"... at the bizarre, lonely intersection of second-wave feminism and Manhattan privilege. Many of the girls in my private high school had their breasts enlarged and their noses shrunk. I congratulated myself for not following suit, even though I didn’t have a bump on my nose and I wasn’t flat chested. My mother, the writer Erica Jong, had a whole gestalt back then: pro-sex feminism, which of course meant keeping herself appealing enough for men to want to have sex with her. She worried about her own weight and beauty constantly. Julia Phillips, a successful film producer and writer, once compared her to 'Miss Piggy when her face is in repose'.... My mom was the concubine of more than a few powerful men. To preserve that status, she had a face-lift in her 50s. Many of the feminists who populated my mother’s narrow townhouse — Andrea Dworkin, Betty Friedan and Phyllis Chesler among them — did not believe in molding themselves into something different for men’s delectation. These women rejected the beauty-obsessed power structure that my mother embraced. Instead, they hoped to change that culture by refusing to comply with it...."
Writes Molly Jong-Fast, who got a deep plane face- and neck-lift, in "I’m Not Going to Lie About My Neck" (NYT gift link).
57 comments:
'....I'm not going to lie about my neck....'
I'd be happy to settle for 'I'm not going to talk about my neck'. But there it is.
"...Julia Phillips, a successful film producer and writer, once compared her to 'Miss Piggy when her face is in repose.'"
Resting Miss Piggy face?
But it's the "male gaze" that's the problem?
When all other options are eliminated, one must accept what remains as the truth.
Feminism = whatever makes a specific woman feel better at a specific point in time regarding a specific topic.
betty friedan.. it amazes me that people still act like she wasn't evil.
if you haven't read her Femine Mystic book, i'd Really Recomend it.
If you read it long ago, and you think that it was good..
i'd REALLY recommend that you read it again.
White Wives are BORED.. So THEY DESERVE JOBS (at the expense of working black men)
I, like many a young woman, was once wildly judgmental about plastic surgery. I grew up in the 1990s..."
"... at the bizarre, lonely intersection of second-wave feminism and Manhattan privilege
LOL!
This is just an average woman who has been elevated to a position she doesn't deserve and serves no useful purpose to society.
She should have had some kids and raised them.
Instead we are treated to her vapid stupidities and shallow thoughts while she closed the "wage gap" and built her "career."
"What'cha lookin' at, man?"
Oh, nothin... I wasn't lookin' at his neck, man."
Like many cutting edge social theories, feminism operates as a device to justify doing the stupid damn thing you would have done anyway.
Turkey necks. Gobble. Gobble. No thanks.. giving. The more you know.
Writes Molly Jong-Fast, who got a deep plane face- and neck-lift, in "I’m Not Going to Lie About My Neck" (NYT gift link).
This is just standard intra-sexual competition.
When she was young she opposed older women trying to look better.
Now that she is old she supports her own efforts to compete with younger women.
She is just an average woman with no particular deep thoughts and our society has had millions of these average women foisted on us and given positions of status and "jobs" like NYTs reporter.
She gets paid way more than what an electrical apprentice or HVAC repairmen makes. But they work outside in important jobs that support our society while she spouts stupidity and provides grist for the Althouse comment section and stupid people who read the NYTs.
Mid wit changes her mind about youth after it's too late.
Film at 11, 12:30, 1:45, ...
"Deep plane". Oogh. As a woodworker that concept makes me queasy. Better her than me.
...To the 2020s bizarre, lonelier intersection of 5th-wave whatsawoman and trans privilege. I can't wait to see what 6th-wave whateverism has in store. Gonna be lit.
Feminism is a class-disordered ideology incorporated under the Diversity umbrella. That said, equal and complementary.
Feminist rationalization hamster go brrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr.
If we ended all of the stupid midwit jobs like NYTs reporter and HR and Social Media Marketer and Public School Teacher and government employee and paid that money to men who build and maintain our infrastructure and those women had children instead we would be infinitely better off as a country.
Instead we get 40 year old harem girls who change their mind about plastic surgery.
"I wasn't lookin' at his neck. I wasn't lookin' at his neck."
BANG!.
Julia Phillips - she was the one who wrote You'll Never Eat Lunch In This Town Again, a book I read with horrified fascination at the age of 25ish. A memory of Hollywood depradation and excess. There are scenes and lines that have stayed with me (and not in a good way) for more than thirty years now.
She herself was a hot mess throughout.
