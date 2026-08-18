... set loose on a wild, untamed continent
If that could be bottled, you could make a fortune.
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/fauci-aide-pleads-guilty-conspiracy-shielded-ecohealth-records-countered-lab-leak
No 3
Glorious pics, ev’ry one of ‘em!
Soaring diesel prices rip across US economy ~ FT"A surge in diesel prices is dealing a powerful blow to industrial America, pushing up costs for businesses and consumers across the US ahead of midterm elections.""The pump price of diesel — the lifeblood of the economy because of its essential role in powering industry and agriculture — hit $5.47 a gallon on Tuesday, approaching its all-time high of $5.82 as wars in the Middle East and Europe hobble production and throttle global supplies."The most striking thing about this article is that the real cost of the Iran war is no longer confined to the Pentagon’s budget. Diesel is now close to its record high, freight and farming costs are rising, fertilizer has become more expensive, and those costs are spreading through food prices, retail prices and the wider industrial economy. Higher energy prices also complicate the inflation outlook and keep pressure on interest rates. This article is describing exactly how a military conflict turns into a broad economic tax on ordinary households and businesses.And this is only the US side of the equation. Disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, damaged energy infrastructure and constrained refining capacity affect global shipping, fuel, agriculture and manufacturing. Countries that had nothing to do with the decision to fight are paying part of the bill.The precise total is difficult to calculate, and I would be cautious about pretending there is one definitive number. But once direct military spending, depleted weapons inventories, higher fuel and transport costs, food inflation and the knock-on effects on financing conditions are considered together, the economic burden is clearly enormous.What is much harder to identify is the economic return. That is why the accountability question matters. So far, the scale of that accountability seems completely out of proportion to the scale of the damage.
IEE™ dishes sub-standard, cherry-picked excrement and he’s doing his midwit best to serve his masters in Tehran and what remains of the Democrat party.
Calling him a lowlife corksoaker is too generous.
Indefinitely Extended Excursion™️ said... Soaring diesel prices rip across US economy ~ FT "A surge in diesel prices is dealing a powerful blow to industrial America, pushing up costs for businesses and consumers across the US ahead of midterm elections."LOL!They are still lower than when Biden was president. As opposed to Democrats in 20 states who are suing to withhold 17 million CDL records from the federal government to protect their corporate slave holders who imported foreign drivers to keep wages down. We see you and your absolute dishonesty. You are just a dishonest piece of shit and a traitor.
I’m happy to report that Jim Swartzel has defeated a field of very well-funded PAC carpetbaggers to secure the R nomination for Byron Donald’s FL-19 house seat.
Reminds of semanticleo
Vindman(D) = Loser. Loo oo oooo... oo ooo... zzzerrrrr.
Florida is what happens when you clean up the voter rolls
"IT'S OFFICIAL: Traitor Alexander Vindman (D) was part of the conspiracy to paint Donald J. Trump as a Russian agent — AND HE JUST LOST his US Senate Democratic primary"There really are not enough F*U's for Vindman(D).I'm doing a little happy dance right now.woot.
FL - Pollsters got it wrong again.
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.
14 comments:
If that could be bottled, you could make a fortune.
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/fauci-aide-pleads-guilty-conspiracy-shielded-ecohealth-records-countered-lab-leak
No 3
Glorious pics, ev’ry one of ‘em!
Soaring diesel prices rip across US economy ~ FT
"A surge in diesel prices is dealing a powerful blow to industrial America, pushing up costs for businesses and consumers across the US ahead of midterm elections."
"The pump price of diesel — the lifeblood of the economy because of its essential role in powering industry and agriculture — hit $5.47 a gallon on Tuesday, approaching its all-time high of $5.82 as wars in the Middle East and Europe hobble production and throttle global supplies."
The most striking thing about this article is that the real cost of the Iran war is no longer confined to the Pentagon’s budget.
Diesel is now close to its record high, freight and farming costs are rising, fertilizer has become more expensive, and those costs are spreading through food prices, retail prices and the wider industrial economy. Higher energy prices also complicate the inflation outlook and keep pressure on interest rates. This article is describing exactly how a military conflict turns into a broad economic tax on ordinary households and businesses.
And this is only the US side of the equation. Disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, damaged energy infrastructure and constrained refining capacity affect global shipping, fuel, agriculture and manufacturing. Countries that had nothing to do with the decision to fight are paying part of the bill.
The precise total is difficult to calculate, and I would be cautious about pretending there is one definitive number. But once direct military spending, depleted weapons inventories, higher fuel and transport costs, food inflation and the knock-on effects on financing conditions are considered together, the economic burden is clearly enormous.
What is much harder to identify is the economic return. That is why the accountability question matters. So far, the scale of that accountability seems completely out of proportion to the scale of the damage.
IEE™ dishes sub-standard, cherry-picked excrement and he’s doing his midwit best to serve his masters in Tehran and what remains of the Democrat party.
Calling him a lowlife corksoaker is too generous.
Indefinitely Extended Excursion™️ said...
Soaring diesel prices rip across US economy ~ FT
"A surge in diesel prices is dealing a powerful blow to industrial America, pushing up costs for businesses and consumers across the US ahead of midterm elections."
LOL!
They are still lower than when Biden was president.
As opposed to Democrats in 20 states who are suing to withhold 17 million CDL records from the federal government to protect their corporate slave holders who imported foreign drivers to keep wages down.
We see you and your absolute dishonesty.
You are just a dishonest piece of shit and a traitor.
I’m happy to report that Jim Swartzel has defeated a field of very well-funded PAC carpetbaggers to secure the R nomination for Byron Donald’s FL-19 house seat.
Reminds of semanticleo
Vindman(D) = Loser. Loo oo oooo... oo ooo... zzzerrrrr.
Florida is what happens when you clean up the voter rolls
"IT'S OFFICIAL: Traitor Alexander Vindman (D) was part of the conspiracy to paint Donald J. Trump as a Russian agent — AND HE JUST LOST his US Senate Democratic primary"
There really are not enough F*U's for Vindman(D).
I'm doing a little happy dance right now.
woot.
FL - Pollsters got it wrong again.
Post a Comment
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.