"Women remain, as linguists say, the 'marked' sex, the nonstandard, defined as the opposite of the male norm."

Writes Rhonda Garelick, in "Ocasio-Cortez Rewrites the Rules" (NYT gift link).
It's an old idea — that feminine beauty is powerful and that power-seeking women can implement beauty to rise in the political world. Cleopatra, etc. But Garelick adds the notion that a woman baring her belly to the public and making a show out of shifting her fertility into the realm of science and technology will augment the power achieved through beauty and fashion. The old idea is a cliché. It works as far as it works. The new idea is barely coherent. How are you fusing your body and mind if you are extracting the eggs from your body? "Embodied"? One might just as well say "disembodied"?
In any case, this isn't an essay exam in a Women's Studies class. This is an effort to display the capacity to serve as President of the United States. Still, why not? Why not use some zany notion of human, embodied and, yes, female power and go for it? When is the last time the people of the United States voted in a human being who demonstrated a true capacity to deal with the responsibilities of the presidency? I don't think I've seen it in the last 50 years. You win by putting on some kind of show. Who's to say which kind?
38 comments:
That's a cunning linguist.
[start virtual italics]When is the last time the people of the United States voted in a human being who demonstrated a true capacity to deal with the responsibilities of the presidency? I don't think I've seen it in the last 50 years. [end virtual italics]
So, starting with President Carter? In your view, what changed as opposed to prior to 1976?
Historically: I like Ike.
Interestingly, this would put President H.W. Bush in that--is the word "performative"?--category. Not something I would have attributed to him, but, as I indicated, I find it...interesting.
Males being the unmarked sex is what let "he" stand for both sexes. Before feminists intimidated the male faculty into always inserting "he or she" into everything he said.
Althouse, perhaps I'm taking your timeframe too literally, but I'm assuming you chose "50" specifically. Should I not be?
That is to say, unmarking meant indifference, not focus.
You're allowed and inclined to say "It's me" because the objective case is the unmarked case in English.
The female mayor of Lincoln is a Yalie. She must spend $20k per year on clothes. Rich lib.
feminine beauty is powerful and that power-seeking women can implement beauty to rise in the political world.
What struck me about her homemade video was how ugly she looked. No make-up, no worries about camera angles. She looked kinda fat in places, pudgy. She looked unattractive. Like a lot of people on the woke left! Being ugly or unattractive seems to be a badge of honor with them. Or, at least, not caring about your appearance so much.
On the ABC interview, the professionals did her make-up, she was dressed to look her best. And she looked rather attractive, in my opinion.
So she is comfortable looking like regular people. And also comfortable looking like a celebrity. I think sexual attraction might help her with the normals (who see her on TV), and her Woke unattractive videos help with the anti-beauty crusaders (there are a lot of them on the left).
I mean, I think there's been at least an element of what I think you're referring to prior to '76. However, I'm tempted to say that approach revved up with the advent of cable news and the campaign and style of President Clinton, so later. I'd be interested in more of your thoughts, Althouse.
funny joke at 7:55, BB. I'll have to remember that one
so, just to review..
when Republican Karoline Leavitt GOT pregnant..
that was just a pretty (evil) republican (evil) woman doing evil stuff.
but; when long in the tooth AOC bares her belly; and PRETENDS to (maybe) want children (someday (LONG from now))..
That's GOOD!
The vapid age.
In our vapid rage-fueled leftwing media world - the fueled base will vote based on looks. Ignore the vapidity - and listen to the BS. IE: When AOC could not answer a question about China for 30+ seconds. She sat there empty - searching for her buzzwords. "policy!" she declared. wow - impressive.
& just look at that perfectly applied lipstick.
let's be fair..
TWENTY YEARS AGO, back when she was a co-ed; AOC was moderately attractive.. Not compared to most co-eds, but attractive compared to Hillary!
Now, at 38 years old, AOC is getting fat.. and Not in a good way.
"When is the last time the people of the United States voted in a human being who demonstrated a true capacity to deal with the responsibilities of the presidency?"
I would say 1988 with Bush I.
WWII Navy pilot, Yale graduate, husband, father, oil businessman, elected to the House, United Nations Ambassador, Chair of the Republican Party, Liaison to China, CIA Director, member of the Trilateral Commission and Council of Foreign Relations, and Vice President.
He made foreign policy look easy.
