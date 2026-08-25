"Men are struck and killed more than four times as often as women.... The United States has seen 12 lightning fatalities so far this year."

"The vast majority (90 percent) of lightning-strike victims survive. Most who don’t suffer cardiac arrest or stop breathing. Most victims can be revived by immediate CPR. Strike victims do not hold a charge and are safe to touch.... In many cases, people are struck and killed even when it’s not raining. Lightning bolts can leap up to 10 miles from a parent thunderstorm, and often the more errant, farther-venturing bolts carry more charge. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning."
From "Woman and her 2-year-old daughter killed by lightning in Florida/Four people have now died from lightning in the state this year. Florida averages seven such fatalities annually" (WaPo).
20 comments:
"Men are struck and killed more than four times as often as women...."
There should be a nationwide pussy hat protest about this lack of equality. Millions of women marching with golf clubs held high.
Men are taller on average, make great lightning rods. Never leave home without one.
God sends lightning to give men relief from AWFLs.
Men are hit more because of chivalry. A simple "thank you" would be fine.
C, yes. P, too? R, periodically.
isn't this BECAUSE of golf clubs?
golf clubs are SO DANGEROUS, that Even If you aren't holding one,
EVEN IF you don't even OWN one..
The mere fact that golf clubs exist, CAUSES lightning strikes
It would be interesting to correlate male-female participation rates with the outdoor activity at the time of strike. Work, sport, etc.
Evidently Ben Franklin was wrong to claim that a rod can protect you against lightning.
"Most who don’t suffer cardiac arrest or stop breathing."
I submit that all who don't (survive) stop breathing.
All of those who don't survive a ligntening strike suffer cardiac arrest and stop breathing- not "most". I mean, I do understand what the writer meant but that doesn't excuse the bad writing.
Statistically - Florida man has a higher probability of death.
bagoh - lol.
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If you are ever caught in a lightning situation - and you are with someone or a group - sperate yourselves from each other. That way, if one person is stuck by lightening, the others can help.
Tru story.
In southern Sudan, you can bet we had lots of lightning. I knew a guy who was hit twice, and survived. Thing is, he was radio operator for his organization, and was on the radio both times. Yeah, their training was a bit lacking.
("Radio operator" was just a minor work assignment, not a full-time job or anything - the daily Ministry of Education Network probably lasted 10 or 15 minutes max.)
That would explain why James Talerico is still standing.
Do we know why men are more prone? I mean, I've never looked into this, so I don't know if there's some sort of bio reason. I have no position either way.
Purely anecdotal, so take with a HUGE grain of salt, as I myself do:
My husband would often go outside during thunder/lightning storms to do something or other. He would also go into our pool when we moved to Florida when a thunderstorm was pending. Our son would do the same. I thought they were nuts; they thought I was worrying too much. No doubt both positions had validity.
Anyway: Might it be that men take more risks? I'm thinking Occam's Razor here. And I'm not bashing men. It's just what I have observed about men, in general and at home.
Also, I suspect men have more jobs that require work outside. (Of course, I could be wrong, but I bet not.) They can't just quit work because a storm is brewing, right?
More men have outside jobs than women.
That being said, my wife was struck and survived. It might have been a close miss. I was not thee to witness it, although she said it shot her across the yard. Messed with her head for about 5 years, too. Almost cost us the marriage.
Where's that "everything is a scam" guy when you need him?
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