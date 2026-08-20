"... but you’re right to laugh off your friends’ commentary if you can. It’s not worth wading into the quagmires awaiting you otherwise: conversations that assume and/or stigmatize a given condition’s symptoms and signs; declamations about the societal perils of self-diagnosing online, especially when it’s possible someone in your cohort has done exactly that; and any number of other headaches."
Writes the NY Magazine advice columnist, answering a letter in "My Friends Are Always Trying to Diagnose Me With Something!"
August 20, 2026
"Look, I’d also be annoyed if touch of the ’tism TikTok were a regular feature of my offline conversations..."
Posted by Ann Althouse at 9:26 AM
Tags: autism, psychology
5 comments:
A basket of symptoms is ambrosia for the sympathetic, empathetic, narcissistic to devour, fear, and relish.
"My Friends Are Always Trying to Diagnose Me With Something!"
I prescribe new friends.
4 types, 7 habits, 8 traits. And doctor lady wants to explain narcissism vs narcissistic personality disorder. "Don't recommend this channel".
"My friends are always trying to diagnose me with something."
'I prescribe new friends' Excellent, Smilin' Jack!
Especially when you can get so much input from strangers on the internet.
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