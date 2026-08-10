"I'm not sure why WaPo covered this, but ignored trump wearing a wig that is styled like his mother's hair during her last year of life."

I was trying to figure out whether and how to blog the AOC story. I saw her video yesterday:
I haven't seen such a display of political abdominal flesh since the days of LBJ and his gall bladder surgery:
AOC is starting her journey for freezing her eggs!— Winter (@LeftyWinter) August 9, 2026
Sharing her doing the shot.
"Don't be weird about this even though I know you all will be".
She knows the internet so well. pic.twitter.com/2ywzN8R5d9
Still wondering how to blog that. But what's all this about Trump and his wig?
118 comments:
AOC's eggs are scrambled.
We seem to be on the same page. You say you weren't sure how to blog this. Well, I'm not sure how to comment on it.
Sex without responsibility is a model of premature choice. A better model than Choice for convenience and compensation, but nothing to share, let alone to celebrate.
Fupa-alert. Another 10 years and she'll be a bona fide 'latinx' abuela chungus.
Those Trump vids are pretty damn funny. Wish I could make material like that...
Must be insecure to share this much of her private life.
Wig shaming? Trump, and women, too? A confluence of equity and inclusion.
The NYT - All the news that's shit to print.
The WaPo covered it because AOC posted it?
If before this there was any question that AOC was not an idiot, this is it.
Get married now and have kids.
No. Wait! Don’t!
America doesn’t need any more liberals!
Being that hag's token white boyfriend must suck big time. In addition to her providing the whole world intimate little vignettes like this, your usual presence rates no higher than handbag-of-the-month.
He's one part in a three-way love triangle: him, her, and her constantly aura-farming ego. Why simps sign up for this crap I'll never know.
There was no way to turn off that vocal fry
Yeah, she's going from Hot Mama to Frump - and we all know what that rhymes with.
Freeze away, hon - you can't cheat the DNA. If midterms don't swing her way, I'm betting she gets preggers before 2028.
It the El Sayed doofus wins in Michigan, AOC's 15 minutes of fame will be over and the lefty media will drop her like a hot potato.
Yeah, maybe he just got a really good bl*wjob from that lady on the shopping network.
Why? Because IVF is just about the only 80 - 20 issue the Democrats have. The Republicans bloviate that "life begins at conception" and that girl bosses are "old" once they turn thirty. Trump tried to steer the GOP in the right direction by clearly stating his support for IVF and publicly opposing any efforts to restrict access but the freaks got to him.
I hope Trump supports AOC. It's a good look for him and he can go back to calling her stupid tomorrow.
Trump's bad hair isn't news. That the WaPo cultivated a stupid, obsessively demented readership isn't either.
IVF increases risk to mother and child on a forward-looking basis. It's a fertile procedure to reap sustainable benefits.
**Spiros said...Why? Because IVF is just about the only 80 - 20 issue the Democrats have.**
To be an 80-20 issue, it first has to be an issue.
Neiman Marxist.
(I stole that)
Established Fact: People who comment at the WaPo site are even more brain damaged than the people who edit the WaPo site.
Didn't we already know that?
AOC not aware Elon Musk on the prowl for sperm receivers!?
How about a ‘Look at me’ tag?
Women can't squeeze a professional career and traditional motherhood into the same narrow timeline. Lesson learned for the 500,000,000th time.
If her belly is that large at 36...@RideSpaceMountain nailed it for age 50 when her metabolism slows dramatically.
Looks like the ozympic is working on her
The memes are out of control. The fat JD stream has crossed the big-hair Trump memes and begotten more crazy hair than an old Jackson 5 photo.
Quaestor, Elon Musk has stated that he provided sperm to "a married couple he had met socially only a handful of times," so he definitely would help out AOC.
"Sandy" - as she was called -
Ocasio-Cortez was born in the Bronx but moved to Yorktown – which is nearly an hour outside New York City -- when she was 5 years old and went on to attend Yorktown High School, from where she graduated in 2007.
so not really a "Bronx" girl.
The best one I saw (check out Twitchy) had schlongish (short in front long in back) Marco, fat JD and Hegseth with a Flock of Seagulls ‘do on Trump and Leavitt looking like a blow-dried Sally Struthers circa 74 or so.
The AOC thing is...weird. Essentially, she is doing exactly what Trump is doing; playing social media for clicks. Some would call it engagement.
We are moving to the Orville episode (and, Black Mirror) where votes control your life. Here, social media votes are driving our political process. The politician with the most social media votes wins; the true voting process is just a proxy for that.
"so not really a 'Bronx' girl."