On a related topic, I'm staying at my brother's house at present, and he likes playing with Gemini's image generator. The other night, he had me text him a recent picture of myself, and had Gemini age me up to 70.
Result: I like Gemini!
Then I decided to try the same thing with Chat and Grok, the two AIs I use. Turns out I like them even better! I'm going to look GREAT at 70, apparently.
Darn it, a MEMOIR, not a memory.
It's Molly Jong-Fast's wild, wacky and wonderful world. The rest of us just live in it. She reminds me of the guy who was always mumbling to himself, "I love my mommy. I hate my mommy." The Bulwark has let Molly into their big tent. I wonder if they regret it yet.
"My mom was the concubine of more than a few powerful men. To preserve that status"
More dispatches from the bizzaro NYT's social world.
I doubt the three mentioned in the snippet Andrea Dworkin, Betty Friedan and Phyllis Chesler did anything to make themselves took good. Friedan was a communist. Dorwkin was the daughter of a communist. Chester a just a standard leftist. All three were Jews, like Molly-Fast. Chester married an Israeli. Dworkin wanted to be a Talmudic Scholar.
Incredibly two the three had kids. After looking at their pictures, I assume their husbands put brown bags on their heads to complete the act.
**Wince said...Resting Miss Piggy face?
But it's the "male gaze" that's the problem?**
Women are brutal in a way most men can't compete with.
A woman was my teacher. My teacher is a doctor. My doctor is a mother. Who am I?
"Women are brutal in a way most men can't compete with."
The great philosopher Al Bundy once said, "Don't try to understand women. Women understand women, and they hate each other."
From the picture provided with the article, she looks younger than her actual age, but I don't think she'll be overly troubled with the male gaze......I like the gratuitous slam against her mother. She is developing and perfecting her mastery of the Mommy Dearest genre. No doubt she'll elaborate on these thoughts in future books and articles.
"Friedan was a communist. Dorwkin was the daughter of a communist. Chester a just a standard leftist. All three were Jews, like Molly-Fast. Chester married an Israeli. Dworkin wanted to be a Talmudic Scholar."
There is a very strong, highly-correlated, often alluded to but little discussed nexus between feminism, communism, and Judaism. So strong in fact its consistent omission suggests deliberate avoidance. Cause reasons...
Gotta say, the line "My mom was the concubine of more than a few powerful men." is not a line that anyone should be saying, especially not with pride. What kind of warped values would you be teaching your daughters, especially? I guess "The best way for a girl to get a head is for a girl to give some head?" Or "the way to the top involves lying on your back?" How.... feminist.
Sadly Joan Crawford has passed away and is not available to play the movie version of her mother. I guess they'll have to settle for Ann Hathaway.
Read her mom’s novel and the thought that this is all projection about how women think of men will not be far off.
Is the content / image divide coming together?
The rule of thumb, if you will, was that content trumped image.
That's why, for instance, Diana Krall breakout album has her looking like a model. After she made it, all of that stopped.
Are we judging books by the cover now?
Judaism is a matriarchal religion led by men. Stop.
We're back to defining women, and little girls, too. Progress? Yes.
I read Fear of Flying back when. It was sort of okay, but I read some of it as a feminist version of Portnoy's Complaint. AI tells me that Julia Philips tried to get a movie version of the book off the ground, but failed. There might be some kind of back story with her mother and Julia Phillips.......I didn't read the book, but the daughter has some kind of tell all book about her mother. I checked with AI. They're making a movie out of the daughter's book--"How to Lose Your Mother--A Daughtere's Memoir", Amanda Seyfried is set to star.
Zaftig is a thing many, maybe most men like, if you look like miss piggy, and keep the extra pounds within reason, you will do fine, but maybe not with the sociopathic CEO who will discard you when your hair grows grey that you crave.
Fasting, in moderation, can mitigate gobble undulation, and garrner thanks giving.
Plastique can be used in IEDs when the fem becomes the bomb.
"Judaism is...led by men."
It sure looks like that from the outside. Woody Allen would disagree.
Andrea Dworkin ....among them — did not believe in molding themselves into something different for men’s delectation. These women rejected the beauty-obsessed power structure
Dworkin, butt-ugly as she was, needn't have given it a single thought. It was her view that traditional heterosexual intercourse inherently promoted male supremacy and violence against women. Presumably, she tired of horny men puking up their dinner onto her blubbery belly in the course of...uh oh...I can't even finish the sentence. Gotta run!
