"A few years ago, Charlotte, which is not her real name, was referred to the Select Date Society, which then offered services starting at $35,000..."

I'm reading "The Good-Man Shortage Has Gotten Exponentially Worse/The crisis is both a boon and a challenge for high-end matchmakers helping women find love" (NY Magazine).
"The problem of the underwhelming male is especially acute for accomplished and high-earning women like Charlotte, who are often looking for similarly situated men. Unlike men, who 'don’t care if the woman is a barista at Starbucks or if she’s a preschool teacher,' according to Louie Felix, a nearly 23-year veteran of the matchmaking trade, women are more wary of being taken advantage of and tend to desire a partner of similar wealth and stature. 'These women, a lot of times, have reached a level in their career that basically knocks out 95 percent of the male population,' says Alessandra Conti of the Beverly Hills–based Matchmakers in the City...."
30 comments:
Diversity. And condescension. In publication.
The problem is, a wealthy woman is not the female equivalent of a wealthy man. The female equivalent of a wealthy man is a young beautiful woman.
**"men 'don’t care if the woman is a barista at Starbucks or if she’s a preschool teacher"**
Wealthy women need to understand the implications of that observation. They are simply not worthy of the men they are looking for.
Stupid people looking for love in all the wrong places, for all the wrong reasons.
Are there no gigolos any more?
"women are more wary of being taken advantage of and tend to desire a partner of similar wealth and stature."
Why do you think nearly every TV ad features a man carrying a laundry basket while the woman leaves for work? To break women and men of such dated notions and help them embrace the matriarchy.
OK, great, you make good money, but if a guy isn't looking for that (which very few are, and no good ones), then what are you bringing to the table? You are specifically looking for a guy who doesn't care about what you think is paramount. You are trying to sell ice to Eskimos.
"The Good-Man Shortage Has Gotten Exponentially Worse"
Yes, I'm taken.
My wife might be willing to rent me out, if the price is right.
1. Crafts
2. Bodyguard
Where does Select Date Society get the guys? Because it seems like the kind of guys they need wouldn't be interested.
Women don't seem to understand that career vs relationship is a binary choice for them in a way that it is not for a man.
Men want to be useful to a woman. They want women who need their help. A female CEO literally "don't need no man", so men are going to stay away. Their value in the dating marketplace is much lower than their bank account would suggest to them. Their market is actually divorced 50yo silver foxes.
Short diamonds.
Long Kleenex.
Short dating apps and matchmakers.
Long fertility-adjacent big-pharma.
Ultra Long polygamy & AI-wife-sexual-scheduling calendar futures.
Obligatory
This woman has hyper-focused on her career (the level of success demonstrates this) and has jumped around between jobs, which necessarily severs relationships, but the problem is "the underwhelming male?" And in no small part because she has eliminated all men making less than her (someone for whom $35k on a matchmaking service is "not a problem")?
"Are there no gigolos any more?"
Yes but the pricing is outrageous. Dealing with women like this entitles them to hazard pay.
Charlotte's web. There's the problem and also the solution.
This is why you should get married in your early 20s when no one knows who will hit it rich and who will hit the skids. Let love decide, not income.
Such a sad story. It's not very seemly, looking for someone that isn't unwilling to do the work, while being unwilling to do the work.
"looking for someone that isn't unwilling to do the work, while being unwilling to do the work."
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Maybe the problem isn’t the shortage of good men, but that they are selective. AWFLs need not apply.
Women today understand men less than at any time in history, and the highly educated understand them the least. Unlike previous generations, they spent their lives in an environment hostile to masculinity, and mostly devoid of men's opinions and influence, both of which are actively suppressed. They end up thinking men are like hyenas, just females with penises. The real question today is: do you still want a man if you don't need one? If so, what do you want, and is that really a man?
“The problem is, a wealthy woman is not the female equivalent of a wealthy man. The female equivalent of a wealthy man is a young beautiful woman.
Exactly. This woman is 38. She’d be better off putting her money into some high-end plastic surgery. If it’s not already too late.
@hombre, "It is better to live in a corner of a roof than in a house shared with a contentious woman." - Proverbs 21:9
So old it's in the Old Testament. It probably predates language. Poor Ug from ungabunga wasn't able to properly express why he abandoned his cave, but we'll find archeological evidence in the future I'm sure of it.
I don't see this lack of understanding in older women, even highly educated ones. How men are portrayed and understood has changed dramatically. Women once sacrificed what they wanted for what they needed. They feel they don't need to do that anymore, so many end up with neither.
It is sad. Reading stories like this, there is often the implication that the women are surprised that this is what it is like. But nothing has changed. It has always been like this. If I were a journalist interviewing some women who are dealing with this, and are apparently surprised by this, I would want to ask them how they managed to avoid noticing any of these realities.
It's older than the Old Testament even. It's in the Epic of Gilgamesh:
"Did you see the woman who never gave birth?" "I saw her." "How does she fare?" "Like a ...... pot, she is thrown away violently, she gives no man joy."
It's pretty bad when your 'lifestyle' is getting lolcowed in the 4,200 year old Epic of Gilgamesh. I mean, just damn.
I have a friend, whose 1-year marriage is breaking up. They have a 5 year relationship and a 3 year old child. I often say marriage ruins relationships, not always, but often. Anyway, she decided she doesn't like being a stay at home mom, or a mom at all, and her husband is often out of town working long hours at a high-paying job. They live well, and they travel the world, the kid is in daycare 4 days a week. She said she wants a career and her own money, and she decided she wants and got a job as a stewardess on private flights. Perfect for her. A disaster for her husband and child. He will be a single dad with a 3-year old, which will force him to give up a high paying job for something far less. I found out, this is her 4th marriage (at 40, and older than him). She just got her U.S. citizenship partly due to getting married. Oops.
Wealthy men don't worry so much about being "taken advantage of" (though they might get a pre-nup to protect themselves against a scammer). So they don't need someone who's similarly wealthy, just someone who appreciates them.
So I’m curious, what would we name the “ceiling” have these women hit? They have achieved the same level of success as that of their male counterparts, but it’s turns out not to be the kind of success their male counterparts are looking for.
@bagoh20, he's actually a lucky man to still have his kids. The narcissist he married might've killed them.
“bagoh20 said...
Women today understand men less than at any time in history, and the highly educated understand them the least.”
Bingo!
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