Not really a "anything". *She's an actress*. We have the receipts.
https://twitchy.com/fuzzychimp/2026/08/10/monday-morning-meme-madness-n2430928
Has the Monday memes.
Donald Trump appears throughout the Epstein files. Adam Schiff, Hunter Biden, and AOC aren't in there at all. If this isn't evidence of bias against conservatives, what is?
"To be an 80-20 issue, it first has to be an issue."
Spiros directed a comment to me that implies I've said something about Elon Musk, which I have not.
Either Spiros has missed his morning cuppa, or he's had far too much.
Good thing sex robots are in the works.
Human men and women can’t stand one another.
...that woman needs some insecticide for those caterpillars on her face...
...some kid, a new generation what thinks they've made the unique discovery that Trump's hair is weird...
...like in Game to Thrones I get the uneasy feeling hose eggs are going to be a problem someday...
Adam Schitt lied about Russia . He belongs in prison
A great pro-IVF argument that is, preserving those bartending genes for future generations.
"If her belly is that large at 36...@RideSpaceMountain nailed it for age 50 when her metabolism slows dramatically."
She'll just switch that prick to Ozempic.
I think the Stupid Pills she used to take have been replaced by Stupid Jabs.
Republicans control the presidency, both houses of Congress, the Supreme Court, the majority of governorships, and the majority of state legislatures. Here’s a look at how both parties have failed America.
When did the Fake News and Left ever mock Joe Biden for his mental condition? Or VP Harris for being stupid?
So.....Trump decides to wear a toupee. Biden had surgery to implant hair plugs into his receding hair. Other politicians have had face lifts, botox, and God knows what procedures.
It wasn't a big deal....except for Trump of course where everything he does is a BFD. But....everything President Autopen did (didn't or couldn't do)was just fine.
Tell me why I should care about Trump's hair.
I haven't seen such a display of political abdominal flesh since the days of LBJ and his gall bladder surgery
Oof, you don't want to go down LBJ road.
I think the thing on blogging/commenting in the subject… the decision on having children is a deeply personal thing. Society as a whole may have an interest in reproduction, but who, when, and how is best left to the individual.
With AOC, reproductive rights are a subject that she uses politically (and she’s far from alone), so it is tempting to weigh in on her choices. However, this decision of hers, which she is making public, is mostly none of our business. As another noted, is this about an aging woman trying to stay reproductively viable or a social media stunt to get attention? That question seems bloggable, but then that’s giving her the attention that IMO she shouldn’t be seeking on this personal matter.
Jezebel--America's finest news source.
AOC was so cute when she was dancing on that rooftop at BU. And she got such big tips at that bar!
Images of leftists and jabs. It's a thing.
She's Pregnancy ADjacent (PAD). Men when Beer Liberally Matters (BLM) can empathize, sympathize with her choice.
One could see AOC’s posting as an ad for big-Pharma.
I always thought gallstones were a girly problem.
she's Never going to unfreeze the eggs..
she just did it in the hopes that people would stop noticing that she's Already over the hill (37).
What's she going to do? Unfreeze the eggs AFTER her Presidency?
Seriously, she's ALREADY 37 and no kids..
When do YOU think she's going to start a family? (45? 55? 118?)
But if the world is ending in a few years, like she was spewing way back in 2019, then why is she even bothering??
Beer and big pharma in transition as best buds forever.
D.D. Driver said...
"I always thought gallstones were a girly problem."
DD? are you mentally stupid? or do you just play a mentally stupid person on tv?
I see this as a political move. She wants to run on choice. Freezing your eggs is a way to keep your options open.
"I'm going to film myself doing something which ought to be done in private, which no one but an exhibitionist would do, and put it out there for everyone to see and comment on.
Don't be weird about this."
"She has been engaged to her longtime partner, web developer and marketing professional Riley Roberts, since April 2022."
Four long years. Why the delay?
Gallstones are about three times more prevalent in women than in men.
RSM--I have been saying for years that AOC is an actress recruited for the part. I surmised (is that a word?) it without any evidence other than what I have seen in public, because that is certainly what it looks like.
Four long years. Why the delay?
Maybe Riley is engaging in Pelosi-style stock trading which does not come under scrutiny if they are not married.
I sincerely hope that she gets the sperm from someone with small teeth. Just saying.
CJ Pearson
@Cjpearson
·
1h
Why do we care if AOC chooses to freeze her eggs?
While she is clearly posturing ahead of her inevitable run for President, I’m sure she would’ve gotten even more applause from her deranged and psychotic sycophants if she had just aborted them instead.
https://x.com/Cjpearson/status/2086826987482714390?s=20
LOL
Perhaps the Maybelline Marxist can pro-create with this guy?
