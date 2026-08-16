"I’m sorry to be crass about it, but I don’t think the point of the magazine is for self-pleasure. You no longer need a print magazine for that."

Says Phillip Picardi, quoted in "I’ll make Playboy playful again, says its new gay editor/Phillip Picardi, a Catholic former Condé Nast wunderkind, also wants to attract women to the £30 magazine with more ‘artistic’ nudes and robust writing" (London Times).
How Catholic is he? We're told he's "a lapsed Catholic who recently completed a master’s at Harvard Divinity School in order to rediscover his faith (his thesis was titled: Is Jesus Kinda Hot?)." Is religion part of making "playful again"? You can find "an artistic and highbrow view of the female nude" in church:He wants to “destigmatise male sexuality”, he says, and “help men to build a healthier relationship” with the women in their lives. “I’m hoping we can be a space for men who feel caught between needing to be manosphere-adjacent and needing to be the performative liberal male,” he says.... “We should promote the idea that we can be excited about sex and we can be excited about each other and excited about touching each other,” he says with a cheeky grin.
This reminds me of a sequence in the movie "Blue Moon," about the songwriter Lorenz Hart, who was gay, though not openly. The character has this conversation with the bartender. From the brilliant screenplay by Robert Kaplow (commission earned):
HART: You know what the sexiest thing on the planet earth is? A half-erect penis.
EDDIE: Jesus Christ, Larry, nobody wants to hear this.
EDDIE: Who are you talking to?
HART: Me. I gotta talk to somebody interesting. I mean it though. A half-erect penis is a promise. A fully-erect penis is an exclamation point—as a writer it offends me; it’s too loud; it’s too adolescent; the story’s already over. But a half-erect penis: Is it going? Or is it coming? But women appeal to me precisely for their absence of penises.
EDDIE: Me too.
HART: They live in a much more interesting emotional landscape than we do. A landscape we can only dream about.
30 comments:
Excellent description of swagger as in, "in kitchens, all the cooks are swinging dicks". Swinging dicks are not flaccid.
"But a half-erect penis: Is it going? Or is it coming?" Ah yes, the age-old question/concern.
Take Sunday off and go to church.
Give it a break. It’s the Sabbath.
However, for God’s sake, not an Episcopal Church.
Yeah henry tudor would be dissapointed men like to look at pretty girls if you dont know that
If Playboy is to continue, it needs new life. It used to feature top notch writing (when a man said he bought playboy for the articles, it was only a half joke). But I’m not sure a gay editor has what it takes. If he tries to create a magazine that also appeals to women, he’ll end up with a magazine that won’t appeal to anybody.
30 pounds for a magazine? That's an expensive book!
With Tim, people can get whatever level of sexual content or nudity they want on the internet. It is writing that will give it a distinction.
If I want something interesting to read, there's a world of free stuff out there. If I want to recreate the old Playboy experience, there's old Playboys.
If you think this is a sound plan, Playboy is publicly traded at PLBY. Good luck.
Harvard
"I've been with thousands of men, again and again, they promise the moon, they're always coming and going and going and coming... and always too soon!" - Lily Von Shtupp (Blazing Saddles - 1974)
Sounds like he wants to turn Playboy into Helen Gurley Brown's Cosmo.
Playboy is transitioning to offer the gay time of old.
Here’s what you could be doing this morning instead of pondering the usual BS pile of crap from another gay pervert.
You could go to services at a reasonably conservative church. (Male pastor.) You could sing hymns with a congregation. Everybody knows the words and melody. Just open up the hymnal. You could recite The Lord’s Prayer with a group of people.
I’ll be playing for such a service this morning. You could be hearing such great, historic hymns as the ones I’ll be playing:
Victory in Jesus
Great is Thy Faithfulness
The Old Rugged Cross
Lord, I Want to be a Christian
I’ll Fly Away
Try it. Put on your Sunday Go to Meeting Clothes. Don’t be a tightwad. Put ten bucks in the collection basket.
I wonder why they are trying to tear down Catholicism.
That is the main tool they use to destruct Christianity.
I guess that is the point.
If we were better people we would all be berean.
Like RAATs under feminism, corruption from within a la grooming with liberal license is a tired cliche of insidious character.
Achilles: I wonder why they are trying to tear down Catholicism.
That is the main tool they use to destruct Christianity.
Protestants seem to always be working on tearing down Catholics. And leftists always seem to be working on tearing down all Christians. And Catholics, Christians, and leftists seem to always be working on destroying the Jews.
And the Muslims are busy working on eliminating all of them while they bicker among themselves. (Hindus and Buddhists wait in the wings, one of them ready to fight, the other hoping to not get noticed).
Wait...this was supposed to be about Playboy. I have one thought on that: All things are meant to have a lifespan. Playboy had its time. It's done. There is a reason some things are called 'the past'.
Like they say, more nudes are good nudes.
He went to Harvard Divinity School to rediscover his faith? Perhaps to remake it. Hasn't he heard the famous description of it as "the left wing of the Democratic Party at prayer"?
Christians are trying to destroy the Jews? Really?
So, some gay fruit is in charge of a "men's" mgazine. Who's buying that?
“There is a reason some things are called 'the past'.”
Maybe it’s time to recognize an ally when you have one.
Obligatory “I bought it for the articles” comment.
Catholics and Christians are working with leftists to destroy the Jews?
Shouting Thomas - Nor the Unitarian Church. That is a DSA cult. A left wing social club.
The new Playboy, the magazine that will get you half-erect and keep you there.
with all that gushing over him - perhaps he can be US democrat pol?
"Protestants seem to always be working on tearing down Catholics. "
perhaps in Ireland.. maybe even the UK - but I don't sense that at all in the US.
Turning Jesus into a sexual being is a turn off. Stomach turning.
and very gay - in a sex and the city way.
Gay men pretending to know the male female sexual dynamic - boring, and often wrong.
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