, menopause and menstruation, egg freezing has become yet another women’s health issue in which open discussion is seen as a form of empowerment. Ms. Ocasio-Cortez herself said that it was 'badass that I’m going to be giving myself shots in the green room' of a TV studio..."
August 12, 2026
Moving the frozen eggs to the front burner.
I don't know how much more of this we'll be seeing, but I wanted to record what seems like an incipient trend, the women's issue we somehow suddenly need — egg freezing.1. A couple days ago, in an episode of the NYT "Daily" podcast, "Why Adults Are Getting Cancer at a Younger Age," there was the story of a 36-year-old woman with breast cancer, facing surgery and chemotherapy, who was asked by her doctors if she wanted to freeze her eggs: "And so first things first, like my brain wasn't even on the cancer. My brain was like all the things that go into freezing your eggs and what that meant for like my future and what that meant. Like my boyfriend and I at that time, like we weren't talking about having kids...." And the journalist assures us that "egg freezing is a really intense process, it's intense emotionally and it also intense physically."
51 comments:
Not sure if this is mere correlation or causation, but I see that AOC has dumped her long-time white--very white, with red hair even!--boyfriend. Can't be reverse race mixing if you want to garner the coveted progressive democrat socialist vote. I for one look forward to the announcement of her engagement to Hasan Piker.
“another women’s health issue in which open discussion is seen as a form of empowerment”
…you lost them on women’s sports and safety in the bathroom, free stuff isn’t working, I suppose you gotta come up something…
Its a literal mashup of A Clockwork Orange and Brave New World.
In the spirit of St. Vincent's song "Pills":
"Pills to wake, pills to sleep
Pills, pills, pills every day of the week
Pills to walk, pills to think
Pills, pills, pills for the family
Pills to grow, pills to shrink
Pills, pills, pills and a good stiff drink
Pills to fuck, pills to eat
Pills, pills, pills down the kitchen sink
..."
https://songmeanings.com/songs/view/3530822107859558554/
There is a polka risk to eggs that are frozen, which is a procedure undertaken in extreme situations.
First, the eggs are moved to the front burner. Then a bun is baked in the oven. In between, the sexual innuendo is diverse and playful.
Everything women do is badass and empowering. It just is.
Maybe have "fun" all through you 20s with an abortion here or there then starting looking for "Mr. Right", Tall, Rich, and Handsome in you mid 30s so you can have a baby at 39 and half isn't the best way to plan a life. No matter the success of your career, your children and hopefully grandchildren will mean more to you as you age.
Mostly they are moving the eggs to the stupid burner so women keep voting to destroy the country.
@IamDevo,
Run Riley Run Riley
Narcissist almost got you
Run Riley Run Riley
You had to get away
Run Riley Run Riley
Egotist was gonna get you
Run Riley Run Riley
Glad you got away!
Good for you Riley. Smart kid. Bright boy.
IamDevo said...
“… I see that AOC has dumped her long-time white--very white, with red hair even!--boyfriend.”
Alex Stein has an opportunity.
I think it’s horrible all the CO2 emitted by running the egg freezer plant. These selfish women can’t use sustainable organic methods and are going to kill us all, in less than 5 years.
As a fierce Prot, I don't often praise Rome. But one thing you can say about the Pope's life/death/birth doctrines is that they are pretty consistent. Rome of course opposes abortions, but it also opposes extraordinary fertility treatments such as IVF - not just because it often creates 'extra' embryos which get frozen for years and eventually discarded, but because the whole process disrupts the marriage/sex/procreation connection.
Kind of like how Rome opposes both euthanasia and 'heroic' efforts to keep someone alive way past what God could have possibly intended.
Begley SJ can probably explain it better. CC, JSM
I'm long cat litter, Kleenex, and Lexapro. Get in now. In 20 years you could be a billionaire.
…most of the world shelves eggs at room temperature. Why can’t we be more like Sweee-den?
Boy meets girl. Girl ovulates fondly. Keep it organic, safe, and sustainable. #BabyLivesMatter
AOC: 'badass that I’m going to be giving myself shots in the green room'
OK, but wouldn't it be more badass to have sex with your husband in the green room because today is conception day?
And then 9 months later breastfeed in the green room? Or heck, breastfeed in the studio, during your interview. "Lissen! Lissen! Dis is what Nature and Nature's God intended - for a woman to feed her baby in public. If you tink it's something dirty, dat says more about you than it does about me, 'mano!"
She has a lot of opportunities to be the real Pete Buttegeig in terms of modeling work/parenting balance. She's not taking them, nor is she modeling the opposite: "look at how hard it is to have a baby, even if you are financially and socially elite. We need radical changes to our country so we can do simple stuff like bear children in our childbearing years." She's treating the suboptimal status quo as normative. Very odd. CC, JSM
This is a bigger issue than is realized. The Trump administration created policies to decrease the cost and increase the availability of IVF egg freezing treatments. There are a lot of women who feel unfulfilled and feel misled by the culture into overprioritizing career over family. Compared to 15 or even 10 years ago, "Girl Boss" has a more negative connotation than it did prior. I don't know if it is a full on pejorative yet, but it is more negative than positive.
Way back in the early 2000s, Blogger/comedian/illustrator Erin Patrice Bennett (Gigglechick) was going on, on a post, about how she was struggling financially. I casually suggested on her comment section, she could sell her eggs.
I had no idea how viscerally inconsiderate? and just wrong that was of me to say. 😬 I upset her bigtime.
People didn't Google stuff yet, (not that that makes it less insensitive) so, I didn't get to find out what pissed her off so much about my comment. I was totally clueless.
Eggs, over easy.
It was unrelated to AOC but on the same day she was going the hormones, I read that only 2% of women who save their eggs like this ever have a successful pregnancy.
