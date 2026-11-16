"a mind is not really a house, but's a close alternative, sort of an alt-house"
So who is this slender boy they've picked to be the next James Bond? He looks like he'd wilt with a dirty look.No match for Odd Job.
Whatever happened to tall dark and handsome?In the time of me too a vampire rises. We’re living in the most confusing time.
Great photo at the bottom. For some reason the thread on Biden got derailed to discuss Grant, his memoirs and the slavery. And the US Civil war. These discussions always attract the fakes and phonies. Y'know the "By God, if it took a million lives we had to get rid of slavery" characters".The kind that are very free with OTHER people's lives. The kind who mysteriously never put themselves in danger or volunteer to fight, but are always demanding we get involved in this war or that. Or fantasize about "killing ruskiees". In 2026, Zelensky still refuses to make peace. The killer-clown who plays the piano with his penis, will fight till the last Ukrainian. He will never surrender! He will never give an inch! And when the war is lost, will end up in Israel, France, or Florida sipping wine and writing his memoirs.
The Bond casting news so far fails to mention one David Niven, though many others get named.That said, the plots have gotten completely out of hand and I no longer care about new ones. The first few with Connery are enough to recall fondly.
𝘐𝘯 2026, 𝘡𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘬𝘺 𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘶𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘦.Has RCOCEAN mentioned the ~20,000 Ukrainian children kidnapped and sent to Russia by the great humanitarian in the Kremlin?Putin is ultimately the one who can end this war. He started it, and he could end it by withdrawing Russian forces.Talking with Russia is difficult when its position amounts to blaming Ukraine for prolonging the war because it refuses to surrender territory and its sovereignty. That’s a pretty fundamental obstacle to meaningful negotiations.
Grant's memoirs were part of the original post by Althouse. No hijacking. Grant is even one of the tags.
Maybe Bond is from an area… and an era that has disappeared.
I am wondering if Putin would have invaded if we hadn’t kicked off the civil war with the coup in 2014, thanks Obama, and had Blinken not told Lavrov that we were going to station nukes in Ukraine a couple of hundred miles from Moscow and it was non negotiable.But sure, we all know that it is one of the most heinous war crimes to evacuate orphans from a war zone where they were under Ukrainian shelling.You guys don’t have to worry though, Hakeem Jeffries made sure that enough Democrats were at an AIPAC fund raiser to prevent the impeachment of Hegseth, so this election is not going to interfere with your world war and your ticket to the rapture.
BTW, the shelling of Donbas had been going on for years before the invasion. Since they refused to accept the outcome of the coup that removed the democratically elected government of Ukraine. You know, the regime that the US recognized within hours of a violent coup.
Of course, evacuating orphans from a war zone to protect them is not a war crime. Forcibly transferring children out of occupied territory, separating them from their families, and preventing their return is an entirely different matter. That’s the distinction Russia’s defenders seem determined to ignore.
The whole kidnapping story was to take attention away from the existence of all of those orphans due to Ukrainian shelling.
Do you have evidence that they were separated forcibly from their families? I mean besides the word of the Ukrainians? The Donbas is populated by ethnic Russians with which Putin had no beef. The idea makes no sense.
Next you will be telling us that the Russians threw babies out of incubators.
Can we just let James Bond die at this point? Since Connery the series has its ups and downs. Roger Moore, started out strong but ended up playing it for laughs. I cant remember the ones in 90s but Casino Royale was good. And Skyfall had some great things and some absurdity (for starters bond is shot, falls down 50 feet into a river, and then after the song, pops up safe and sound, hanging out at the beach).But enough is enough.
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.
14 comments:
So who is this slender boy they've picked to be the next James Bond? He looks like he'd wilt with a dirty look.
No match for Odd Job.
Whatever happened to tall dark and handsome?
In the time of me too a vampire rises. We’re living in the most confusing time.
Great photo at the bottom.
For some reason the thread on Biden got derailed to discuss Grant, his memoirs and the slavery. And the US Civil war.
These discussions always attract the fakes and phonies. Y'know the "By God, if it took a million lives we had to get rid of slavery" characters".
The kind that are very free with OTHER people's lives. The kind who mysteriously never put themselves in danger or volunteer to fight, but are always demanding we get involved in this war or that. Or fantasize about "killing ruskiees".
In 2026, Zelensky still refuses to make peace. The killer-clown who plays the piano with his penis, will fight till the last Ukrainian. He will never surrender! He will never give an inch! And when the war is lost, will end up in Israel, France, or Florida sipping wine and writing his memoirs.
The Bond casting news so far fails to mention one David Niven, though many others get named.
That said, the plots have gotten completely out of hand and I no longer care about new ones. The first few with Connery are enough to recall fondly.
𝘐𝘯 2026, 𝘡𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘬𝘺 𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘶𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘦.
Has RCOCEAN mentioned the ~20,000 Ukrainian children kidnapped and sent to Russia by the great humanitarian in the Kremlin?
Putin is ultimately the one who can end this war. He started it, and he could end it by withdrawing Russian forces.
Talking with Russia is difficult when its position amounts to blaming Ukraine for prolonging the war because it refuses to surrender territory and its sovereignty. That’s a pretty fundamental obstacle to meaningful negotiations.
Grant's memoirs were part of the original post by Althouse. No hijacking. Grant is even one of the tags.
Maybe Bond is from an area… and an era that has disappeared.
I am wondering if Putin would have invaded if we hadn’t kicked off the civil war with the coup in 2014, thanks Obama, and had Blinken not told Lavrov that we were going to station nukes in Ukraine a couple of hundred miles from Moscow and it was non negotiable.
But sure, we all know that it is one of the most heinous war crimes to evacuate orphans from a war zone where they were under Ukrainian shelling.
You guys don’t have to worry though, Hakeem Jeffries made sure that enough Democrats were at an AIPAC fund raiser to prevent the impeachment of Hegseth, so this election is not going to interfere with your world war and your ticket to the rapture.
BTW, the shelling of Donbas had been going on for years before the invasion. Since they refused to accept the outcome of the coup that removed the democratically elected government of Ukraine. You know, the regime that the US recognized within hours of a violent coup.
Of course, evacuating orphans from a war zone to protect them is not a war crime. Forcibly transferring children out of occupied territory, separating them from their families, and preventing their return is an entirely different matter. That’s the distinction Russia’s defenders seem determined to ignore.
The whole kidnapping story was to take attention away from the existence of all of those orphans due to Ukrainian shelling.
Do you have evidence that they were separated forcibly from their families? I mean besides the word of the Ukrainians? The Donbas is populated by ethnic Russians with which Putin had no beef. The idea makes no sense.
Next you will be telling us that the Russians threw babies out of incubators.
Can we just let James Bond die at this point? Since Connery the series has its ups and downs. Roger Moore, started out strong but ended up playing it for laughs. I cant remember the ones in 90s but Casino Royale was good. And Skyfall had some great things and some absurdity (for starters bond is shot, falls down 50 feet into a river, and then after the song, pops up safe and sound, hanging out at the beach).
But enough is enough.
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Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.