August 19, 2026
"As far back as 2018, Lodge had been stealing body parts — including 'heads, faces, brains, skin and hands' — which he’d then bring to his home..."
"... in New Hampshire and sell with his wife, prosecutors said, shipping them to buyers in Pennsylvania and elsewhere. In one horrifying example heard during his trial, Lodge provided skin to a buyer so it could be tanned into leather and bound into a book.... 'In another, Cedric and Denise Lodge sold a man’s face — perhaps to be kept on a shelf, perhaps to be used for something even more disturbing'...."
Posted by Ann Althouse at 8:21 AM
Tags: body parts, books, crime
32 comments:
What book?
Eek
…decades ago when friends were at Harvard med four of us went to Bertucci’s for a pollomatch and some Peronis on a Saturday night. Afterwards the med students proposed we head over to the medical campus for a tour. They had keys all the labs, including the ‘cat’ lab and the cadaver room, where they enthausuasticly encouraged the business majors to partake in an ad hoc anatomy lesson. Cultural difference I suppose but it did occur to me there's not much security around the body to science donations. Still kind of shapes my feelings about the check bix on the driver’s license application…
Shame, shame. How will he save face?
Holy smokes!
This is not the first time this has happened. See details of a D.C. case below. Dr. Okoye ended up in Lincoln, Nebraska. Diversity.
"In May 1992, Dr. Okoye became the center of a high-profile investigation by D.C. police and federal authorities. He was accused of illegally removing and harvesting human organs and body parts during autopsies at the D.C. Medical Examiner's office and transferring them to private medical researchers.
The Allegations: Investigators looked into claims that Dr. Okoye performed unauthorized tissue and organ removals on cadavers. These body parts were reportedly forwarded to private research institutions without the knowledge or legally required consent of the deceased individuals' next of kin.
Dr. Okoye is a prominent forensic pathologist who completed his initial medical training in Nigeria before moving to the United States.
Dr. Okoye was relieved of his duties in D.C. in March 1991. During the investigation, he denied any commercial sales of body parts, maintaining that he was following long-established, approved institutional research protocols previously authorized by D.C. health officials. However, D.C. health commissioners at the time strongly denied ever giving authorization for organ harvesting without familial consent."
What's more predictable than a morally corrupt institution employing and empowering morally corrupt people?
"A judge initially dismissed the cases..."
What book would you want to cover with human skin? I'd guess it's not by Jane Austen.
"What book?"
*"Cedric and Denise Lodge sold a man’s face — perhaps to be kept on a shelf, perhaps to be used for something even more disturbing'"*
The face was turned into the Necronomicon.
One of their clients.
Irma Grese got the long fall at the end of a short rope partly because of similar aggravating circumstances -- lampshades make from human skin, books bound with human leather, human heads displayed as trophies...
Harvard has gotten off entirely too lightly.
"The face was turned into the Necronomicon."
Klaatu barada *cough-cough*
Demonic.
To be clear, Harvard was not selling "donated corpses on the black market".
"As far back as 2018" - I would have assumed this behavior was limited to no later than like 1920 in the Boston area, no later than 1950 in, say, rural Alaska! Clearly I've led a sheltered life.
An M1 tank parked in front of Massachusetts Hall with its turbine engine idling is long overdue.
"One of their clients."
Damn. Maynard from TOOL has really gone off the deep end.
Can I assume that these sales were via Facebook Marketplace?
Operational functions and departments at universities, the kind that Kip and Bitsy wouldn't notice or complain about, often have little or no oversight.
It’s great that tv ambulance chasers Morgan and Morgan got a piece of Harvard. I say this as a Harvard man. CC, JSM
How do you do the marketing for a product line like that? if I were looking to have a custom bound collection of the complete works of Stephen King, I would probably discreetly inquire with a med school in Mexico. I wouldn't go to Harvard. Is there some Epstein like web of body part traffickers. You wouldn't think that there would be much demand for body parts from deceased people.
WITF!
Gosnell lite.
"Pennsylvania and elsewhere". I've been there! And so have you.
"What book?"
The Very Hungry Caterpillar
It's always the buyers in Pennsylvania isn't it? Gotta watch them.
Universities, like the Democrat Party that sponsors them, are havens for depravity. Look closely at Democrats’ candidates, their activists and their consorts. What form of turpitude is missing?
Mary Roach's book "Stiff" gives you an idea of the many indignities to which donated cadavers are subjected. I vividly recall a chapter devoted to a plastic surgeon conference in which each attendee sat at a a large conference room table with their own personal detached cadaver head upon which they practiced nose jobs.
It made me think of the practice of turning one's deceased enemy's skull into a drinking vessel.
Always wondered if memory of a skull with bullet hole in it was legit or some kind of childhood dream. Couple of months ago, reminiscing with my sister, she brought it up. Confirmed it was real. Wondering what happened to it, possibly ended up at Goodwill with other ww2 or Korean war memorabilia?
"Eddie Gein is on the scene
With his sausage making machine.
He's lost his head
But he's got a heart
And various other body parts." - The Ziggens
"Lodge provided skin to a buyer so it could be tanned into leather and bound into a book"
from,
Family haunted by Nazi lampshade made of human skin,
A family said they have felt haunted for 80 years by a piece of a lampshade made from human skin seized from a concentration camp and brought home for evidence.
The macabre object was given to then-Caerphilly MP Ness Edwards, who went with a parliamentary delegation to the Buchenwald concentration camp in April 1945 to gather evidence of the horrors of the Holocaust.
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cdx9l4x7xjno
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