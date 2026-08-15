"[C]ritics of the state of the discipline say sociologists who aim to change the conditions they study can no longer claim to be rigorous scientists."

"A report released over the weekend about the state of scholarly standards in the field said it had been compromised by politics that influenced the discipline’s values and priorities. The report was produced by a commission led by Vanderbilt University and Washington University in St. Louis, where leaders have argued that higher education is in need of reforms. The commission found that scholarship in the humanities and social sciences was sometimes in the service of political goals. 'Some topics cannot be studied or cannot be studied in an honest way,' said Jukka Savolainen, a Wayne State University criminologist and sociologist who is not part of the commission. For scholars studying incarceration, he said, 'the only research that’s rewarded and allowed and encouraged is to find the umpteenth way in which incarceration is harmful.'"
From "Conservatives Don’t Like Sociology. Some Sociologists Don’t Either. A group of sociologists broke away in protest from their colleagues over disagreements about Israel. Some worry the political stances are harming the field" (NYT gift link).
29 comments:
"The commission found that scholarship in the humanities and social sciences was sometimes in the service of political goals.
The commission didn't spell "always" correctly.
Sociology is an important discipline. Academic sociologists have ridden it into the ground and made it a joke. Important questions sociologists could be answering - why are people in developed countries having fewer babies? What could be done to reverse the trend? Why do women choose single parenthood despite the severe disadvantages that it confers on their children? Why have so many able bodied men dropped out of the work force? And many, many more.
Breaking news from 1976. Now do 1926.
The notion that a society can be studied from an objective viewpoint is absurd on its face. Anyone claiming to believe it is a liar or a fool or both.
"The commission found that scholarship in the humanities and social sciences was sometimes in the service of political goals."
***No!!!***
I've always been repelled by the term 'social sciences'.
all public and higher education is being corrupted. The Democrat party is the world's largest crime syndicate
It’s too bad the left does not respect rebelliousness in academia as it does on the streets. You’d think that’d be the norm amongst that group, but whatever. If you’re gonna claim to be an activist then don’t hold back in your safe space.
Bahaha. Bahahahahaha
I don't think I agree that "Some topics cannot be studied or cannot be studied in an honest way." What if the researcher is simply honest about her bias and her agenda? Don't hide it in a "confounding factors" section - *start* with it. "I/we approach this question with the following personal perspective(s)." (This goes for news too.)
I listened to a Freakonomics episode awhile back on the replication crisis. One corrective approach am interviewee presented was to have a parallel research track that was *just* replication (and a commitment to publishing null-result studies, which don't tend to get published because they're boring).
Of course, all these unsexy things still depend on funding. Maybe that would be a good use of the interest from those endowment billions.
Our University system is a 5th column.
Every University should have its assets seized and sold and retirement funds confiscated to pay off student load debt.
Anyone to the right of Mao is a fucking idiot to keep supporting our university system. Most of the people with tenure are traitors who should be executed. They are openly allying with foreign powers against he citizens of our country and they are openly racist institutions.
Economics has the same problem, but worse because it is taken seriously.
It is almost impossible to strip one's political and economic interests from the theoretical side. In pure analysis some bank and Fed economists manage it, but only in very mechanical situations, like rate setting. Even there they have to weigh the political risks that are in play.
"Sociology" is bunk. As are "Psychology," "Political Science," and every single major that includes the word "Studies."
Liberalese is in poor repute. Its progress must be mitigated... nay, aborted, and sequestered, to restore the viability of the sociological field on a forward-looking basis.
Population studies liberally depend on assumptions... assertions of Diversity or bloc ideologies to pigeon hole men and women.
Late in life, Peter Berger wrote an article about the fate and future of sociology. He mentioned ideologization and "methodological fetishism" and concluded by writing that sociology arose largely to explain the transition to modernity. That's what preoccupied its greats. Now that we are fully in modernity (or post-modernity) it has less to say.
