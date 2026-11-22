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I'm also seeing other TikTokkers responding to him or offering similar critiques of their own countries. For example, "Denmark is a garbage country for garbage people."
Now, I'm wondering what Kierkegaard would be like if he could have been on TikTok... and realizing I could get A.I. to make that video... and how bad it would be.
11 comments:
All I know is Dutch Masters cigars. We did spend a night in Amsterdam, once. It was a wild place back then.
Denmark may now be a garbage country for garbage people, but in the not too distant past, Danish heroes, beginning with the King, were brave enough to spirit out all their Jews to Sweden. They were not garbage people back then. The Danes imported the garbage people Jew haters. I hope they find the guts to send 'em all back.
Is there any thread that won’t somehow attract Israeli propaganda? The people who oppose the genocide in Gaza don’t “hate Jews,” they hate genocide and apparently interpret “never again” differently than Netanyahu.
The internet informs me that "Paranoia from cannabis mainly occurs because THC overstimulates the amygdala—the brain’s fear‑processing center—making neutral situations feel threatening, especially at higher doses or in people with genetic or psychological vulnerability."
Is he saying that people are forced to leave their window curtains or blinds open (or to eschew window coverings altogether) in order to invite people into their business? And is he further saying that people didn't used to watch each other and judge each other?
The prison is in your mind, dude.
…these tiktoks are doubly damaging since United States garbage people will cherry pick all the bad ideas from each nation for new policy…
Jaq said...
Is there any thread that won’t somehow attract Israeli propaganda? The people who oppose the genocide in Gaza don’t “hate Jews,” they hate genocide and apparently interpret “never again” differently than Netanyahu.
No, you only care about genocide by joooosssss.
You don't care about Iran killing more of its people than Israelis have killed gazans.
You think the Iran government killing its own people is good genocide not by joooosss.
You are a dishonest person at a fundamental level.
Northern Europe has turned to strong measures to keep their populations on board with a war they don’t want. Now they are promising them that once Russia is defeated, they can divvy up Russia’s resources and everything will be great again and they will get back their freedom. Sure.
No part of the EU leadership is directly elected, they are selected by politicians from the member countries who are subject to the same pressures as is making Hakeem Jeffries Speaker against the will of their voters.
My questions are based on the embedded video. I note that Althouse notes there are many other videos. Is there a reason that I should explore them?
You don't care about Iran killing more of its people than Israelis have killed gazans.
Where did these statistics come from? The IDF? You are so dumb. 🤣
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