That's a description of the song "Volver a Celaya," by Steve Earle and Los Lobo, in "9 Songs We’re Talking About This Week/Karol G returns, Steve Earle and Los Lobos link up and Temper City climbs the charts" (NYT gift link).
August 10, 2026
"It recounts an immigrant’s life story, told by a Mexican construction worker who toiled, prospered, became an American citizen..."
"... and brought up American children, including a son lost in Afghanistan. 'They were raised to believe in this country,' he sings, heaving a sigh that speaks volumes before continuing, 'that I barely recognize now.' Widowed and alone, all too aware of brutal immigration arrests, he’s going back to his long-ago Mexican hometown."
That's a description of the song "Volver a Celaya," by Steve Earle and Los Lobo, in "9 Songs We’re Talking About This Week/Karol G returns, Steve Earle and Los Lobos link up and Temper City climbs the charts" (NYT gift link).
That's a description of the song "Volver a Celaya," by Steve Earle and Los Lobo, in "9 Songs We’re Talking About This Week/Karol G returns, Steve Earle and Los Lobos link up and Temper City climbs the charts" (NYT gift link).
Posted by Ann Althouse at 7:13 AM
Tags: immigration, Jon Pareles, Steve Earle
40 comments:
...going back to his Mexican hometown...where, with the wealth he earned in the US, he will live like high royalty.
Immigration reform, in lieu of emigration reform, is celebrated in Diversity, labor arbitrage, progressive affordability and availability, gerrymandering, democratic wars, and planned parenthood.
Amigo, you don't like it here? You're free to leave. Buh bye.
They're solid Americans except for that part about entering the country illegally, which is what they're deported for.
Steve Earle = Most famous for the pro-MJ and Vietnam veteran song "Copperhead Road." If you want your music with politics shoved down your throat, have at it.
They should team up with other old timers like Bruce Springsteen and Public Enemy.
…a tale of a political party destroying the lives of millions of people, coaxing them to America with the promise you’ll never have to work again because the gringos will provide for you. It’s just not as satisfying when most Americans aren’t playing along with the fairy tale…
…are the regular immigration arrests still okay or is every immigration arrest a ‘brutal’ immigration arrest? I think I see the problem…
NYT colors the story.
Why would an American citizen care about the arrest and deportation of illegal aliens?
Is it tribe uber alles 24/7/365 for the NYT? Yes, it is.
Now do the story of Sarah Root. Killed by an illegal alien about 5 miles from my office.
She was a brilliant student. 4.0. Even though she was not a Muslim or LBGTQ, she might even have been admitted to the University of Michigan law school.
Can’t be that tough out there. There’s no shortage of Mexican construction workers in my new subdivision. If ICE was really out there kidnapping and killing illegals you would think they would at least turn down the fiesta music on their radios to be somewhat inconspicuous.
Los Lobos are one of my favorite gatherings of superb musicians who can basically do everything you might ask. It hurts my heart to see them drawn to doing the work of the socialists/communists. Twas ever thus. *sighs*
🎵…And his Social Security checks will follow him all the way back home. 🎵
Yeah, sounds like cost of living arbitrage move for retirement.
Earle has long been a far left idealogue in the mold of Springsteen. Knowing this, and the current TDS-riddled state of the entertainment industry, you know what to expect from him. I'm not going to bother listening to it, but from the description, the immigrant character would be in no danger of deportation since he is a naturalized American citizen.
Looking at the blurbs about the rest of the songs on the nine-song list, they seem to continue with today's theme of foreign-sourced music like K-Pop. Many but not all of them, anyway. NTTAWWT.
typo: "Los Lobos" actually
I don't know Steve Earle, but that's a great voice.
Please keep us posted on how well his escape from America goes when he's back home in his hometown in Mexico. Sure hope nothing happens to his Range Rover. Or to him.
When the real-life anti-ICE immigrant stories aren't getting people's sympathy because of annoying details like the person being deported is a violent criminal, it's time to go with a fictional story in a song.
For sometimes political, sometimes not, music coming from the US/Mexico border I greatly prefer Calexico over Los Lobos myself. "The Black Light" is their landmark (not obviously political) album.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Calexico_(band)
Althouse; I think you have a reversed "K" and "/" in your link text.
Steve Earle's politics are not my politics. But I've enjoyed his music over the years. He's quite the storyteller. I've also very much enjoyed his books! Some might want to check them out.
Tell me, gullible Althouse, why does he fear an immigration arrest? And it’s hard to feel sorry for someone who is self-deporting.
Gosh what an unremarkable story. I know several Mexican nationals, most for more than 15 years, one for over 40. We helped him get his green card, and he's still here. He has property in Mexico and goes back a few times a year for a few weeks, to tend to it.
So the song lyrics say the subject eventually got his citizenship. That's more than most do. Most don't even bother to get their green card. I think he's moving back to stretch his retirement dollar, too.
