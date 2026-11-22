"a mind is not really a house, but's a close alternative, sort of an alt-house"
This feels like a reference to poor Fiona at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Yeah, that was a sad story. The world's first cuddly hippo.
Crocodiles are afraid of hippopotamuses.
When my buddy Dave went on safari (the English were still vacationing in Africa 20 years ago not becoming it) his guide told him that more tourists die in hippo attacks than from any other “accidental” cause.
That looks like Thurber, or I'll eat my hat.
Poor Fiona - killed by a hat. (possibly a brat?)
"Why, I'd thrash him from top to bottomamus!"
Everything comes to he who waits. Thurber has finally published a topical cartoon.
Poor Fiona, dead and goneLeft me here to sing her songFat little hippo wore the hat all wrongPoor Fiona, dead and goneIf she had eaten a sweaterWould the fat hippo have been any deader?
I've been to africa and seen Hippos up close. They are very territorial, very big, and very scary. There are videos of them on Youtube chasing small boats going 20 MPH, pissed off because it invaded their space. You'll also see vidoes of lions trying to tackle one on land, but they never succeed.
But they're not man-eaters. So the cartoon while funny, is inaccurate. The hippo would've killed him and let his body to rot.For some reason Hippos are portrayed as cute and funny. While water buffalos are not.
I hate zoos.
Eat the person, not the hat. Except, what about the missing shoe?
…yes they are like box truck crossed with a golf course class lawn mower, ready and willing to run you over. ‘tis true the origins of the ‘…most dangerous place to stand..’ series of jokes originates between hippos and the water. They are stunningly spry once they’re ears deep in the water, btw…
Given the hat and the shoe, and the pipe that I didn't notice in my first glance, I can only hope the meal didn't also include a walking stick!
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15 comments:
This feels like a reference to poor Fiona at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Yeah, that was a sad story. The world's first cuddly hippo.
Crocodiles are afraid of hippopotamuses.
When my buddy Dave went on safari (the English were still vacationing in Africa 20 years ago not becoming it) his guide told him that more tourists die in hippo attacks than from any other “accidental” cause.
That looks like Thurber, or I'll eat my hat.
Poor Fiona - killed by a hat. (possibly a brat?)
"Why, I'd thrash him from top to bottomamus!"
Everything comes to he who waits. Thurber has finally published a topical cartoon.
Poor Fiona, dead and gone
Left me here to sing her song
Fat little hippo wore the hat all wrong
Poor Fiona, dead and gone
If she had eaten a sweater
Would the fat hippo have been any deader?
I've been to africa and seen Hippos up close. They are very territorial, very big, and very scary. There are videos of them on Youtube chasing small boats going 20 MPH, pissed off because it invaded their space.
You'll also see vidoes of lions trying to tackle one on land, but they never succeed.
But they're not man-eaters. So the cartoon while funny, is inaccurate. The hippo would've killed him and let his body to rot.
For some reason Hippos are portrayed as cute and funny. While water buffalos are not.
I hate zoos.
Eat the person, not the hat. Except, what about the missing shoe?
…yes they are like box truck crossed with a golf course class lawn mower, ready and willing to run you over. ‘tis true the origins of the ‘…most dangerous place to stand..’ series of jokes originates between hippos and the water. They are stunningly spry once they’re ears deep in the water, btw…
Given the hat and the shoe, and the pipe that I didn't notice in my first glance, I can only hope the meal didn't also include a walking stick!
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Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.