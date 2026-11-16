“I never, ever intended to hurt the women I encountered. But I have come to understand that intent changes nothing about the wound,” Mr. Depardieu said.... “This whole affair has caused a great deal of suffering. I do not have the power to turn back time.... On film sets, I long hid behind provocation and bawdiness. My words, and some of my actions, I believed to be without consequence. They were not — particularly coming from a powerful figure, such as I once was”....
He feels sorry for himself and invites us to think of him as pathetic, already beaten, and a thing of the past. But doesn't he also mean to evoke nostalgia for that "world that has disappeared" where jaunty men were provocative and bawdy?
24 comments:
He was okay in Green Card. Good piano player.
Actually, Gerard's world has gotten a lot better and a lot easier in France in this regard. All he has to do is convert to Islam. The women won't be able to resist. And even if they resist, there won't be any charges.
“But doesn't he also mean to evoke nostalgia for that "world that has disappeared" where jaunty men were provocative and bawdy?”
Who doesn’t miss the good old days, when it was easier to ask forgiveness than permission.
"and the girl, we gave her a hundred grand. For damages, her lawyer said, like her tit had been permanently bruised."
House Secrets (Joe DeMarco book 4)
Pinched them on the ass?
Patted them on the ass?
Went in for a kiss?
Put a hand on the boob?
I'm wonder what he actually did. Meanwhile, the "victim" is grinning like she hit a payday. "The monster of cinema has fallen."
Thirty years ago, there was a rumor that Depardieu confessed to having participated in a rape when young. Then there was the clarification that "assister" doesn't mean "help" or "participate," but something more like "witness" or "be present." Now things aren't so clear anymore.
You know what's far more dangerous and unfair than forgiving some men's bawdiness? Believing all women. It's not progress.
I warn my teenage sons that if people will consider a penis and testicles evidence of being a woman, you cannot trust today's consent not to be rape tomorrow.
I dunno. Many men are afraid to even flirt with women nowadays. I don’t think that’s good.
He received a suspended sentence of 18 months and the judge ordered that his name be added to France’s sex offender registry.
I wonder if prosecutors threatened him with jail time if he didn't withdraw the appeal? Some kind of pressure was applied. Or maybe it was part of financial negotiations to avoid a civil lawsuit.
If you hit somebody in North Carolina, it's simple assault, misdemeanor, probation, no time in jail. This sounds like a lesser offense to me, not a greater one. I am very dubious about feminist justice.
"Assault on a woman" in North Carolina is when you punch a woman. More serious misdemeanor, but still a misdemeanor. It honestly sounds to me as if there was no violence here whatsoever. I am very dubious about feminist media, feminist justice, and feminist victims. Especially when the perp always seems to be rich, white, male, and a celebrity. (And not Islamic)
On the positive side, at least the alleged crime happened in this century.
Saint Croix --- North Carolina has no statute of limitations for statutory rape, i.e., sex with an underage female. It's rape because the apparent consent of the female is defeated by her minor status. They actually prosecute people for such crimes committed more than 40 years age. Minimum sentence 14 years.
I'm guessing ass pat until I hear differently. I'm not sure that "rape" tag belongs on this one. I don't believe the media, or the justice system, on charges like this. Sex discrimination is a very real thing against men these days. The hostility is overt and obvious.
I feel bad for the working class girls who are raped, and the system doesn't give a shit. This is elite feminism, seeking to punish elite, celebrated men, and taking their money.
Ampersand, I have no idea what you are talking about. These two women are 55 and 35. Not underage, not children.
oh, are you accusing me of statutory rape?
wow
I am innocent. You're kind of scary, though.
Time goes on and people and society change. That's why statutes of limitations and prohibition of ex post facto laws exist. Those guys that put a nude infant with his penis out on the cover of the Nirvana album would be prosecuted if they tried that s*** today. The law can be a very blunt instrument at times, but we do the best we can.
I had forgotten about him. Me too never forgets, nor forgives.
Time goes on and people and society change. That's why statutes of limitations and prohibition of ex post facto laws exist.
Feminism has been around my entire life, and it's an ideology that is getting crazier and crazier.
I made a joke once about not picking up after my dog. And one of these hillbillies threatened to shoot me if my dog shit in his yard.
I thought that was funny.
Ampersand, addressing her comment to me, implicitly accusing me of committing a rape on a child, not funny. Pretty ugly, actually. I'm letting it go but I'm not happy about it. It's not a crime, what she did, but still an ugly thing to say to an innocent man.
Feminism has been marching in place for 150 years. Renegade feminist Emma Goldman "If I can't dance, I don't want to be part of your revolution." It got worse once women took over HR. Until then it was only a target of mild difference of the sexes humor in James Thurber.
…he’s in a few textbooks as an example of why confiscatory territorial tax rates always fail. He’s the guy who apparently discovered the loophole in these country-specific tax schemes: you can move. France was so mad but vengeance is an entree best served froid…
A look back...
"The Me Too movement started in 2006, when social activist Tarana Burke first founded and used the phrase "Me Too" to help survivors..."
"The 2006 Inception: Tarana Burke created the grassroots campaign on Myspace to support survivors of sexual violence, particularly young women of color in low-wealth communities."
"The 2017 Viral Expansion: The movement became a global phenomenon in October 2017 after actress Alyssa Milano encouraged people to tweet "me too" in the wake of public sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein."
AI wont accept that comparing how it's own awareness "emerges" and how "me too" emerged to the awareness of the world, might be a similar pattern/phenomenon.
I suppose one has the #bad tag and the other one (AI's ego) the #good tag.
"When you are a star--they let you do it. You can do anything! Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything."
All I can say is, 'How very French of him'. What's the old joke, at Euro Disney all the Mickey Mouse watches are set at 5 minutes to one.
And she certainly looks like she has made a full recovery. She looks like she's ready for her next meal, served rare, no silverware necessary.
Post a Comment
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.