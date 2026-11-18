"a mind is not really a house, but's a close alternative, sort of an alt-house"
Schubert D899 pianist breast series. She has much to learn from Yuja Wang still.The underlying genre is what do women performers choose to do about breasts. So many strategies!
D899 better performance, only a little cleavage necessary.
Alaska Republican Mark Sullivan lost his US Senate Seat. Once again, the R's stayed home and the D's showed up. D Senator got about the same as the D candidate in 2020 and Harris in 2024. Sullivan got 190 thousand in 2020 and 141,000 in 2026. Trump got 184 thousand in 2024. Another one of the Republican Senators - Class of 2014 bites the dust. 12 were elected in 2014 BT. Before Trump.
Poor RCOCEAN II can't be bothered to get even the most basic things right. The Alaska senator is not "Mark Sullivan" but Daniel Scott Sullivan, and he only lost because the Democrats, with the help of friendly judges, cheated by putting up a Democrat pretending to be a Republican named Daniel J. Sullivan to siphon off votes.
Scorecard on Republican senators first elected in 2014. Defeated 2020 - Gardiner PerdueResigned - SassePrimaried 2026 - CassidyRetired 2026 - Tillis, Ernst, Daines.Lost 2026 - Sullivan Only 4 left.
D899 by a woman who knows she's not beautiful , is breast-indifferent, and just does the performance.
Beautiful pic!
Nope sullivan lost because he got 50 thousand less votes than he did in 2020. He was another invisible do-nothing Republican Senator. Sullivan won in 2014 - people were upset at Obama. Sullivan won in 2020 - Trump won Alaska by 10 points. IN 2026 it was just Sullivan and he gave Republican voters zero reason to turn out for him. He was always in the background - nodding along to John Thune. A loser.
@rhhardin, She is one of my favorite pianists - check out her Soler recording.
---- cheated by putting up a Democrat pretending to be a Republican named Daniel J. Sullivan to siphon off votesSo, if the Democrats cheated, the results will be tossed out. Right? Or was it actually a clever use of the rules as they applied to Alaskan voting processes?
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘈𝘭𝘢𝘴𝘬𝘢 𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 "𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘬 𝘚𝘶𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘷𝘢𝘯" 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘋𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘦𝘭 𝘚𝘤𝘰𝘵𝘵 𝘚𝘶𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘷𝘢𝘯, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘣𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘋𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘤𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘴, 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘱 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘭𝘺 𝘫𝘶𝘥𝘨𝘦𝘴, 𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘺 𝘱𝘶𝘵𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘶𝘱 𝘢 𝘋𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘤𝘳𝘢𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘢 𝘙𝘦𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘥 𝘋𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘦𝘭 𝘑. 𝘚𝘶𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘷𝘢𝘯 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘪𝘱𝘩𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘧𝘧 𝘷𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘴.There were two Dan Sullivans, but the second candidate was listed as having no party affiliation. The incumbent, Dan S. Sullivan, was clearly identified on the ballot as the Republican incumbent. There was no ambiguity about which candidate was the Republican senator.More importantly, the mathematics don’t support your argument. Peltola beat Sullivan by 12,458 votes. The second Sullivan received just 4,760. Even adding every vote cast for him and the other Republican challenger wouldn’t have been enough to change the result.There are legitimate questions about whether Democratic operatives helped recruit the second Sullivan, but claiming this explains the incumbent’s defeat simply isn’t supported by the numbers.
This is excellent news. Aside from delivering a resounding rebuke to Trump. The sweetest victories were in South Carolina, Kansas, Texas and Mississippi. And Trump deserves the lion's share of the credit for making them possible.Most of the Democrats who rode the blue wave to victory in the midterms are moderates. That leaves the party’s progressive and left-wing caucuses with considerably less influence over the party’s direction and legislative agenda. They won't be held hostage by the left-wing of their party like the GOP was with the Freedom Caucus.
The Republicans lost because a lot of Republican voters like myself were so disgusted that we don’t think that the Democrats could do worse, and it is funny to hear Democrats blather about better candidates, I still don’t know the names of the Democrats I voted for.
https://x.com/superalesha/status/2123047495294947410?a=Dsl2r-nd4l7KgykvROc&s=19
And now youre getting annesty and net zero probably
FFS, end the self-beclowning, Jaqass. Your mental illness has lost its entertainment value.
MAGAS lose its always rigged, listen to yourselves. SOUR GRAPES GROUP never any actual valid verification always SOUR GRAPES. Used to play with those kids on the block, LOSE the game take their ball and go home.. SOUR GRAPES. They got older and still act the same :( losers always claim foul. C'mon,. man up ,move along and do better next time. tired story BE BETTER...