Here he is again in a Mao suit. Mao killed millions & is neo Leftist heart throb.
Although, one wonders about the wisdom of bringing children into this horrible world.
because life on earth will end in 12 years... or less.
When AOC is giving birth, she's going to be screaming out Trump's name in pain. "Trump! Trump! Oh fuck I hate Trump!"
And then she names her baby Donald.
AOC's Green New Deal Propaganda is funded in part, by the Chinese Communists.
The Chinese Communists/ China - tops all Nations on planet earth in CO2 emissions and in dangerous pollutants.
huh.
"Four long years. Why the delay?"
Same framing when getting ready for the prom or a date: "it's good to make them wait a little..."
In Riley 'I'm-little-more-than-a-political-accessory's' case, a little is 4 years running.
"Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shrugs off past 'defund the police' comments, joking 'Woke 1 was crazy' "
Presidential material - right there.
AOC’s wet dreams of the next 5 Year Plan seem so pure, so innocent.
But we can’t get around one historical fact:
You can vote Socialism in, but you’ll have to shoot your way out of it.
Elon Musk will be needing eggs for his Uterine Replicators on Mars with Optimus as Ba in his Creche
AOC claimed Venezuela is below equator.
No home schooling for you.
Elon Musk doesn't need a jab to knock up the hot chicks.
Insider Trading. We know it's a thing when it comes to Nancy's operational congressional grifting.
So what do we have here?
"She has been engaged to her longtime partner, web developer and marketing professional Riley Roberts, since April 2022."
“Four long years. Why the delay?”
Insider trading? My understanding is that members of Congress need to disclose trades by spouses, but not fiancées.
She is doing this entirely to rage bait. She wants conservatives to criticize her personal life choices so that she can grandstand on what a bunch of big meanies we are. Don't bite. Any reaction is the reaction she wants.
For some 1960s cartoonists, LBJ's scar was shaped like Vietnam.
The insider trading rumor is all over the internet today. Maybe it's true. Or maybe their not being married is an urban Gen Z thing.
Tell me why I should care about Trump's hair ...
For fond memories 😘😘😘😘😘
She can do what she wants.
But it's all theater.
btw- Most women cannot afford what she is doing.
Despite the fact she doesn't understand where the Equator is, as it relates to South American geography - she has the feel of a south American communist authoritarian dictator.
I think that's why so many on the left like her so much.
I thought the problem was congress was allowed to trade on the kind of material nonpublic information congress learns about before the public? If so they wouldn't need a fiancee dodge...
DD? are you mentally stupid? or do you just play a mentally stupid person on tv?
Are gallstones more common with women? Why?
No. I'm not mentally stupid.
Test tube babies tend to be long and lean.
According to Google the hormone injections will likely cause AOC to suffer from mood fluctuations, irritability, anxiety, or emotional sensitivity due to high estrogen.
Condolences to her fiancé.
RideSpaceMountain said...
" bona fide 'latinx' abuela chungus."
Please Ride. Don't use the X word here. It is deeply offensive. I don't understand why Ann allows it. Would you allow "sp*c" in the comments, Ann? I know you don't allow the "N word".
So why the X word?
AOC is Nyorican. Originally meant a New Yorker of Puerto Rican heritage. Now a Nyorican is a general appelation for anyone born in the upper 50 of Puerto Rican heritage.
John Henry
Katie Miller has come out in defense of AOC's egg-freezing.
AOC, or her handlers, are urgently casting around for something to keep her in the news. She's being eclipsed by Mamdani and El-Sayed and others.
Peachy, AOC is the reincarnation of Evita.
Iman said...
" You can vote Socialism in, but you’ll have to shoot your way out of it."
Luckily, the US, with about 5 guns and a couple thousand rounds per capita, will be the first country to have an armed citizenry that could, at least theoretically, shoot its way out of socialism.
How would Lenins & Stalins CHEKA dn successors done if every time they knocked on a door they had to wonder if there was someone behind it with nothing to lose (You will die in a death camp or en route), a "Fuck it" attitude and a couple of guns?
John Henry
[start virtual italics]According to Google the hormone injections will likely cause AOC to suffer from mood fluctuations, irritability, anxiety, or emotional sensitivity due to high estrogen.[end virtual italics]
Huh. Sounds a lot like pregnancy. For starters.
When you're right, you're right John. I'm a monster...how could I! I shall not use the Notorious X-ithet ever again. I simply shannot!
Mourning sickness. What could be, or was, perhaps.
Personally, I don't think people should do IVF when the Biden family has unwanted babies that could be adopted.
