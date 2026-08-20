"[M]any on the left are blaming the media. 'The media lynched Jason Arday,' declared Ibram X. Kendi...."

Writes Michelle Goldberg, in "After a Scholar’s Awful Death, Mistaken Calls for Censorship" (NYT gift link).
"Many of the people who didn’t bother questioning Arday’s back story should have known better; today their oversight looks less like respect than condescension, as if no one took him seriously enough to think hard about what he was saying. 'Arday was treated not as a scholar but as a mascot,' Jason Okundaye wrote in the left-leaning Guardian.... For people on the left, it’s sure easier to talk about the feral excesses of the right-wing press than the willful gullibility of certain elite progressives."
What she's politely calling "condescension" and "the willful gullibility of certain elite progressives" is racism. The way they treated him reflected a belief in his inferiority.
46 comments:
Race hustlers gonna hustle.
Mirrors are so revealing.
The not-so-soft bigotry of progressive condescension.
I think many were expecting this distraction from Arday's fraud, by using the time-tested 'invert the story' technique. Anything to avoid confronting the monstrous story of how a hallowed institution destroyed its own credibility, reputation, and heritage by perpetuating this fraud long after they knew about it, out of sheer self-preservation.
It's a 'Wet streets cause rain' story, or an attempt at one. Nope: Get Woke, Go Broke.
“ For people on the left, it’s sure easier to talk about the feral excesses of the right-wing press than the willful gullibility of certain elite progressives."
See: Anthony Fauci preaching to the gullible left, willfully gullible at that. I’ve heard history doesn’t repeat, but it rhymes.
My favorite example: Arday running 30 marathons in 35 days.
What she's politely calling "condescension" and "the willful gullibility of certain elite progressives" is racism.
I agree 100%. Identity politics is a hellhole where you are pigeon-holed at birth. And if anybody complains or speaks out, they are punished. Vile and racist and Marxist.
My favorite example: Arday running 30 marathons in 35 days.
9 on a broken leg!
Diversity (i.e. class-disordered ideologies).
"'the willful gullibility of certain elite progressives' is racism."
"Personally, I suspect it was his eyes. In every picture of Arday that I’ve seen he wears an open, beatific expression. His gentle gaze seems to say 'I forgive you for your racism ... I know you can’t help it ... I know you regret it ... Here, take my hand ... it will all be okay.' He doesn’t actually have to say anything. He just has to look like that, radiating sincerity and acceptance, and that gaze hits that particular species of sexually frustrated middle-aged white woman who dominates every departmental hiring committee like a 2x4 right between their SSRIeyes. It stuns them into a sort of a jellied bliss. Arday possessed a kind of basilisk stare of friendliness. Contrast that with the usual run of professional black people, who affect a haughty, aggressive, Black Panthers sort of countenance, and you can see why AWFLs would flock to him like thirsty goats chasing the mirage of an oasis in the unsheltered noonday sunshine of the Sahara. Arday hypnotized his way into the faculty lounge the same way Rasputin stared his way into the Czar’s court."
The left cannot treat people the same. They see everything thu the lens of "racism" and think they are champions when they do it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNSNDhs4eik
Again - he built a world of lies - and the white left ladies built him a tall altar.
But it's all your fault for noticing.
Ixnay on the Arday. Too late. Damage control. Stat.
If you blame the people who expose wrongdoing instead of the people who commit wrongdoing, you need to carefully examine your values.
There are countless examples of Jason Arday syndrome on the left. Joe Biden as President is one prominent example. Kamala is another.
"Ixnay on the Arday. Too late. Damage control. Stat."
Oh believe it...*"they" are*.
He was human, like all the other incompetent people. The competent people are a product of - fill in the blank - privilege.
We all know this is the tip of the iceberg in the world run on credentials, and it's a shame for those who actually earned their credentials, but I think that may all be ruined now. How do you prove your credentials mean anything, and we all really depends on them being at least mostly true. Another problem A.I. may solve. One proven source that everybody knows is smarter than the average Joe.
People may not be interested in Gramscian Institutional Capture, but it was certainly interested in them. "Was". Past tense.
Arday running 30 marathons in 35 days ....
Unless some of the marathon were spanning midnight he could have done 30 in 30 days. Which don't have to be consecutive!!!
The Jason Arday story is what you get when you combine the soft bigotry of low expectations with the sartorial splendor of the Emperor's new clothes.
I suspect that we are going to see a similar story play out writ large as reality regarding the Trans issue reasserts itself.
@Vault Dweller, +1
"Joe Biden as President is one prominent example. Kamala is another."
Every time I think about this, I'm still surprised and disappointed. Joe had dementia, but before that he could spin a line of reasonable bullshit, even if it didn't hold up to scrutiny. Harris was a babbling idiot every single time. How do they let someone like that get that far- almost President, as far as you can go? It still amazes me that people could watch her and then say she was wonderful after just watching her make no sense at all. She was obviously less competent than even an average person. She still might be President someday, and millions would vote for her now - most of them AWFLs.
