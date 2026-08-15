"Over the past 21 terms, the closest any member of the court got to Justice Jackson’s loquaciousness was Justice Stephen G. Breyer..."

Writes Adam Liptak, in "How a Covid-Era Scramble Transformed Supreme Court Arguments/Live audio, a new format and new voices have transformed and unsettled the court’s signature public ceremony" (NYT gift link).
Liptak offers 3 reasons why Justice Jackson seizes the opportunity to speak far more than anyone else and in defiance of clearly expressed annoyance: 1. She developed her style as a trial judge, the only judge in the courtroom, 2. Her side of the Court is outnumbered, 3. As the junior member of the Court, she's forced to go last when the Justices speak in order of seniority.
Jackson's outsized role at oral argument is so extreme, and so much attention has been paid to it. Clearly, she's choosing it, in spite of the criticism and even disdain and ridicule. She must believe she's doing exactly the right thing. Perhaps she views her contribution is proportionate if you measure not by the number of Justices but by the weight and power of the ideas they represent.
35 comments:
It was a mistake for Joe Biden to turn the nomination process into a DEI hire. It was a mistake to illegally limit his selection process to black women. What he did was a violation of federal law.
So she's been criticized from day one. Before she wrote her first opinion, she was criticized. Because the hiring process for her was explicitly racist and sexist. (And illegal!)
" Perhaps she views her contribution is proportionate if you measure not by the number of Justices but by the weight and power of the ideas they represent."
I don't think so. But then again, I'm not a biologist.
There may be a yin-and-yang effect, like we saw with Jason Arday. When you make an explicit (in her case) or obvious (in his case) DEI example out of somebody, other people get annoyed at the bias and favoritism and racism. And the more people criticize her, the more she feels the need to speak out. And so it escalates.
I think the start of the problem was the manner in which she was hired.
But I could be wrong, maybe she just likes to talk. I used to think Justice Thomas' silence on the bench was due to all the racist attacks on his character at his confirmation hearing. But maybe he likes to listen!
Inversely proportionate
** Perhaps she views her contribution is proportionate if you measure not by the number of Justices but by the weight and power of the ideas they represent.**
If we’re measuring by self-regard, then Justice Jackson is by far the most restrained of the 9. I’m sure it annoys her to no end that her genius isn’t properly appreciated by these lesser beings she is required to share the stage with.
The joke in law school is that if you don't know who the class asshole is
it's you
Jackson is the gift that keeps on giving.
She is an absolute embarrassment.
It is almost as if she was placed there to make the supreme court look stupid.
The Court is a joke and needs to be put in its place.
Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt.
Weight and power of ideas? Or just plain logorrhea?
She's not all that smart and barely competent.
"What he did was a violation of federal law."
Kinda qualifies the entire political career of Joseph Robinette Biden, does it not? Perhaps that was why he was sure he'd get away with it.
That "marshmallow gun" spiel would be interesting to read, not because it might reveal the subtleties of a first-class legal mind at work, but something nearer the opposite. What could have been Breyer's point? In most states if not all, the reasonableness test it is well-established regarding armed robbery. The victim of a robbery is not required to know whether a brandished weapon shoots lead or candy. The whole premise reminds me of G. B. Shaw's chocolate soldier from "Arms and the Man" -- an absurdity indicative of a writer knowing very little about his subject.
Breyer's appointment was purely ideological -- a habitually left-leaning jurist selected to replace another habitually left-leaning jurist. That's was not the case in the appointment of Justice Jackson, a quite naked example of the worst sort political pandering Alexis de Tocqueville predicted would overturn democracy in America. Furthermore, loquaciousness doesn't really describe Jackson's style. Motormouthed is more accurate.
Blacks on the USSC show the inevitable outcome of DEI:
Thurgood Marshall -- Typical mid-20th-century leftist thinker who was lionized per his skin color and civil rights movement PR.
Clarence Thomas -- A tit-for-tat right wing DEI emplacement that caused leftist cognitive dissonance from day one "Let's never mention his name and pretend he doesn't exist." Obama's AA Smithsonian museum had an Anita Hill exhibit but ignored Thomas. Woke was the next generation's continuation of left wing denialism and dissonance.
Ketanji Brown Jackson - So bad that she doesn't understand she's bad. She will be remembered in history books as a Justice who routinely offended her own side. She has childlike executive function, and is thereby a shining beacon of DEI's illogic put up for all to see.
