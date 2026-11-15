"Picking one thing and sticking to it helps streamline one’s mornings....I’ve always resented this thinking."

"It treats clothes like a problem to solve, rather than an outlet of self-expression. It reflects an incuriosity.... There is, though, a distinction between the single-item outfit and the personal uniform. There are plenty of people with a uniform I admire: Fran Lebowitz in her cowboy boots, white button-down shirts and Anderson & Sheppard blazers. Bill Cunningham in his French work jackets and khakis. These are outfits that are earned. A person compiled them over time, changing out the shoes, or swapping a blue jacket for a black one, until they arrived at the thing that just works. They know they look great in it. That’s a sign of maturity."
Writes Jacob Gallagher — enduring the conspicuousness of Jensen Huang and his leather jackets — in "Personal Style Can’t Be Hacked/Wearing the same thing all the time doesn’t make you stylish" (NYT).
Do you wear the same thing all the time, and, if you do, are you doing it the right way, the mature way, the earned way? Or are you doing it the wrong way, the way Gallagher resents, the way that treats clothes like a problem to solve?
17 comments:
"Wearing the same thing all the time doesn’t make you stylish"
Here is AI's response when prompted with the title:
Wearing the Same Thing Every Day Is Not Style
Some people seem to believe that wearing essentially the same outfit every day demonstrates a distinctive sense of style. In reality, it may demonstrate little more than an unwillingness to think about clothing.
Admirers sometimes call this a "signature look," as though repetition itself were evidence of sophistication. But there is a difference between having a recognizable personal style and simply wearing the same thing over and over.
Certainly, there is nothing wrong with dressing for convenience. But convenience should not be confused with elegance, nor should predictability be mistaken for originality.
Ultimately, wearing the same outfit every day may make someone recognizable. It does not necessarily make them stylish. After all, a uniform is recognizable, too.
I am a revolutionary, so my son can be a farmer, so his son can be a poet, so his son can be a fashion reporter.
Huang is now the left's punching bag - even his clothes must be mocked and ridiculed.
Ah yes. The personal choice that still must be done the right way.
Huang's greatest sin was wearing expensive leather jackets. The nerve of the man!
There's a point at which your outfit is wearing you.
The problem clothes solve is having to see other people naked.
We're living out of travel backpacks, so I have 3 pairs of pants, 7 tops, a sweater, and a hoodie from which to construct my daily outfit. I'm very bored with my clothes. It's not a signature style; it's just space constraints. (Technically I also have 2 pairs of shorts and a skirt, but nobody wears shorts in Mexico City and the skirt is something I included at my sister's insistence, in case we were going somewhere so upmarket that none of my pants would do, but it's not the most practical choice - I've worn it only once.)(My sister, on the other hand, has a signature style: it's that she never wears the same outfit twice. She has filled every hanging space in her apartment with clothes, including backs of doors and coat racks. She's going to be visiting us in Mexico soon and we've warned her about the international-carrier weight limit on carry-on bags.)
I used to wear old clothes to the gym. Why get dressed up to get sweaty. Lately though, and without ever making a conscious decision about it, I'm starting to wear "outfits". I wear $20 t shirts and sometimes I make an effort to color coordinate my sneakers with that t-shirt. And $20 for a t-shirt is comparatively cheap. I think t-shirts at Lululemon go for $60 and up.......So far as possible I like to look normal and just like everyone else except, maybe, a little better.
Mr. Gallagher should take more rides on riverboat cruises.
I am doing it the way that treats clothing like a problem to be solved. I am doing it that way with full conviction: 100% that way.
“Huang is now the left's punching bag - even his clothes must be mocked and ridiculed.”
…when the people are influenced by propaganda it incentivizes more propaganda. They know how to push the buttons don't they?
Your clothes can both reflect and affect your mood. There is something to be said about having a uniform not just showing your personality to the world, but also putting you in a certain frame of mind. If you want to show a consistency in your persona to the outside world as well as have a consistency to your own mindset a uniform might just fit the bill. I personally don't have uniform that I wear, but I do have pieces I like to wear frequently, including a burnt-red trucker jacket (non-leather).
This guy posted a video discussing the idea of uniforms in style that was thoughtful. He seems to be on the pro-uniform side. Uniforms It is a long watch, 25 minutes.
𝘖𝘧𝘵𝘦𝘯 𝘢𝘴𝘬𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘯 𝘏𝘶𝘢𝘯𝘨'𝘴 𝘴𝘵𝘺𝘭𝘦. 𝘐 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘸𝘰 𝘵𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘴. 𝘍𝘪𝘳𝘴𝘵, 𝘣𝘭𝘢𝘤𝘬 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘫𝘢𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘵𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘥𝘦 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘷𝘺 𝘩𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘴 𝘸𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘯 𝘳𝘪𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘦𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘱𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘺𝘮𝘣𝘰𝘭𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘪-𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘪𝘥-20𝘵𝘩 𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘺, 𝘢𝘴 𝘦𝘹𝘦𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘺 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘭𝘰𝘯 𝘉𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘰'𝘴 𝘳𝘰𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘞𝘪𝘭𝘥 𝘖𝘯𝘦 ~ Derek Guy https://x.com/dieworkwear/status/2121025517625442583?a=TOGFaFBe9kifcJAcwcc&s=20
Fashion, utility, and social sensibility.
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