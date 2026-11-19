"a mind is not really a house, but's a close alternative, sort of an alt-house"
Thank you for a description that confirmed my hunch upon reading the headline that I do not in fact want to watch the AI video.
I don't think that I have to be a fogey or a Luddite to think that that is at once absolutely incredible, and absolutely frightening.
I did constantly changing Mondrian style paintings on a PDP11/34 with a color display in 1980. It was fascinating enough so that the plant guards spent all their spare time watching it at night. It would have gone over well in a bar, I think.The busy ornamentation in this example shows no understanding of the point. More is not better.
It's not hard to see this heading for a crisis of interfaces.
"The infinite meaningless at [their] fingertips" is what has destroyed the younger generation. Meaningless mush in their brains has been the result.
The Metaverse© is coming after all, and Mark Zuckerberg's tiny heart just skipped a beat (and grew three sizes) in anxious anticipation.
"Thank you for a description that confirmed my hunch upon reading the headline that I do not in fact want to watch the AI video."The video is commentary that is critical of AI.
"The video is commentary that is critical of AI."That's not accurate. it's more like: the video with the commentary will make the viewer critical of AI. It's not just what these worlds look like but the way AI created a bureaucracy to improve the worlds.
Reminds me of those Mind's Eye videos from back in the early 1990s. I loved those things.
A.I. is the faceless bureaucracy, endowed with Super Powers. There is informed speculation now that the tools developed to search corporate software for security flaws have now been deployed by hackers seeking to find them first, and exploit them. Check you assets frequently, as someone else here says.
Is this the new GTA VI?
Naval gazing for AI care of AI.
I just hope that AI cures cancer before it gets around to destroying the world.........I don' know how it will play out, and I won't be around to see the end point or even the horizon point. It looks pretty cool though and how much worse can AI be than human intelligence? Fascists, Communists, and laissez faire capitalist all have an impressive body count. AI has yet to claim it first mortality.
Video and photo creation is the fringe of AI. The people who don't "like" AI, aren't using it. Current capabilities are amazing. Future capabilities will be even better.
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.
14 comments:
Thank you for a description that confirmed my hunch upon reading the headline that I do not in fact want to watch the AI video.
I don't think that I have to be a fogey or a Luddite to think that that is at once absolutely incredible, and absolutely frightening.
I did constantly changing Mondrian style paintings on a PDP11/34 with a color display in 1980. It was fascinating enough so that the plant guards spent all their spare time watching it at night. It would have gone over well in a bar, I think.
The busy ornamentation in this example shows no understanding of the point. More is not better.
It's not hard to see this heading for a crisis of interfaces.
"The infinite meaningless at [their] fingertips" is what has destroyed the younger generation. Meaningless mush in their brains has been the result.
The Metaverse© is coming after all, and Mark Zuckerberg's tiny heart just skipped a beat (and grew three sizes) in anxious anticipation.
"Thank you for a description that confirmed my hunch upon reading the headline that I do not in fact want to watch the AI video."
The video is commentary that is critical of AI.
"The video is commentary that is critical of AI."
That's not accurate. it's more like: the video with the commentary will make the viewer critical of AI. It's not just what these worlds look like but the way AI created a bureaucracy to improve the worlds.
Reminds me of those Mind's Eye videos from back in the early 1990s. I loved those things.
A.I. is the faceless bureaucracy, endowed with Super Powers. There is informed speculation now that the tools developed to search corporate software for security flaws have now been deployed by hackers seeking to find them first, and exploit them.
Check you assets frequently, as someone else here says.
Is this the new GTA VI?
Naval gazing for AI care of AI.
I just hope that AI cures cancer before it gets around to destroying the world.........I don' know how it will play out, and I won't be around to see the end point or even the horizon point. It looks pretty cool though and how much worse can AI be than human intelligence? Fascists, Communists, and laissez faire capitalist all have an impressive body count. AI has yet to claim it first mortality.
Video and photo creation is the fringe of AI. The people who don't "like" AI, aren't using it. Current capabilities are amazing. Future capabilities will be even better.
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Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.