The video makes her look as though she has the waist, hips, and sagginess of a much older woman.
Watching the type1 (genetic, not lifestyle choice) diabetics in my immediate family inject themselves constantly with no self-pity as parts of their body grew too hard to take the needle, and complications slowly and brutally killed them, I find AOC's video immoral, insensitive to actually unavoidable suffering, and galling.
And I have to pay for it while I can't afford healthcare? Maybe she could stop wasting it.
Thanks for the memory of LBJ. He drank his breakfast, lunch, and dinner, so it's not surprising he had gall bladder issues, even as a man. This is one hell of a juxtaposition hellscape.
“Inspired By AOC, James Talarico Also Elects To Have His Eggs Frozen”
—— Babylon Bee
Gallbladder issues can be genetic. As a medical relative of mine liked to say, those with issues tend to be "Fat, fair, and forty."
NPR is pinging off the story. Apparently, forward-thinking Progressive companies are now offering egg-freezing as a perk to their young, female employees as a way of deferring child-bearing years - keeping them on-seat, so to speak, to do more productive things for the company. Avoidance of maternity leave.
Personally I don't care. If this is what AOC wants, she should go for it. I have family that had fertility issues and IVF was the solution, twice.
I can do without any updates though. And I think that young women that forgo childbirth to 'pursue a career' are poorly informed, or maybe even self-delusional. I've seen too many women be highly successful at doing both at the same time, to not believe that it's at least partly self-indulgence.
Trump has maintained a fond recollection of the late broadcaster Howard Cosell over the years. But the toupee thing may be going a bit too far.
Iman - LOL.
That could be real.
"Quaestor said...
A great pro-IVF argument that is, preserving those bartending genes for future generations."
You say that but she is arguably in the top three most influential people in the Democratic party, and might very well make it to number one some day. You don't have to agree with anything she says, but she is accomplished.
"Inspired by AOC, Donald J Trump inspired to have the shit in his diapers frozen."
Years ago there was a detailed article (or posssibly comment) somewhere about Trump's hair situation. Supposedly, it's not a toupee but rather an elaborate hair weave. Viable hair on Trump's scalp is grown out and eventually cut, to be used in the weave. The stylist has to manage this growing-out process along with the actual weave. The stylist had an office in Trump Tower, and Trump was his only client.
Gen TMI.
Fucking Millennial.
Years ago there was a detailed article (or possibly comment) somewhere about Trump's hair situation. Supposedly, it's not a toupee but rather an elaborate hair weave. Viable hair on Trump's scalp is grown out and eventually cut, to be used in the weave. The stylist has to manage this growing-out process along with the actual weave. The stylist had an office in Trump Tower, and Trump was his only client.
Ivanna told a story under oath about how Donald became hysterical after a scalp reduction surgery in the 80s and beat the shit out of her, ripped out pieces of her hair, and then raped her. She swore it happened, under oath and penalty of perjury.
Another lying immigrant.
Our daughter has given us two beautiful grandchildren thanks to IVF.
Debate whether AOC lifts her shirt up too high or not high enough ...
Is IVF correct label for merely freezing eggs?
Working class voters don’t have $30,000 to freeze their eggs. For most people, health insurance doesn’t cover it. It’s an out of pocket expense. She’s inspiring zero people with this stunt. I don’t blame her, or anyone, for freezing their eggs. But it’s weird to publicize it and politicize it. And super weird for the media to act like an AOC fan girl. Who cares? She’s a celebrity more than a politician. Her signature policy attempt, the Green New Deal, flopped mightily. And she embarrassed herself at Davos (I think it was Davos) when asked a serious foreign policy question. But people pay attention to her and she’s kind of a genius of self-promotion. Her name recognition is through the roof. She’s young and likable. One third of Democrats identify as socialists now. She is far and way the happy face of that brand.
On planet ATHOS eggs are harvested from cultured ovarian cells
"Is IVF correct label for merely freezing eggs?"
No, but I'm pretty sure if she wants to use those eggs to become pregnant it will have to be through IVF.
To a woman, it's quite obvious that AOC's competing against Usha [Vance] and Karoline Leavitt. Her problem is she's too busy being authentic for voters in Election 2028 to go through a pregnancy right now. She'll do that when she wins and Team Auto Pen starts doing the work. But she doesn't want to put all her eggs in one basket, i.e., depend on having viable eggs in her womb in November 2028 after campaign-trail food, lack of sleep and a state of constant hyper-alertness. The eggs might just refuse any further contact with the world.. So, AOC's saving some pre-campaign eggs in a freezer.
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