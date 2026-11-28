"a mind is not really a house, but's a close alternative, sort of an alt-house"
MmmmI'd hit that sacred space and I don't even click your free links... lol
It needs penalty flags.
His long legs make him seem taller than he is - 5-8.
Crazy White peeps being "spiritual but not religious" because that would be so ick!
Nice program, but the guy needs a trip to the gym. Those pencil arms need to be bulked up.
What was the music?
This is why come here. I see things I wouldn't see elsewhere. That was incredible.
It's an extraordinary accomplished performance, but some homophobes might claim it's too gay Not me though. Watching the performance helped me cope with the recent loss of my pet kitten.
Figure skating is one of the four-year locusts of the sport world. It only turns up when there's an Olympics.Was there a Winter Olympics this year? I didn't notice or don't remember.
Breathtaking!
I was stage managing an ice show once. In the middle of the show, Cindy Stuart came off the ice in a panic because one of her her blades had become loose. So I lifted up her leg and straddled it while I bent over to resecure her blade. Then two of the gay, male ice skaters came up behind me, shined a flashlight on my ass and started singing, You Light Up My Life.
“I'm giving this my "religion substitutes" tag.”How do you distinguish a “substitute” from the “real” thing?
Sydney: I think this is the routine wherein he used “Cantata Memoria: Lament for the Valley by Sir Karl Jenkins. It’s from his work called Cantata Memoria: For the Children. The composer is Welsh, if that interests you.
By “his” I meant Jenkins.The work by skater and choreographer is just beautiful.
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14 comments:
Mmmm
I'd hit that sacred space and I don't even click your free links... lol
It needs penalty flags.
His long legs make him seem taller than he is - 5-8.
Crazy White peeps being "spiritual but not religious" because that would be so ick!
Nice program, but the guy needs a trip to the gym. Those pencil arms need to be bulked up.
What was the music?
This is why come here. I see things I wouldn't see elsewhere. That was incredible.
It's an extraordinary accomplished performance, but some homophobes might claim it's too gay Not me though. Watching the performance helped me cope with the recent loss of my pet kitten.
Figure skating is one of the four-year locusts of the sport world. It only turns up when there's an Olympics.
Was there a Winter Olympics this year? I didn't notice or don't remember.
Breathtaking!
I was stage managing an ice show once. In the middle of the show, Cindy Stuart came off the ice in a panic because one of her her blades had become loose. So I lifted up her leg and straddled it while I bent over to resecure her blade. Then two of the gay, male ice skaters came up behind me, shined a flashlight on my ass and started singing, You Light Up My Life.
“I'm giving this my "religion substitutes" tag.”
How do you distinguish a “substitute” from the “real” thing?
Sydney: I think this is the routine wherein he used “Cantata Memoria: Lament for the Valley by Sir Karl Jenkins. It’s from his work called Cantata Memoria: For the Children. The composer is Welsh, if that interests you.
By “his” I meant Jenkins.
The work by skater and choreographer is just beautiful.
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Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.