I was struck by People's limited vocabulary. Is "hot" all they can come up with anymore? Does does word connote sexiness anymore? Or just popularity. Also, that Wisconsin bride is so glum. Aren't brides suppose to glow with happiness? I don't think a bride's magazine would ever do a cover story on forced marriage or even grim golddigging. Too bad she didn't find that "hottest billionaire." And, in case you are curious, I did not arrange the magazines to emblazon "Charles Manson Was My Grandfather" across her chest.
August 14, 2026
The hotness.
Magazine array at my hairdresser's.
Posted by Ann Althouse at 8:02 AM
Tags: Charles Manson, games, language, Matt Damon, People Magazine, The Colbert Report, The Simpsons, weddings, women's magazines
31 comments:
Facebook's first iteration was called "hot or not," and was used to rate incoming college freshman girls.
Everyone has a smart phone. Why do they have magazines any more? That said, I admire the arrangement.
Colbert looks like Rachel Maddow n that photo.
"Also, that Wisconsin bride is so glum."
She only has SSR eyes for you.
Mass-market writing is at the 9th grade level. Considering the decline in school standards and likely education of People's seemingly non-career-minded female readers, I suspect the writing/vocabulary is closer to 6th grade level.
Thinking in tweets and writing in tweets leads to comprehending only tweets.
I can't believe there's enough interest in such a niche subject to support a magazine called Wisconsin Bride. Good for them for still being around, even if their beautiful cover model doesn't look like she is happy about the guy she landed.
So 'hot' isn't.
Resting Bride Face
None of these publicans care at all about the 400,000 illegal immigrant children that came in with Biden's illegal - illegal immigration allowance operation, who are lost or unaccounted. Trump's team have found and saved a good many.
These children are more than likely in human trafficking and sexual abuse situations. The collective left do not care.
She doesn't look glum to me. She looks like she's all business.
Most glossy magazines are run by leftist white females, or angry leftist young men.
"Resting Bride Face"
Ha!
Publishers' 🏜 are a first-order forcing of Curated warming🌡
Billionaire? That's so old 🏫 👩🏫 🚸 🎒
"Hot" is not as overdone as "iconic" is these days.
I give Damon props for being married 20 years. He’s not a Hollywood D-Bag
That is no Wisconsin bride. That girl is not going to polka.
They really made that Colbert photo flattering. Probably touched it up. And yes, that bride looks grim and determined. Her husband will have a girl boss.
Amazed they still have magazines for the customers. everyone just looks at their phones where I am.
“Hairdresser” — a phrase so 1950s it practically comes with its own beehive and hairspray cloud.
Stephen Colbert has been a dismal failure being funny but has had better luck staying married. “His wife is Evelyn ‘Evie’ McGee-Colbert. They have been married since October 9, 1993, and share three children named Madeleine, Peter, and John. They discovered shortly after being introduced that they actually grew up just blocks apart in Charleston and shared mutual friends.“
Does she or doesn't she? Only her? Hairdresser knows for sure.
Hairdresser On Fire (Morrissey)
"Oh, hairdresser on fire
All around Sloane Square
And you're just so busy
Busy, busy
Busy scissors
Oh, hairdresser on fire
(Only the other day)
Was a client, over-cautious
He made you nervous
And when he said
"I'm gonna sue you"
Oh, I really felt for you
..."
https://songmeanings.com/songs/view/49980/
Magazines are bizarrely expensive. I subscribe to The New Yorker, mostly out of force of habit. The cover price is $10.99..... I don't know how much the magazines you show cost, but I don't see one headline that's even interesting enough to pick up, much less purchase. Maybe hottest billionaire. Which of the tech first wives club qualifies as hot? Bezos first wife is okay, but Brin's first wife genuinely qualifies as hot. Maybe they could have a Swimsuit Edition.
My understanding is hairdressers have magazines to help patrons pick out styles. What's with Travel and Leisure?
Photoplay, True Romance, True Confessions, Readers Digest, True Story, Life, Look. That's what you would have found in my Mom's shop at our house. Sometimes the customers would sit in the spare dryer chair waiting and reading. I could have told Hillary by about 1959 that it takes a village to raise a child.
Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide.
I miss the old school magazine selections at the hairdresser's and dentist's, things like car and photography magazines. Now it's pretty much just People magazine. I find it nice to handle pieces of paper stapled together. I still print 4x6 prints (sometimes bigger) because it's nice to handle a photo, take a closer look. It's not the same on a phone.
Given the rise of AI, I would be very nervous if I made a living writing trifling stories about celebs these days - seems pretty replaceable.
“ And, in case you are curious, I did not arrange the magazines to emblazon "Charles Manson Was My Grandfather" across her chest.”
That’s OK. We know you would have if you’d thought of it.
Boyd: "She doesn't look glum to me. She looks like she's all business."
"Oh ya, sweetie. Time ta consamate dis ting. You betcha! Dere ya go - put a baby in me. Ooh! Okay, maybe next time, not so fast, okay, hon? Dat's alright. You hungry? We still got da doggie bag from da resran'." CC, JSM
"That's hot." - Paris Hilton
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