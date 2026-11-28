Said an unnamed British Foreign Office official, quoted in "We may not protect Europe when we’re in charge, Democrats warn/The party’s stunning sweep of the midterm elections gave observers across the Atlantic hope. But the ‘America first’ agenda is now universal" (London Times).
November 28, 2026
"The Democrats are anything but a monolith, but they do all agree they just won the midterms on the failure of a foreign war."
"It doesn’t follow that they will be happy with propping up a different war in two years’ time. The pro-European vibes from the Democrats right now are just anti-Trump."
Posted by Ann Althouse at 9:14 AM
45 comments:
Some of Europe is worth supporting and derfending. The UK, France, Spain and Germany need to be bluntly told to shape-up or fuck-off.
"But the ‘America first’ agenda is now universal"
We'll see. I hope so.
Europe needs to be made to stand on its own. That they're being pricks about it just makes the process easier to swallow.
…consensus doesn’t mean it’s true…
…yah, the Dems here support the factions you’ll be longing to defeat in your war, stupid unnamed foreign office wanker. Plus the US will either be in civil war or defeated from the inside out by the leaders you hope will bail your fannies out…
Waiting for the UK and Germany to fix that Russian war.
They still buy that dirty oil.
Every man for himself,,,
The women and children are just fodder...
The jews taught me that! 😆
"They still buy that dirty oil."
Trump removed the sanctions on Russian oil. Sounds like we are just as bad as the UK and Germany.
…yah there’s sanctions and embargoes and stuff blah blah but really there’s just oil and it sloshes all around the world…
The war with Iran isn’t over. But it will be real soon.
Freder - but your expectations of leftist governed states are not in line. The "just as bad" argument falls flat.
April 1st, Right?
†††Dave Begley said...
The war with Iran isn’t over. But it will be real soon.†††
You'd think Begley would be more circumspect with his predictions after that one, but apparently he doesn't have it in him.
European leaders are at war with their peoples. I don't whose paying them off, but their reckless moronic policies are destroying their economies.
They need cheap oil and gas. They need nuclear power. And they need to stop inviting africans, indians, and others to their countries.
Insead they've cut off Russian gas and oil. Been OK with our war with Iran, stopped building nuclear power plants, and are determined to accept millions of Africans, Arabs, and Indians into their countries.
Stupidity on stilts. maybe the European people's will vote them out, but i doubt it.
Putin launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine is now striking major targets in Russia’s military and economic infrastructure to undermine its ability to wage war. Yet Trump criticizes Ukraine for fighting back while continuing to praise Putin and express hostility toward Zelenskyy and the Ukrainians defending their country.
At some point, the obvious question has to be asked: Why is Trump so consistently accommodating toward Putin and so antagonistic toward Ukraine?
The war with Iran isn’t over. But it will be real soon.
You do recall that your original prediction was an end to the war by April 1 (and 2026, not 2027)?
The performance difference between the American and European economies is stark.
Democrats are just retarded corporate tools.
They don't understand why any thing is actually happening.
Howard said...
April 1st, Right?
†††Dave Begley said...
The war with Iran isn’t over. But it will be real soon.†††
11/28/26, 9:47 AM,
The war with Iran was over by April 1st.
The strait of Hormuz will remain closed until Europe falls.
The people complaining about the "war" are idiots and traitors
If Democrats voters werent retards they would ask themselves why the gas companies are trying to get Democrats elected.
“At some point, the obvious question has to be asked: Why is Trump so consistently accommodating toward Putin and so antagonistic toward Ukraine?”
Because Putin has nuclear warheads on ICBMs and Zelenskyy went out of his way to piss Trump off.
Democratic Diversity a.k.a. class-disordered ideologies.
Begley is essentially correct.
The Toman will fall past 300,000 to the dollar next week. A truckers strike that started in Shiraz is spreading through Iran, paralyzing the economy. In the US, diesel is down by $1.50/gallon wholesale in the past eight weeks---global oil is flowing again.
The Democrats are trying to taunt Trump into escalating with troops, so that the inevitable casualties will crush Republican hopes to hold the White House in '28.
It won't work.
**At some point, the obvious question has to be asked: Why is Trump so consistently accommodating toward Putin and so antagonistic toward Ukraine?**
Because "Ukraine" (at least for the purposes of this discussion) is a grift and a dangerous grift; beyond that, the Donks already tried to remove Trump from office once because they were so committed to the grift.
And what Big Mike said.
Well, it is true that a large part of the country now has no memory of the Cold War situation that gave birth to NATO. At some point that will have an effect.
Is MAGA still alive though? It hasn't prevented us from getting into futile foreign wars. Democrats will cut off Trump's war but may start their own if they win the White House.
What is true is that Europe and the US are drifting apart. Economic conflicts over trade and tariffs may continue. But even if the Democrats take power, Europe's commitment to endless war with Russia will push us apart.
It's quite a change from the 80s when the Americans were seen as the warmongers, forcing our missiles onto peaceful Europe.
The “war” with Iran isn’t much of a war. The main purpose of the anti-war movement is to criticize Trump. The secondary purpose is to blame Israel.
I think the Europeans have spent all of the post-WWII years conditioning their populaces to accept every humiliation. Each new humiliation is a test of their power, of their grip on the control of their people.
They've socialized their societies to the extent that behaviors are now actively policed and controlled, subject to arbitrary punishments when their authority is challenged. Jailed for saying mean things, even when true.
