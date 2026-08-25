From "Man Who Told of a Childhood With Wolves Dies at 80/Marcos Rodríguez Pantoja’s improbable story of a wild youth became the subject of a study, and inspired a novel and film" (NYT gift link).
August 25, 2026
"Claims of having grown up in the wild are widely viewed with skepticism, and expertise in the subject is rare."
"There have been some notable cases, though they are few.... As Mr. Rodríguez told it, he was born into a poor family in southern Spain in June 1946. His mother died when he was very young, and the woman his father later married was an abusive stepmother.... When he was about 7, he said, he was put in the care of an old goatherd, to be trained to replace him..... The old man then died or disappeared, and young Marcos began to fend for himself.... Mr. Rodríguez said he lived in the wild for about 11 years with the help of wolves and other animals. In 1965, he was discovered by law enforcement authorities among wolves, wearing animal skins. He described his return to life among humans as something he did not know how to manage and would never fully embrace..... Mr. Rodríguez said he struggled with human society for much of his life. Employers had taken advantage of him over the years, people had mocked him and he had been happiest among the animals, he said in interviews...."
From "Man Who Told of a Childhood With Wolves Dies at 80/Marcos Rodríguez Pantoja’s improbable story of a wild youth became the subject of a study, and inspired a novel and film" (NYT gift link).
From "Man Who Told of a Childhood With Wolves Dies at 80/Marcos Rodríguez Pantoja’s improbable story of a wild youth became the subject of a study, and inspired a novel and film" (NYT gift link).
5 comments:
Improbable. Unrebuttable.
If you lie down with dogs, you get up with dogs.
Raised by a goatherd isn’t as good a headline but I’m fascinated by the possibilities. I doubt interaction with wolves was avoidable being prey-sized himself and having all that free meat on display. So the story is highly cool.Living to 80 is my long term goal at this point.
"In 1965, he was discovered by law enforcement authorities among wolves, wearing animal skins."
How did he get the "skins" he was wearing?
He could have been a Cambridge Professor, perhaps in the dept of the sociology of wolves.
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