- Krumhorn
“My mom was the concubine of more than a few powerful men.”
I read this and shook my head. I would be ashamed for this information to see the light of day. “Yep mom was a whore.”
@Humperdink, n.n said it best 2 days ago:
"Gen TMI"
Ugh. I thought we'd all seen the (rear) end of Jong One and Two. My NYTimes feed actually sent me this article right after one about how to stuff Quahog clams. It seems fitting.
As I scan wiki, it appears her mother is still alive. She must be thrilled. (Sarc)
n.n said...
“A woman was my teacher. My teacher is a doctor. My doctor is a mother. Who am I?”
n.n.
( It says it right there at the top of your post.)
Momma's boy need not be insulting, but it must be reconcilable.
Molly, "My mom was the concubine of more than a few powerful men."
A proud achievement. Maybe she can write a book, "My Mother the Slut."
Did mom get any money for putting out for powerful men? Or was it just a one-way deal?
Why buy the cow when the milk is free?
I've seen MJF on TV. She's just another mentally ill liberal.
Humperdink said...
“My mom was the concubine of more than a few powerful men.”
I read this and shook my head. I would be ashamed for this information to see the light of day. “Yep mom was a whore.”
This pretty much sums up feminism.
It has been an absolute disaster for women.
In Molly's eyes the mistake was getting married and having kids.
Kids like... her.
A asked AI: Would it be good idea to write a memoir including the sentence: " "My mom was the concubine of more than a few powerful men"
AI said
It can be a good idea only if that line is both true in your life and written in a way that protects you (and others) from avoidable harm.
A few practical points to decide:
Truth + specificity: If you’re describing real events, “more than a few powerful men” is vague. Vagueness can turn into “I’m implying something” rather than “I’m telling my story,” which can be harder for readers to interpret and for you to stand behind.
Impact on real people: Even if it’s true, naming or clearly identifying anyone (or making them easy to identify) can create legal/social blowback—especially with phrasing that carries stigma (“concubine” is loaded).
Tone and agency: The sentence frames your mom primarily through other men’s power. If your goal is memoir (interiority, complexity, survival, relationships, choices), you may want to adjust the wording so it centers her experience rather than only the scandalous framing.
Reader understanding: If you keep it, you’ll likely need nearby context: why it happened, what it meant for her, what she wanted, and what you want the reader to take away.
If you want to keep the core meaning but make it memoir-appropriate, here are safer stylistic options (pick the one that matches what you actually mean):
More neutral: “My mom was involved in relationships with several powerful men.”
More self-reflective: “In the story I grew up with, my mom’s life intersected with the interests of powerful men.”
More her-centered: “Powerful men had a claim on my mom’s life—sometimes openly, sometimes through arrangements I only understood later.”
If you truly mean sex-for-status and want it explicit but controlled: “In those days, my mom lived in a position others arranged for her with men of influence.”
If you tell me (1) whether this is about real named people or anonymized figures, and (2) what you want the reader to feel (shock, empathy, anger, clarity), I can help you rewrite the sentence and the surrounding paragraph so it lands with maximum accuracy and minimal collateral damage.
I love this: "If you want to keep the core meaning but make it memoir-appropriate, here are safer stylistic options..." The options all seem to me a lot worse but then I'm in the curmudgeon zone.
"( It says it right there at the top of your post.)"
You're no fun. It was a trivia proposition, a quaint query.
n.n. is merely an alias, a doppelganger of m.e.
Molly Jong-Fast is insufferable.
"My mom was the concubine of more than a few powerful men" is that supposed to be some kind of flex? Good God woman. Put the pen down.
“ These women rejected the beauty-obsessed power structure that my mother embraced. Instead, they hoped to change that culture by refusing to comply with it...."
Ah, feminists. Always good for a laugh.
My mudder took a knee to Diverse? Diverse massa's willies with "benefits".
This came to mind:
“Honor your father and mother so that it may go well with you and that you may enjoy long life on the earth.”
As my lovely bride reminded me, a “cocubine” doesn’t sleep around. A concubine is basically the possession of one man.
And a man can have several concubines.
"As I scan wiki, it appears her mother is still alive. She must be thrilled."
Erica Jong has dementia and is not able to read and understand what is published about her. We know this from things her own daughter has written.
In feminism, it would appear no sin goes unpublished. Lol, screw sin...NOTHING AT ALL goes unpublished!
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