St. Croix:
Back in 1991, Bill Miller--a political consultant based in Texas and who, somewhat unusually, worked for both the GOP and the Dems--coined the phrase "Politics is show business for ugly people." So there's that. However, I also think the climate is a little different now.
Last 50 years?
Jimmy Carter - Navy officer, GA state senate, GA governor
Ronald Reagan - national spokesman for GE, President of SAG, 2 terms as CA governor
GHWB - Congressman, UN Ambassador, head of CIA, 2 terms as VP
Bill Clinton - Arkansas Attorney General and Governor
GWB - business man, Texas Governor
Who among them looks less qualified than a 3 term congresswoman?
Contrast also the media model: wearing suits and controlling your image, and the shots, controlling everything (especially the politics)
with the Joe Rogan model
He wears a T-shirt, no dress up, image is not everything, very relaxed environment, just speak freely and openly for a couple of hours, on any subject of interest. And he's blowing away the corporate press with his audience numbers.
Sarah Palin was way ahead of the times. And The Times.
Yes, I can see Althouse voting for someone who demonstrated "human, embodied and, yes, female power" as a qualifier for President of the United States.
For myself, I'd prefer a more buttoned-up look for leaders with power, but I also know that's mostly gone the way of the dodo. Kind of like I vastly prefer a full Rite I, more high church, Episcopal service with music in the old school, glorious Anglican tradition. That's mostly gone, too.
I put them both in the category of "no choice but to accept it and move on." Time has overtaken events.
Or should that be, "events have overtaken time"?
AOC came from nowhere, an upper middle-class background. She's been a protégé of the DSA Democrats. From Day 1, they saw a vulnerable district and successfully gamed the primary in 2018. They've primed her with a smart wardrobe and good coaching, and now they want to push her as Presidential material. It's ridiculous how far away from that caliber of politician she is. She has no record of public service, aside from her rather theatrical stint in Congress, no experience outside of that carefully curated tenure. Who's pushing so hard? Is it the DSA or a desperate Democrat machine party?
I liked the old norms. That makes me a dodo, too.
"When is the last time the people of the United States voted in a human being who demonstrated a true capacity to deal with the responsibilities of the presidency?"
Wow, the incredible ingrates... How about the man who is in the White House right now? There has not been a president in living memory who has come near the impact and effectiveness confronting and solving long-standing problems and systemic dysfunction domestically and in foreign affairs as Donald Trump, all while facing unprecedented hostility and incomparable burdens created by previous administrations, as well as being impeded by traitors and enemies in his own Party and administrations.
Most of the so-called Republicans and conservatives don't appreciate what Trump's done and doing. ...George Bush??? GTFOH!
I saw that movie. I'm no Lorenz Hart scholar, but the bet here is that what gave Hart the most anguish and eventually killed him was not his sexuality but his alcoholism...... To the casual observer, a half erect penis might offer some interest, but to those participating in the game, the fully erect penis is far more entertaining.
Posted in the wrong place and too lazy to post again.
"Last 50 years?
Jimmy Carter - Navy officer, GA state senate, GA governor
Ronald Reagan - national spokesman for GE, President of SAG, 2 terms as CA governor
GHWB - Congressman, UN Ambassador, head of CIA, 2 terms as VP
Bill Clinton - Arkansas Attorney General and Governor
GWB - business man, Texas Governor"
My thought, too. We really haven't done that badly if you look at it that way.
Men not in shorts. Women in dresses. A fertile and forward-looking combination. That said, AOC should be frozen and thawed in a more convenient era.
Let me just second what Michael Fitzgerald said. And add that Trump, if not adequately dealing with the issue of the unconstitutional usurpation of power by the permanent bureaucracy, at least has more clearly exposed the extent of the problem.
Dance Ten, Looks Three.
Aren't people who re-elect a president voting for a " a human being who demonstrated a true capacity to deal with the responsibilities of the presidency."
In the last 50 years that would be Reagan, Clinton, Bush II, Obama, and most recently, Trump.
The Garelick article reads like a bad poem thematically inspired by the female fantasy of just being so cool and desirable that you transmogrify into Queen of the World.
"When is the last time the people of the United States voted in a human being who demonstrated a true capacity to deal with the responsibilities of the presidency?"
Donald Trump certainly seems to have the capacity to deal with the responsibilities of the Presidency. The guy is a fucking machine, he never stops. Are you suggesting he lacks **true** capacity?
I mean, granted, he didn't run 600 miles in 6 days. Is that what you think it requires? There was a guy at Cambridge ...
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