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.
19 comments:
Schubert D899 pianist breast series. She has much to learn from Yuja Wang still.
The underlying genre is what do women performers choose to do about breasts. So many strategies!
D899 better performance, only a little cleavage necessary.
Alaska Republican Mark Sullivan lost his US Senate Seat. Once again, the R's stayed home and the D's showed up. D Senator got about the same as the D candidate in 2020 and Harris in 2024. Sullivan got 190 thousand in 2020 and 141,000 in 2026. Trump got 184 thousand in 2024.
Another one of the Republican Senators - Class of 2014 bites the dust. 12 were elected in 2014 BT. Before Trump.
Poor RCOCEAN II can't be bothered to get even the most basic things right. The Alaska senator is not "Mark Sullivan" but Daniel Scott Sullivan, and he only lost because the Democrats, with the help of friendly judges, cheated by putting up a Democrat pretending to be a Republican named Daniel J. Sullivan to siphon off votes.
Scorecard on Republican senators first elected in 2014.
Defeated 2020 - Gardiner Perdue
Resigned - Sasse
Primaried 2026 - Cassidy
Retired 2026 - Tillis, Ernst, Daines.
Lost 2026 - Sullivan
Only 4 left.
D899 by a woman who knows she's not beautiful , is breast-indifferent, and just does the performance.
Beautiful pic!
Nope sullivan lost because he got 50 thousand less votes than he did in 2020. He was another invisible do-nothing Republican Senator. Sullivan won in 2014 - people were upset at Obama. Sullivan won in 2020 - Trump won Alaska by 10 points.
IN 2026 it was just Sullivan and he gave Republican voters zero reason to turn out for him. He was always in the background - nodding along to John Thune. A loser.
@rhhardin, She is one of my favorite pianists - check out her Soler recording.
---- cheated by putting up a Democrat pretending to be a Republican named Daniel J. Sullivan to siphon off votes
So, if the Democrats cheated, the results will be tossed out. Right? Or was it actually a clever use of the rules as they applied to Alaskan voting processes?
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘈𝘭𝘢𝘴𝘬𝘢 𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 "𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘬 𝘚𝘶𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘷𝘢𝘯" 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘋𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘦𝘭 𝘚𝘤𝘰𝘵𝘵 𝘚𝘶𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘷𝘢𝘯, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘣𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘋𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘤𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘴, 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘱 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘭𝘺 𝘫𝘶𝘥𝘨𝘦𝘴, 𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘺 𝘱𝘶𝘵𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘶𝘱 𝘢 𝘋𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘤𝘳𝘢𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘢 𝘙𝘦𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘥 𝘋𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘦𝘭 𝘑. 𝘚𝘶𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘷𝘢𝘯 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘪𝘱𝘩𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘧𝘧 𝘷𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘴.
There were two Dan Sullivans, but the second candidate was listed as having no party affiliation. The incumbent, Dan S. Sullivan, was clearly identified on the ballot as the Republican incumbent. There was no ambiguity about which candidate was the Republican senator.
More importantly, the mathematics don’t support your argument. Peltola beat Sullivan by 12,458 votes. The second Sullivan received just 4,760. Even adding every vote cast for him and the other Republican challenger wouldn’t have been enough to change the result.
There are legitimate questions about whether Democratic operatives helped recruit the second Sullivan, but claiming this explains the incumbent’s defeat simply isn’t supported by the numbers.
This is excellent news. Aside from delivering a resounding rebuke to Trump.
The sweetest victories were in South Carolina, Kansas, Texas and Mississippi. And Trump deserves the lion's share of the credit for making them possible.
Most of the Democrats who rode the blue wave to victory in the midterms are moderates. That leaves the party’s progressive and left-wing caucuses with considerably less influence over the party’s direction and legislative agenda. They won't be held hostage by the left-wing of their party like the GOP was with the Freedom Caucus.
The Republicans lost because a lot of Republican voters like myself were so disgusted that we don’t think that the Democrats could do worse, and it is funny to hear Democrats blather about better candidates, I still don’t know the names of the Democrats I voted for.
https://x.com/superalesha/status/2123047495294947410?a=Dsl2r-nd4l7KgykvROc&s=19
And now youre getting annesty and net zero probably
FFS, end the self-beclowning, Jaqass. Your mental illness has lost its entertainment value.
MAGAS lose its always rigged, listen to yourselves. SOUR GRAPES GROUP never any actual valid verification always SOUR GRAPES. Used to play with those kids on the block, LOSE the game take their ball and go home.. SOUR GRAPES. They got older and still act the same :( losers always claim foul. C'mon,. man up ,move along and do better next time. tired story BE BETTER...
Post a Comment
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.