"In 1983 she was mugged when she was out with her friend Larry David. She smiles. 'This is the curse of Larry David...'"

From "I wrote Thelma & Louise — nothing has changed for women since then
Callie Khouri is turning her film into a musical. She talks about discovering a young Brad Pitt, getting mugged with Larry David and why she would love to return to Nashville" (London Times).
Also: "... Khouri says, looking resigned, that she doesn’t think much has changed for women since that day when, fired up, she wrote a fantasy about striking back against everything she had to put up with. 'In the US it’s got worse,' she states. 'They’ve rolled back our right to bodily autonomy. I know a lot of women trying to start families and they are afraid because if something goes wrong they can’t get help. It seems unconstitutional.'"
Callie Khouri is turning her film into a musical. She talks about discovering a young Brad Pitt, getting mugged with Larry David and why she would love to return to Nashville" (London Times).
Also: "... Khouri says, looking resigned, that she doesn’t think much has changed for women since that day when, fired up, she wrote a fantasy about striking back against everything she had to put up with. 'In the US it’s got worse,' she states. 'They’ve rolled back our right to bodily autonomy. I know a lot of women trying to start families and they are afraid because if something goes wrong they can’t get help. It seems unconstitutional.'"
"In the US" makes it sound as though she's not American, but, per Wikipedia, she was born in San Antonio, Texas and raised in Kentucky.
Also: She's the daughter of a Lebanese-American Maronite father, she studied landscape architecture at Purdue University, and her husband is T Bone Burnett.
14 comments:
Why are leftwing females so dumb and delusional?
You can get an abortion up until birth in many blue states.
Who's going to be honest about something when there is money to be made off the lie?
Proving once again that the stereotype is true: women will bitch about anything and everything.
"In the US it’s got worse"
Maybe she hasn't heard the news in Europe for 20 years.
"'In the US it’s got worse."
Worse than what? The whining of a privileged hack...
Reality.
Redistributive change.
Yes, with a high-risk musical in the works, the mercenary incentive to assert "it’s got worse" is strong in order to claim relevance.
“I know a lot of women trying to start families and they are afraid because if something goes wrong they can’t get help. It seems unconstitutional.” This is because pregnant women can’t drive or use public transportation to get to a state more welcoming to baby killers. /s One thing has changed since “Thelma and Louise”. Liberal women have gotten crazier and more destructive.
T Bone has quite the resume/career.
Honey - your handmaiden tale costume is pressed and ready.
"I know a lot of women trying to start families and they are afraid because if something goes wrong they can’t get help. It seems unconstitutional."
What deluded world does this woman live in?
Women are the majority in higher education. Women are favored in hiring for just about every job,.
"Every American institution-- from media, to universities, to Hollywood, to the corporate world-- has spent the last three decades working to purge young white men from entry level jobs.
"Now, they act like it's a big mystery why there are significantly less young men in the workforce."
https://x.com/realBrandonGill/status/2090850344754466924
The "Handmaid's Tale" was written about Islam.
https://x.com/Gavin_McInnes/status/2091718225654399371
"Two young guys ...". Always is.
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