In baseball, there's no such thing as running up the score.

MLB HISTORY 🤯— MLB (@MLB) August 19, 2026
The Brewers' 22-0 win tied the largest shutout victory since the start of 1888! pic.twitter.com/frLpYbI4h0
But then there is the utter humiliation that a player brings upon himself:
Sit back, relax and enjoy all 22 runs 🍿#ThisIsMyCrew x @MillerLite pic.twitter.com/fYjvllh1iZ— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 19, 2026
The Mariners were losing 19-0. Somehow the worst play of the game came after that with Julio Rodriguez simply not paying attention.— Dusty Baker (@DustyBakerTV) August 19, 2026
Unreal. https://t.co/jVNfJOlGLJ #Mariners #TridentsUp pic.twitter.com/Vjg6QZuUrQ
22 comments:
Seattle was 90-72 last year.
Oh, somewhere in this favored land the sun is shining bright;
The band is playing somewhere, and somewhere hearts are light,
And somewhere men are laughing, and somewhere children shout....
…there is also a strategic reason in baseball as multiple game series are played against an opponent. It can force the loser to play players they intend to rest for games later in the series…
"There is no mercy, nothing that can be done about the humiliation."
There is no crying in baseball.
It belongs in the Rosie thread as much as it belongs here.
Zip it Doris!
Because MLB was invented and standardized by men, is coached and played by men and is immune to the feminizing forces afflicting the NFL and NBA. Baseball maintains its tradition conservatively. The other sports leagues went woke and became leftist workshops.
And today the Mariners could beat the Brewers 4-3 or 22-0. You see games like this once in a great while - in late 1975 the Pirates beat the Cubs at Wrigley 22-0 and I remember watching the end of it on WGN when I got home from school. Rennie Stennett of the Pirates went 7-7 in the game, which is still a record for a 9-inning game. Jack Brickhouse was glum.
There is no mercy, nothing that can be done about the humiliation.
Mercy makes ethical sense to me in the context of a brutal sport like boxing. (That famous Greco-Roman sculpture of the defeated and physically shattered boxer comes to mind.) But in baseball, this coup de grace notion of avoiding humiliation strikes me as inappropriate maternalism. The players are adult men, well-paid to engage in what could be regarded as frivolous play, and each is quite certain he's getting what he rightly deserves, win or lose. Concern for the Mariners' feelings about a record-setting shutout is a waste of one's emotional energy. Let them weep all the way to the bank.
Besides, it's the Mariners we're talking about. There's something repellant about a professional team of the Great American Pastime playing in a famously anti-American city ruled by a socialist elite. I see the hand of God in their humiliation.
[start virtual italics]The offensive players come up to the plate and must pursue the end of scoring runs. It is for the defensive team record outs, and it is only through the achievement of outs that the game can ever end. There is no mercy, nothing that can be done about the humiliation.[end virtual italics]
This feature is one of the aspects that I really like about baseball!
…we used to have a mercy rule in little league- up 10 runs in the 7th inning or something? …but we wren’t getting paid…
There was a time, in middle school, when I could recite "Casey at Bat" by heart.
Now, I couldn't do that to save my life.
***Sigh.***
I watched some of the run-shaming. It seemed odd to me - was this a slow-pitch game or something? All I saw was meatballs being served up. Not a single fastball, and they all looked like they were lobbed.
If baseball has a merciless character, it owns it to its parentage in cricket. Barely a year ago. England beat South Africa by 342 runs. No quarter asked or given.
Please watch that last clip. Be charitable in your interpretation of Rodriguez’s charitable actions.
Teams only score so many runs. Brewers will struggle for a while. Maybe not today, but soon.
"This feature is one of the aspects that I really like about baseball!"
The best thing about baseball is no game clock. You can always come back to win. You are never out of it.
It's hard to stay attentive when you're on the butt end of a 19-0 score. Still...that drives me nuts when a baseball player has no idea how many outs there are. But it was a perfect coda to that embarrassment of a game for the Mariners. Good thing for Seattle fans that football season is upon us.
"Aggie said...
I watched some of the run-shaming. It seemed odd to me - was this a slow-pitch game or something? All I saw was meatballs being served up. Not a single fastball, and they all looked like they were lobbed."
They weren't pitchers, they were position players. The guy in the last clip was an infielder. Teams do this in blow outs to save their bullpens.
Aggie, when a game gets out of hand, teams will insert a non-pitcher as a pitcher to avoid burning up its bullpen. That's why the Mariner non-regular picher was lobbing them in there.
I wonder if the Mariner organization fined that center fielder or if they left it up to the clubhouse kangaroo court to do it.
The most memorable Cubs game I ever watched was the 23-22 loss to the Phillies, May 17, 1979. Yes, the wind was blowing out. The Cubs came back from a 5th inning 21-9 deficit to tie the game in the 9th inning, then lost in the 10th to (what else) a Mike Schmidt HR. The full game is on YouTube.
If that was a cricket score in the first over, nobody would bat an eye, so to speak. Wouldn’t want to see an eye batted at a baseball game.
There's no point in sending in a good pitcher once the game is lost. Save the pitchers for future games.
"You are never out of it."
So your team has one more inning to play. No matter how far behind you are, you can, theoretically, win. In this case, the Mariners knew as they came up to bat in the top of the 9th that if they had 5 grand slam home runs, they'd still lose by 2. But they weren't out of it yet.
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