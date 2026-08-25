"In the most eye-popping moment of the exchange, Mr. Watters asked if Dr. El-Sayed believed it was OK 'for a parent to slash his kid’s ding-a-ling off'..."

"... referring to transition surgeries for minors. Dr. El-Sayed responded by asking if Mr. Watters was circumcised. 'Uh, yeah, but that’s a personal question, doctor,' Mr. Watters responded, laughing, before contending that 'circumcision’s different than castration.' Dr. El-Sayed said that he believed the government should not tell Americans what health care procedures they could undergo, but he did not directly say whether he approved of transition surgeries. The interview showed the strategy Dr. El-Sayed is adopting as Mr. Rogers seeks to paint him as a radical leftist who is out of touch with Michigan voters. The Democratic nominee’s approach is to cast 'culture-war' issues as a distraction from the everyday problems Americans face, like rising costs and worries about health care...."
From "El-Sayed Joins Fox News for Some Light Verbal Combat and a Pitch to Republicans/In a smiling yet tense interview, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Michigan, argued that his Republican critics were using culture-war issues to distract from Americans’ economic concerns"
(NYT gift link).
"Mr. Rogers" = Mike Rogers, the Republican candidate.
12 comments:
Clash of the intellectual titans.
Oh! This is actually a way to demoralize female voters. The press should start asking El Sayed about female circumcision. After all that's something he says the government should have no say in.
His support will evaporate.
"'circumcision’s different than castration.'"
Of course it is. El-Sayed's analogy is absurd. And the issue isn't the government telling Americans what health care procedures they can undergo, it's what procedures can be performed *on children*.
"but he did not directly say whether he approved of transition surgeries."
Shear disingenuousness. Are NYT readers taken in by this?
"Mr. Rogers" = Mike Rogers, the Republican candidate.
I prefer Mr. Moose over both candidates.
In Nebraska, sex change operations for minors was a big issue two years back. That's when the whole world saw the video of Sen. M. Cavanaugh chanting on the floor of the Unicameral, "We love trans people. We need trans people."
The circumcision analogy was constantly used by the Left here in NE. It is completely moronic. There's a major, major difference between removing a tiny bit of skin from a baby and completely removing a penis.
This analogy just shows how stupid and illogical the Left is.
The shocker to me is that this guy was a Rhodes Scholar and a medical doctor. He was really pathetic. I guess they don't make Rhodes Scholars like they used to. Bill Clinton was a much better debater.
What a bunch of slow-pitch, softball hogwash. Fox plays to conservative audiences because there are few other choices, but they do not broadcast conservative journalism. A real interviewer would have eaten him for lunch, and it wouldn't have been halal.
Simulants.
I’ve heard Islamic candidates say similar things. But I’ve also heard Islamic candidates use a comparison of clitorectomy to circumcision, which is not so ridiculous as comparing religious rituals to child mutilation/abuse of gender-destroying care. El-Sayed is not ready for primetime and unfortunately that is what Watter’s show is called and when it airs. We DVRed it so we could watch the train wreck at our leisure.
Ironically, Abdul here notwithstanding, Jews and Muslims have both supported the religious freedom of America so far. The current DSA candidates don’t share that historical respect for the Bill of Rights. El-Sayed wants Sharia to have supremacy over the Constitution.
"In a smiling yet tense interview, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Michigan, argued that his Republican critics were using culture-war issues to distract from Americans’ economic concerns."
A lot of these "economic concerns" would go away with Mass Deportations.
@Birches, +1. Always push back on muslims, the default is that their culture is infinitely shittier. Because it is.
"The Democratic nominee’s approach is to cast 'culture-war' issues as a distraction from the everyday problems Americans face..."
You know, there are a lot of issues you deal with in the Senate other than what you want to talk about. It's such a lame strategy, but we know the media will go right along with it, pretending the guy isn't who everyone knows he is. Pathetic.
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