They've imported a substantial percentage of people from lesser-developed nations and let them in without the slightest minimum of screening, and showered them with a better grade of food, education, housing, at no cost - except to their natives.
They've gutted their ability to support industry, thus torpedoing their employment capability. They have whole industries shutting down. Who would have believed Mercedes Benz shuttering their manufacturing in Germany because they can't make money there? It's obscene, what these nations have done to their culture, their people. And yet the people accept it without a peep. I wouldn't want to be there when this pent-up frustration is finally released.
The Dems are greasing the skids for Israel. As with Vietnam, they're about to turn on a dime when it's spelled DIem. I guess they'll be loyal to some allies, but if the wrong kind of conservatives wins in Britain, that alliance will also become shaky. If the Socialists win again in Spain perhaps that alliance will solidifiy. Maybe Maduro can be released and resume his rightful place in the hemisphere. No more sanctions on Cuba. Perhaps USAID can finance a mission to repair some of the damage we've done to that nation. These steps will all be tentative, but when AOC wins the Presidency, America can at long last turn back the tides. How lucky to be old now and to be dead is very heaven.
Given that the “war” is little more than a blockade, what does it mean to claim it’s a failure or that it will be over soon? Or not…
Obama's ethnic Springs and Iran-Hamasidal Affair forcing the denoument of Iran's multidecadal war and transnational terrorism evoking empathetic support from Diversitists.
Anonymous source = fake and/or agenda-driven. Never bother to put any investment in fake news of this sort
Trump won because of Joe Biden’s war in Ukraine, and the Democrats won because of Donald Trump’s war in Iran. No matter who you vote for, you get Lindsay Graham. You can already tell by IIE’s post that the Democrats are all in on a war to put NATO bases and nuclear weapons 200 miles from Moscow. We keep being assured that Russia’s 5,000 + nuclear weapons won’t work, the it will be a cakewalk. We have heard this all before, but the Republicrats love war.
"Why is Trump so consistently accommodating toward Putin and so antagonistic toward Ukraine?"
I'll bite on the troll bait. The reason is obvious. Trump wants peace. And Zelensky does not. Oh sorry, i meant Zelenskyyyy.
Whether Putin was justified in invading the Donbas is irrelevant at this point. The Russian army controls most of it and all of Crimea, and the Russians (not just Putin) aren't giving it back.
Its immoral to keep drafting men to fight a war that can't be won. Its immoral for Zelensky to not make peace and stop the killing.
The Eurpopean elite in the old days, would have armies in Ukraine fighting the Russians. They'd be playing their old game of drafting average people into the military and sending them to die in order to solve a political problem.
Fortunately, those days are gone - at least in England and Western Europe.
Bloc acts.
"It's obscene, what these [European] nations have done to their culture, their people. And yet the people accept it without a peep. I wouldn't want to be there when this pent-up frustration is finally released."
Given that they haven't fought back to date, I don't think they ever will.
"Donald Trump shelves plans for business deals with Russia." ~ FT
To a hammer every problem looks like a nail. To a naive businessman every problem looks like an opportunity for enrichment.
Putin has told us what he wants. He is not interested in enriching himself nor even in developing his country. He wants to restore the Russian Empire and be remembered as Vladimir the Great.
Now that Kushner and Witkoff have realized their mistake, they are making another one. A land for peace deal will fail because Putin wants more than just land, he wants to rebuild his Empire peacefully or not.
"Trump won because of Joe Biden’s war in Ukraine, and the Democrats won because of Donald Trump’s war in Iran. "
Most voters are barely aware of your hobby horse.
Democracy is as dead in Europe as free speech is. It is run by an unelected tyrant from Estonia, you may know them as the country.. well, let’s ask Chat
****
Estonia as judenfrei (“free of Jews”) in the minutes of the January 20, 1942 Wannsee Conference. Estonia was the only territory listed that way
***
Oh yeah, it’s also the country that considers many ethnic Russians whose parents and grandparents were born there as “stateless” and without the right to vote.
Neither did they celebrate V-E Day until they were forced to as members of NATO.
V-E Day is now known as Europe Day to avoid hurting the sensibilities of those countries who fought on the other side and to minimize the Soviet role in defeating the Nazis.
I think that the Progressives in the United States would be extremely insulted if someone suggested that they were embracing the idea of "America first." I constantly hear them using "America first" as a slur against the extreme patriotism expressed by the MAGA movement.
The thing about "America first" is that people define it different ways. Some think it refers to American exceptionalism, some think it means American manifest destiny and some think that it means American isolationism.
If Democrats had shown some backbone towards Russia when they were in power, there wouldn’t have been a war in Ukraine.
The choice is America First without Trump or a swing to a broader pragmatism. Can Republicans become a big tent again? With Jordan in the House and Miller in the White House, the answer is clear.
Some fervent old Democrats from our Senior Living Community in Santa Barbara where gasoline prices are pushing $6.00 per gallon, recently took a road trip and were shocked to find prices hovering around $3.50 per gallon elsewhere. Californians are clueless.
Staunchly, Devoutly Diverse, Equivocal, and Inane.
IEE: “The choice is America First without Trump or ….” There is no “America First” without Trump. Once he is gone we’re all blue. The DSA/Islamist coalition will insure that election results are a forgone conclusion and the country is a Gehenna for the non-compliant.
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