November 15, 2026
"It’s Ms. DeKreek’s favorite part of the day: getting ready. Tonight is 'Greek wedding' an annual tradition in which sororities and fraternities stage mock weddings..."
"... between seniors, complete with funny speeches and parties. Ms. DeKreek has never had a boyfriend. Though she eventually wants a family, she describes college hookup culture and setup dates as 'a waste of time.' 'I just want to focus on myself,' she said, 'and the right one will come along at some point.' It’s a common sentiment among young women, who research indicates are having fewer romantic relationships than past generations. Nearly three hours after starting to get ready, she heads to Ms. Gorham’s room to finish. It’s crowded with girls in long black dresses and small designer purses, smoothing, spraying, adjusting, asking to borrow one another’s heels. 'Cute!' they compliment one another. 'Cute, cute, cute!'"
Posted by Ann Althouse at 5:19 AM
21 comments:
Just another gullible young woman proudly swallowing a lie that she can spend the first half of adulthood selfishly focused on only herself only to be able to finally settle down and start a family at 40. Civilizational suicide.
Set up correctly, I guess it's always been a laugh line to say it's what's inside that counts.
My tentative suggestion to the ladies is that you announce on any date with a man that you do not believe in birth control and you will not have sex with anybody using a condom.
Baby danger! Baby danger!
After that conversation, you ought to be able to distinguish between the sport-fuckers and the passionate men. You want to avoid the former and seek out the latter. The sex is amazing and babies are lovely. God bless.
As we shop for a mate, and children, it is important to remember that people are not property. They are human beings.
It is profoundly unsettling that our universities think fraternities are evil and monstrous "rape cultures." While our sororities are sugar and spice and everything nice. These are highly educated people and they believe childish things.
I enjoy the beauty but by God I do not want to see how the sausage is made.
It's kind of insane to make yourself sexy while you avoid all sex. What are you doing?
What a foreign existence.
Pretend weddings, while you avoid men and babies. The fear is palpable.
So many young families at my church. The happiness is obvious.
Smart young women steer clear of that.
"It’s crowded with girls in long black dresses and small designer purses, smoothing, spraying, adjusting, asking to borrow one another’s heels. 'Cute!' they compliment one another. 'Cute, cute, cute!'""
Practicing for the stepford club.
“She never attends class — not in person, anyway. Her major, retail and consumer science, is entirely online. Apt, given her chosen career path: influencing.”
What?!
This is NOT happening at Creighton University.
Vapid careers (influencing) are on the rise. Get rich quick.
No actual value.
Nothing satisfies you people. At least they aren't gangbanging.
Hey, I have spray gun just like the one in the spray tan picture. I use it for paint, tho.
It will be interesting to check in with Haley DeKreek in about five years. It will likely be a cautionary tale.
The average career span of someone in her world of influencing is about 3 to 5 years which is about the average length of an NFL player or a child TV star.
I love that caption '......Ignoring the mirror a few feet away, Haley DeKreek uses her phone camera to apply a little makeup......' Dahlink, if you use the mirror, you can't hold the camera, and my adoring public won't see me !
She has terrible skin, you can see it, and it's probably why the closeup pictures are blurry. I knew a girl in my youth that would spend hours, every single day, putting on the war paint before being seen. It was flawless, every day, very well done.
I didn't realize just how much she relied upon it until I saw her without makeup, and was shocked at her plainness. But caking that much on, and scrubbing it off, takes a huge toll on skin quality, even young skin.
Enjoy your life ! However vapid.
Sounds like good clean fun.
Hopefully adult drinking only, if at all, with no alcoholic beverage industry encouraging overconsumption...
And hopefully none of their fraternity suitors/husbands bring ketamine to the party to cheat and anesthetize the ladies/brides... like happened at the Cornell party/parties...
(What a bad look for Cornell. The illegal date-rape drugs like that. It's not pot or alcohol...The school should have investigated/charged whoever brought that to campus... think it's at Wisconsin parties too, ann? If so, the gals really are better off not dating than getting duped?
SHARE your opinion in the comments... you agree with the consensus here that the pretty redhead had it coming? Maybe even raped the boys?
Do I sound like an old lady? People have been calling me boomer lately... sad. So,sad.
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