Looking it up on Claude just now, it seems like only 6-8% ever go through with using them though some studies say high teens.
Of those who do use them, Success rate varies between high teens and 50% depending on the study.
John Henry
Girls may prefer a cooler environment h/t Seinfeld; but, both boys and girls enjoy a warm climate.
00 nothing. Frozen, not baked.
"I see that AOC has dumped her long-time white--very white, with red hair even!--boyfriend."
It was pointed out before she dumped him (if she has) that if your 37-year-old girlfriend is freezing her eggs, you're not the guy she's planning to marry and have kids with.
Under EU standards it is illegal to wash eggs before selling them.
In the US it is illegal not to.
Or maybe vice-versa?
John Henry
We can also simply wonder "Why Adults Are Getting Cancer at a Younger Age," . My 29 year old nephew is going in for surgery to have a rapidly growing tumor removed from right next to his spine. That's visibly grown on the MRIs. Surgeon isn't waiting for biopsy results.
I'm sure it has nothing to do with the "Get the shots or lose your job!" mandate. I mean, everyone had a choice, didn't they?
AOC dumped the redhead? That's IT. I am DONE with the girl.
Seriously? freezing your eggs.. In your late thirties?
There is a Scientific Name for this process; it's called
Locking the Barn Door, After the Horses are Too Long in the Tooth
IF you're going to freeze your eggs; you should do it WHILE they are Still viable
https://translationalfertility.com/how-egg-quality-changes-with-age/
https://www.newhealthadvisor.org/down-syndrome-risk-by-age.html
my "twin sister"* had her last child (of 3) at 40..
she will be 58 when that daughter graduates High School
she might be 62 If the daughter quickly graduates college
If you freeze your eggs at 37.. WHEN are you planning on using them? 40? 47? 57? 67? 97?
"twin sister"* she's not my twin, or my sister; we have the same bDays, and she's my best friend
Our last child was born when my spouse was 39... surprise! The Doctor referred to her as an "elderly" patient.
"If you freeze your eggs at 37.. WHEN are you planning on using them? 40? 47? 57? 67? 97?"
"They" will not use them. Elon's scions will harvest them for the artificial womb chambers on Phobos to build the cyborg army necessary for the Reconquista of Earth.
Why are adults getting cancer at younger ages? Obesity, inactivity, environmental toxins, microplastics ... and COVID vaccines?
AI says that earlier onset of puberty and later birth of children or no birth of children widens the window for some cancers. It also mentions poor sleeping habits and faulty circadian rhythms.
It’s more fodder for exhibitionists and a pandering leftmedia. We can only hope that publicity hungry Democrats spare us their hemorrhoids.
2 points:
1. No one cares.
2. Only should be considered if you need it to earn a living.
AOC sounds like a little girl when she speaks.
How dare she sweep her defund the police away like a little lying bitch.
Again, most women cannot afford what she is doing.
How many eggs do you freeze?
I take one, one, one 'cause you left me
And two, two, two for my family
And three, three, three for my heartache
And four, four, four for my headaches
And five, five, five for my lonely
And six, six, six for my sorrow
And seven, seven, n-n-n-n-no tomorrow
And eight, eight, I forget what eight was for
But nine, nine, nine for a lost god
And ten, ten, ten, ten for everything, everything, everything, everything!
Frozen or frigid? [Catastrophic] [Anthropogenic] gender cooling.
Soft boiled eggs, served with turmeric, ground black pepper, a drizzle of olive oil, with a splash of freshly, preferably, squeezed lemon juice, is a traditional Norwegian recipe that improves digestion.
"Why Adults Are Getting Cancer at a Younger Age,"
1. Insulin.
2. Vegetable Oil.
3. Microplastics.
4. Leaky gut.
Inflammation is a first-order forcing of catastrophic anthropogenic cancer change and gut warming.
Are they A or AA grade? It matters for the sake of preservation, if not for consummation.
Frozen eggs usually become defective.
From AI "The chances of a frozen egg becoming defective increase with age; by age 43, almost none of the frozen eggs result in healthy embryos. For women under 35, about 20 to 30% of warmed eggs become genetically healthy embryos, but this rate drops significantly as age increases."
So AOC realizes her precaution has resulted in a human baby with a wounded body. But she can then have a abortion.
And then video the abortion. (And when people see the little human being struggling....?)
IMO and experience, inflammation and leaky gut are at the root of numerous health issues. This follows from the extremely widespread marketing to unavoidable industrial reliance on peanuts, chocolate, sunflower seeds, cashews and more.
Perhaps the most unhealthy "health food" on Earth is "vegan butter" -- steamed/barely cooked toxic cashews milled into a fine butter-like paste.
With everything female being empowerment, is there a danger of a super-empowered woman developing such great power that she could endanger the safety of the entire planet? Will she use her powers for good and be able to keep cocks out of women's spaces, or will the super-empowered woman turn out to just be another man in panties?
“ I don't know how much more of this we'll be seeing….”
Is there some way to make it less than zero?
(OT) btw - Trump's tariffs are a way to keep China in check.
If they go away - China will take over our manufacturing - right here in the USA.
Dems like the idea - because they are all on the chi com payroll.
In Massachusetts, you can now legally abort a pressing "burden" past six weeks until birth, beyond? As an inconvenient truth.
Tariffs serve, among other purposes, to compensate for arbitrage.
"is there a danger of a super-empowered woman developing such great power that she could endanger the safety of the entire planet? Will she use her powers for good and be able to keep cocks out of women's spaces"
Nah. She'd just use her empowerment to clothesline Sophie Cunningham.
Leftwing females are perfect for our destruction.
All they have to do is batt their eyelashes and skip on by.
..the destruction.
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