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/basics/executive-function
A leading comment on X on the right of blacks to mediocrity:
“When people talk about the need for Black Excellence I counter with an insistence on Black mediocrity: the right for black people to be as average, flawed, compromised & mistaken as any other group of people. The right, ultimately, to be human." R.I.P. Jason Arday”
So, there, you racist bigoted white supremacists. All criticism of my comment will be filed away as “white fragility.”
Sound and furysignifying nothing
“Inversely proportionate”
…well, if the words lack latin gravitas they need to be stacked like cord wood to try and make something of them…
Every time a Democrat president gets a nomination, we need another KBJ, because she will never lead a 5-4 majority on a controversial issue - literally never.
…the scary part we were one stolen election away from her words backstopping all their other garbage as the law of the land. Not sure how close we came but I do try to keep my exit strategy current just in case…
And I love that the NYT is trying to pump her up, because it means the lefties don't understand how she weakens their hand on the court.
RBG was all that HypeMachine™ gush but with KBJ it's not so lush.
One can easily imagine a 2 term Vance or Rubio presidency where Thomas and Alito are replaced with 45 year old originalists and Sotomayor, who is not in good health replaced as well. Then you have 2 decades of a 7-2 split with Kagan fighting the good fight and KBJ barking like a trained seal and getting side eye from Barrett and Thomas for her ludicrous dissents.
She appears to be actively seeking equity, not equality, in her role as a Supreme Court Justice.
“Woman use more words than they need to to make their point; media covers for them. Film at eleven.”
Concision is proof of well thought arguments and brevity is the soul of wit. The main theme of Strunk & White’s Elements of Style is the very many ways to pare away unnecessary words with the added bonus of the reasons “extra” padding is applied by writers.
It’s NEVER to provide clarity.
Equivocation as apologies for color judgment and class bigotry. Racism, sexism, etc. #HateLovesAbortion
Jackson vs. Scalia - Talks Twice as much with 1/2 the intelligence.
One of the major downsides to affirmative action - that even qualified individuals are automatically suspected of only getting their job because of affirmative action - is finally coming to the fore in media awareness. They try, but they can't ignore it anymore.
“ One can easily imagine a 2 term Vance or Rubio presidency…”
That ship has sailed. A more likely scenario is a packed court.
J. Jackson and J. Sotomayor are comedy gold. If only SNL were not woke, think of the skits - they practically write themselves. I would consider voting for moderate democrats except for shit like this and now the rampant socialism.
Enigma, your DEI claim as applied to Thomas is ridiculous as Republican appointees are never seen as equitable by the DNC-Media Complex nor are they inclusive towards him despite his generous amount of melanin.
But your argument fails for the most obvious reason: Thomas says little at arguments but writes well supported opinions that make sense whether he is on the majority or minority side. DEI hires cannot produce good scholarship. Generally speaking.
Look at me syndrome, perhaps.
It's human until the doctor amends a novel appendage. Therapists rationalize use of a novel hole. Seancetists turn off the heat in winter. A pilot crosses trajectories. A city is left to burn. Humanity is infected. A human life is aborted for social justice. Et cetera. Affirmative discrimination is an old judgment under old management with new labels. People aren't so green.
Jackson is self-entitiled. And a hard core leftist. Elect a Democrat POTUS and you'll get a lot more "Jacksons" on the SCOTUS.
Another possibility is Justice Jackson watches a lot of reality television.
"Perhaps she views her contribution is proportionate if you measure not by the number of Justices but by the weight and power of the ideas they represent."
Major league trolling, Althouse.
Clarence Thomas -- A tit-for-tat right wing DEI emplacement
No. George Bush insisted that his color had nothing to do with his nomination. You can call him a liar if you want. But that's the way you hire people. Not Joe Biden's check-the-box racist and sexist horseshit.
And Marshall was nominated for the job because he was the lead attorney in the desegregation cases, and he was the attorney who brought about Brown v. Board (arguably the Supreme Court's great triumph in the 20th century). So he was nominated for actual accomplishment, not the color of his skin.
Lyndon Johnson did not violate federal law when he nominated Thurgood Marshall.
George Bush did not violate federal law when he nominated Clarence Thomas.
Joe Biden violated federal law in the manner in which he selected his nominee. He limited his hiring pool to black females, and he did so explicitly. He's saying to the nation, "I don't give a damn what the laws say." He was a horrible president, the worst of my lifetime.
“That ship has sailed. A more likely scenario is a packed court.”
…this is exactly the type of vapidness being discussed. Cliche and word salad instead of eloquence. argumentum ad verecundiam, not persuasive argument…
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