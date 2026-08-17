"Former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona is being sued in North Carolina under the state's 'homewrecker' law."

"Sinema admitted in a deposition to having a sexual relationship with her then-married former bodyguard. Sinema argues the affair did not happen in North Carolina, so she shouldn't be sued in that state. The lawsuit was filed by Heather Ammel, the ex-wife of Sinema's former bodyguard Matthew Ammel...."
9 comments:
If she's been deposed, may we assume the jurisdiction or venue issues have been resolved?
I haven't read North Carolina's "homewrecker" legislation; I see has been challenged under a denial of the right to privacy. A trial judge ruled it was a denial, but was overturned by an N.C. appellate court.
@Wilbur No. The jurisdiction motion is pending and discovery relating to that question has been permitted by the judge. This is a problem when the theory of jurisdiction is seen to be dependent on facts.
Thank you, AA.
Huh. There are five states that still have this type of law. From Grok,
North Carolina is by far the most active jurisdiction. It has a specific statute (G.S. 52-13) covering both alienation of affection and criminal conversation, a three-year statute of limitations from the last wrongful act, and a rule that claims generally cannot be based on conduct after the spouses have physically separated with intent to remain apart. It has produced large verdicts (including multimillion-dollar awards).
Multimillion….
“This is a problem when the theory of jurisdiction is seen to be dependent on facts.“
Sorry, I’m confused. Aren’t all jurisdictional questions dependent on some facts of the case?
If there were children in the family that got "wrecked" then all adults involved need to lose and all of the money should go to a trust for them.
If there were no children involved this is dumb.
This still continues? Some people are digging for gold.
When life gives you lemons, dig through the history books in search of a free lemonade law.
As I read this article in The Carolina Journal (but IANAL) Heather Ammel's lawyers are basing a lot of the claim of tortious conduct on Matthew Ammel receiving text messages and other communications while he was in the North Carolina residence he established with his then wife Heather. Sinema's lawyers appear to be arguing that because they can show Matthew Ammel was not actually in North Carolina when those messages and texts were received, North Carolina should not have jurisdiction even though both Ammels were residents of North Carolina at the time.
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