"Sociology originated in the attempt to understand the profound transformations brought about by the processes of modernity. Its basic question, to paraphrase the question asked in the Passover ritual, was “Why does this age differ from every other age?” In its classical period, roughly between 1890 and 1930, sociology flourished principally in three countries-France, Germany, and the United States. In each country the basic question took somewhat different forms, due to differing intellectual and political milieus. Sociology produced such intellectual giants as Émile Durkheim and Max Weber, and powerful schools of thought derived from their work. Given the structure of modern academic life, sociology became a distinct discipline and a profession. However, one could argue that, unlike other disciplines (such as political science or economics), sociology does not concern itself with a delineated field of human life. It is a perspective rather than a field (a perspective which, incidentally, I tried to describe in Invitation to Sociology ). This perspective (sometimes misunderstood, often correctly applied) has greatly influenced virtually all of the other social sciences as well as the humanities. Perhaps, then, sociology has fulfilled its purpose and its eventual demise should be seen as less than an intellectual catastrophe."
https://firstthings.com/whatever-happened-to-sociology/
I don't need a hack NYT idiot to tell me what I, as a conservative/libertarian, I like or do not like. What an arrogant asshole.
I am so sick of this.
She is a corrupt writer - writing nonsense and cliche' BS for consumption on behalf of her corrupt party - and the cult-like religious adherent base.
"We lost something through this pursuit of partisanship,” said Fabio Rojas, a professor at Indiana University who writes about schisms in sociology, adding, “There are a lot of people who are just like, ‘I want to go to work and not hear about Palestine.’”
So once again, the NYT's cares not because its "too liberal" but because someone is criticizing Israel. People were making jokes about how leftwing sociologists were when I was in College, and that was 40 years ago. Sociology has always been fake science and an excuse to push Leftwing views. Hearing someone has a PHD in sociology means there a Leftwing hack. That some "conservative sociologists" aka non-crazy Leftists exist is nice to know but irrelevant.
"I want to go to work and not hear about Palestine."
I want to read the comments section and not hear about Palestine.
"'Some topics cannot be studied or cannot be studied in an honest way,' said Jukka Savolainen, a Wayne State University criminologist and sociologist who is not part of the commission."
I looked up the name Jukka Savolainen and found a nugget from a podcast interview : "In the 1980s, um, the Danish government, their ministry of education, uh, decided to, um, they were, uh, frustrated with the direction of sociology in Denmark, specifically at Copenhagen University.
and they appointed an external Nordic, Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian established empirical sociologist with international reputations to review uh take a look at the department and they end up decided that this is way too far gone. It's become this sort of Marxist hotbed of non-empirical speculative esoteric theorizing. And of course, the government was worried about training people who could do analyze social data. you know, Danish welfare state. There's a lot of these type of things that you need to have uh people who understand this. So, they end up dismantling uh the sociology department for a couple of years and rebuilding it from scratch in the early '90s. And and look, just fast forward to present day, it's one of the most impressive sociology department that I can think of."
(YouTube transcript is not perfect, but... chances are nobody watches posted clips from nobody)
Amy Wax raised her hand at a talk by then-leftist Glenn Loury, where Loury was deploring the high incarceration of blacks, to say that she thought that more blacks ought to be in prison.
Loury turned her in, though now they're close friends.
I was an historian for 20 years. The discipline’s methodology is designed to keep modern constructs out viewing the past. These have eroded significantly because it’s more fun for the politically active.
The field is rapidly losing credibility and will be mocked like sociology soon, which is unfortunate.
Sociology, the guy to read is Erving Goffman, who worked by irony and as a result produced fun books. Start with Asylums, which found that nobody in total institutions performed the role that the institution assigned him.
For Althouse, his book Gender Advertisements, mostly a picture book with commentary captions, if you can find it in a library somewhere, might be of interest.
As someone who had to attend meetings run by a PhD in Sociology I can say, with just a single exception, every meeting began with a leftist political joke or commentary followed by how white supremacy was everywhere and leftist ideology was an invention of anyone to the right of Bernie. Glad I’m out of academia by choice.
"Republicans in some states have singled out sociology as a poster child of everything that is wrong with academia"
The article cites controversies in Florida, but the poster child now is gender studies. Sociology is forgotten and in decline. It's the "studies" majors that get more attention.
Hamas kills the most Palestinians.
I'm Curious if there are sociology study of Palestine to compare against Israel
There sure are a lot of words wasted on things that a few known facts should put to rest rather quickly. Maybe knowing the answer isn't really all that enticing, but we should have an system dedicated to just answering questions honestly and succinctly through research and analysis. Nah, forget it, it would probably never catch on.
Hating Trump and Netanyahu = required by the corrupt left.
You will be advised who to hate - and how much.
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