The lyrics are kind of ridiculous. His wife is a citizen, he's a citizen, their entire family is American. So why is NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement) invading their homes with guns drawn? The song just skips over that part. Why is his wife shot and killed?
Aside from this, all the time-traveling confuses the shit out of me.
I raised a family but now I'm alone
Two of our boys went to fight in Afghanistan
One of them didn't come home
Okay, so he's an old man, right? And his children have grown up and left the house. But then we have this.
La migra come masked in the night without warning
The children screamed when they knocked the doors down
Whose children? Your children? The grown up children who moved out? The dead ghost from Afghanistan?
Maybe he's talking about other people's children? Did Graciela die of old age? The lyrics make it seem like she died from a NICE raid.
Adios, amigo!
How did he become a US citizen if he was an illegal immigrant?
The song says a contractor sponsored him. So did he go back to Mexico then and re-enter legally to become eligible for citizenship?
When he became a citizen, as part of that process, did he renounce all loyalty to any other country? If so, why is he calling Mexico his home?
Why is fair Graciella named Graciella? Was the contractor also an immigrant? He must have also become a citizen somehow?
Steve Earle has written some really great songs, but this isn't one of them. It's forced and ham-handed. He doesn't sound like he believes it himself. It's propaganda. Steve Earle is repeating dishonest propaganda and calling it a song? Now I'm heaving a sigh.
Maybe he was inspired by Rosie O'Donnell.
Boo hoo. My great grandfather left Greece in the early 1900s. He did so, probably, to avoid the Balkan Wars. He was good looking and intelligent, so life was pretty easy for him in the United States. And then bam! He got deported back to Greece. No due process! No what about my house or business or whatever. So, Mexicans, cry me a river. And my great grandfather probably left some bastard children behind too!
Immigrants, in assimilated proportions, welcome. Illegal aliens, go home. Illegal aliens, who entertain abortive ideation, first-order forcings of excess murder, rape, sodomy, pedophilia, etc, first.
I applaud Steve Earle for his message here, which is that America is no place a Mexican would want to be and life will be so much better in in Mexico. I hope he helps spread the word far and wide.
Then the angels took my Graciela
Nothing else here for me now that she's gone
What about your kids? They're in the USA. You haven't been in Mexico in decades. Right? Why is Mexico home? You love the town you grew up in more than you love your kids in the USA?
The fact of the matter is you pussies are just jealous and afraid of these real men who work hard take care of their families and really know how to enjoy life no matter what kind of b******* gets thrown their way.
You must be so proud to have been born in the wealthiest country on planet Earth and never had to fight your way to someplace better.
I like James Taylor's song Mexico way better. He's fantasizing about Mexico in a good way. It makes me want to visit Mexico! (Which is a fun trip, at least the Maya Riviera).
We did have to bribe a cop to get out of there.
Howard said:
“You must be so proud to have been born in the wealthiest country on planet Earth and never had to fight your way to someplace better.”
Howard, think slowly.
How did “here” get to be “someplace better”?
Extra credit question:
WHO gets to choose which people can come into our “someplace better”: us or them?
Federal prosecutors said on Thursday they will investigate an overnight car blast in central Mexico that injured at least four members of the country's National Guard, with local authorities suspecting the use of explosives in the incident.
Diego Sinhue Rodriguez, governor of the state of Guanajuato, said, "It would seem based on the initial report that there were explosives" involved in the blast, which took place on the outskirts of Celaya, a city long racked by gang violence.
Mexico probes suspected use of explosives in car blast that injured officials.
Not as racist/genocidal as "latinx" but "Los Lobo" still sets my teeth on edge.
It is either "el lobo" or "un lobo" (The wolf or a wolf) or "los lobos" or unos lobos (the wolves or some wolves)
John Henry
...Howard's potty mouth shows how much he cares...
"real men who work hard take care of their families and really know how to enjoy life no matter what kind of b******* gets thrown their way."
How do they feel about anonymous internet tough guys?
So we have to make up stories now to guilt people into not wanting actual immigration policies?
The best book ever written on American Immigration and what led me to Thomas Sowell is is 1976 (or so) book "Ethnic America"
It looks at 9 major ethnic groups and how and why they came to America. What I like about it is that it looks at each group in the same way so it is easy to compare and contrast experiences.
One of the points he makes is that a significant minority of some groups, I specifically remember Italians and Mexicans, come to the US as "sojourners" as he calls them. That is, never with any intention of becoming Americans but with the intention of working and becoming wealthy enough, by old country standards, to go back and build a house and a small business.
That was 50 years ago so no idea how true it is now.
John Henry
They should team up with other old timers like Bruce Springsteen and Public Enemy.
I was worried that Bernie Sanders would blow up all the banks. But he blew up Public Enemy instead.
My son works with several Mexicans who are here legally. They don't like ICE (they are afraid they can make mistakes) but they really hate illegal immigrants.
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