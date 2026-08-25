I'll do a poll:More background:
August 25, 2026
Target apologizes for a costume that — accidentally? — looks like blackface.
You decide. It's the "Kids’ Glows under Blacklight Circus Clown Halloween Costume Bodysuit":
Posted by Ann Althouse at 8:44 AM
Tags: apologies, blackface, Halloween, race consciousness
43 comments:
“Oh… Teh Hugh Manatee!”
Sho-nuff!
Really Target? Really? You got rid of the little trannies-in-training tuckable pampers and next thing you know you've got kid's smiling-sambo costumes for halloween. Suburban moms demand answers! Bring back tuckable pampers forthwith!
Unless my eyes deceive me, that’s a wee negro lad in that costume. What is he supposed to do to avoid “blackface”?
I thought it was a cockroach. Then the light was turned on and it scurried into a back... black hole... whore h/t NAACP. Abort, sequester, and progress no more.
Oso Negro is right - the child is Black. The issue is the use of that particular model, not the (super creepy) costume. Who picked the model, and why?
Apart from the fact that I reject absolutely that there is anything wrong with blackface, our society has made itself stupid over fake cries of racism. This reminds me of the photo a few years ago of miners grimy after a day in the mines that hung on a wall in a bar. Some dirtbag critical studies major saw it and cried
Would putting this costume on a non-black child have the same effect? Probably not, but it is a weird-ass costume nonetheless.
Nerts. They cried "Racism!"
https://www.azcentral.com/story/opinion/op-ed/2019/01/28/downtown-phoenix-photo-men-soot-blackface/2683881002/
(In this context, I decided to capitalize Black, because surely the casting people at Target would.)
I haven't heard "nerts" in probably forty or more years!
The kid in the ad is black.
Is this offensive to the white left?
Oso - you beat me to it.
The white left are insane.
... the white left are the real racists.
I don’t think that this was done intentionally, but this is a weird costume. I expect that they used a black model to meet DEI goals, and it would be interesting to see the picture and the reaction if the model were white (or Asian for that matter). Option #4 is too strongly worded for me, but Target and its supplier did screw up, in a way that could/should have been foreseen. But when you have tens of thousands of products mistakes are made.
Duh! Doh! DEI: color judgments, class bigotry, is a double-edged scalpel.
**Jamie said...I haven't heard "nerts" in probably forty or more years!**
Did your ear hear Major Burns as you read it? (Mine did as I typed it.)
why is a weird costume? It's a clown costume... Blending traditional orange and black colors of Halloween.
A darker shade of brown cannot help their black face. #NoJudgment #NoLabels
Onyx, now that's black... uh, black-black. h/t Whoopi And not African, sometimes, often.
* nerts *
The N-word. Also, nerds, and sometimes geeks... the g-word.
I mentioned before the Police and Fire-fighter Halloween costumes available at a local Costco. They are not flying off the rack. I suspect that even if a kid wanted to dress up like daddy - the parents understand the danger for the child.
Crazy leftists would probably HARM the child.
I don't have enough experience with blackface to comment.
Target is on target - no abortive ideation implied - for first, a top surgery, a lobotomy, then a bottom surgery, in the wallet.
"Who picked the model, and why?"
Someone was trying to be inclusive. That'll teach 'em.
Mmm... candy corn. Get in my belly! h/t Fat Bastard
Cheshire cat?
What about that dude scaring women with the Chucky mask?
"Hyde and EEK! Boutique collection" made me chuckle, so there's that.
As long as there are people who profit from finding and calling out what they term to be racist, this nonsense will go on. If Target had publicly said it's only racist in your fevered mind, they probably would sell a lot of them.
Important race baiting from CNN. BFD!
I'm thinking of women in teenie, weenie, candy corn bikinis 👙. Sweet.
Hugh said...
I don’t think that this was done intentionally, but this is a weird Target and its supplier did screw up, in a way that could/should have been foreseen. But when you have tens of thousands of products mistakes are made.
The kid is black. This is just people wanting to be offended. What's new?
Sorry, meant to add that they should have foreseen this and avoided it as you say. Mistakes happen. Sometimes heads roll.
If the kid was white, no one would have noticed.
The miniature plug hat and exaggerated teeth and lips were a staple of minstrelsy. The costume was likely created for an Asian audience. You can get a sense of the lingering Asian fascination with blackface by googling ‘Darkie toothpaste’ and following its transformation to ‘Darlie toothpaste.’
Unless my eyes deceive me, that’s a wee negro lad in that costume.
We're now apologizing for things people **thought** they saw.
I think Prole has the answer.
Had to be made in China.
"If the kid was white, no one would have noticed."
Nope. They would've complained a black child model wasn't chosen, and then they would complain about the correction.
I think you've all got it wrong. It says that the costume includes a "mesh face mask". If you look closely at the enlarged image, you can see that the huge orange lips are on a mesh or veil, that covers the face, and darkens it. The kid **could** be black, but I doubt it. So it really is a white person with an artificially darkened face, and Target thought it best to just let Negroes be Negroes. Apologize, move on. Negroes gonna Negro, right?
Send a check to Ben Crump, and maybe one to Al Sharpton too. They's Black Leaders! They lead Blacks.
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