“ Important British progressives.”. In their mind.
Karma-la took a knee for progress.
"How do they let someone like that get that far- almost President, as far as you can go?"
By having a vagina. I'm deadly fucking serious.
Obama was skin color. AOC is the best of both worlds lol, she couldn't be more perfect unless she was trans.
Trans? Homo in drag, perhaps. A gender stereotype simulation with an empathetic disposition.
Jason Arday killed Jason Arday, perhaps with an assist from Winston Groom.
"What she's politely calling "condescension" and "the willful gullibility of certain elite progressives" is racism. The way they treated him reflected a belief in his inferiority."
It boggles my mind that this is not blindingly obvious to them.
Yes, Arday was a victim and a "burden". A selfie-abortion was his Choice.
Arday said all kinds of absurd things. Obvious lies and tall tales. And the Leftwing professors and College Admins - which is 90 percent of them - said zero.
Now that he's killed himself, they've done what they always do, they double down. They weren't to blame it was the Rightwing - again.
Some of Ardays lies are actually funny. Like running 600 miles in 30 days. Or 5 Marthons in 6 days. Or being a professional level snooker player without any practice. Or..
The professor - a white guy - who blew the whistle on his cheating and plagarism was ignorned and later stipped of his academic titles because he made "rude comments" about CRT.
Its only when a former Oxbridge type ran a computer computer program on his work and published the result that anything was done.
Oh I forgot he also said he finished one Marathon on a broken leg. And thats in addition to having cancer, and having to teach himself to read - twice.
Its really sad he killed himself, because he couldve had a career as a fiction writer.
I read a few people saying something like "Oh, it definitely was racist because there are all kinds of people like Arday in academia". Which I kind of agree with (at least the latter part); he was just nuttier than the average under-qualified DEI hire.
Bloc ideologies incorporated under Critical Diversity Theory umbrella. Wicked.
"What she's politely calling "condescension" and "the willful gullibility of certain elite progressives" is racism. The way they treated him reflected a belief in his inferiority."
And they were right. That’s the thing about reality: sometimes it bites.
"Important British progressives, including Zack Polanski, leader of the Green Party, and several Labour M.P.s, signed an open letter demanding some sort of official oversight of journalistic decision making. “Self-regulation of the press has comprehensively failed,” it said.
What is it about the brits? You got a guy called polanski heading up the Greens. And a Black Nigerian heading up the Conservatives. And those are the alternatives to Labour which hates the indigenous Brits. And all of them except Farage are OK with putting people in jail for "mean tweets".
The man had 2 children. Cowardly life. Cowardly death.
King Chuck will probably knight him.
Sam Brinton
Jason Arday did exactly what he was hired to do. He gave them exactly what they told him they wanted from him.
Did he believe his own bullshit? I doubt it, but he would have been crazy not to take the job.
It's a shame he killed himself. He could have just said, "Hey, they offered me a great job playing a role and I did my best. As to why they created that role, you'd have to ask my employer. They all certainly knew what they were doing. As for my future, I hope to make it Hollywood. I'm moving there."
And he probably would have been welcomed in Hollywood and made a star.
I have to admit that I got my start in academia doing the stats for a group of poorly qualified, grant-getting, (black) "social scientists". it tended to be a crap-shoot , random walk in search of r squared. much spinning of tapes. None of those guys got tenure though.
I know one can't get into the mind of another, but I do wonder at the suicide. Why? He had conned his way into a plum position. He knew his bullshit was bound to be flung back into his own shiny face. He did not have a plan B? Or why not quickly come up with a plan C or D? He has defenders still today. Ghost written another book? 'How I did it' could be a title. Talk shows, articles, non-profit boards that pay a handsome profit for consultants. I'm going to guess drugs, that he dead-end-ed his own brain and took his life in cloudy confusion.
The narrative shift is immediate and convenient: we can now talk about the racism of Dr. Arday's critics instead of the collapse of institutional responsibility that brought us to this point. Cambridge, at any time up to and including today, could state why Jason Arday was hired: the strength of his dissertation, his publication record, the uniqueness of his research. Why has Cambridge not done so?
Bloc Lives Matter
I remember reading Goodbye to All That. In that book, Robert Graves detailed how he dissuaded his friend Siegfried Sassoon from heading up the anti-war effort. You just couldn't have a guy named Siegfried telling Britons they should make peace with Germany......In like way, I wonder whether Ibram X. Kendi is the ideal person to head up the Fair Play to Race Frauds Committee.
@Boyd, it's performative. Everything's performative. All the way down. Now almost at every level. A world of smiley-glad-handing actors and actresses that sound great wearing skinsuits, likely sourced from Harvard.
A Necronomicontinent of ne'er-do-wells.
I don't think Goldberg or her editors know what "scholar' means.
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