He contributed many lyrics to songs written by the group’s primary creator and chief visionary, Brian Wilson, though Mr. Love long felt his work was underrecognized. After suing Mr. Wilson in the early 1990s, Mr. Love succeeded in getting his name added to the credits of 35 songs, including 15 of the Beach Boys’ Top 40 singles — but he argued that he should have been credited on dozens more.
Beginning in the late ’90s, when he won the exclusive right to tour under the Beach Boys name, Mr. Love kept the group alive on the concert circuit....
Mr. Love frequently disputed accusations that he was selfish, jealous and greedy, and bristled at being cast as the antagonist of his bandmates, especially Mr. Wilson, who was widely seen as a troubled but almost saintly genius and who died in 2025.
“Why am I the villain?” Mr. Love asked Rolling Stone in 2016. “How did it get to this?”
Good stories need villains — heroes and villains.I'm fit with the stuff to ride in the rough/And sunny down snuff, I'm all right....
6 comments:
"We can't go back/We can only look behind/"
The local club and theater scene is dominated by 60s and 70s tribute bands. Must have a half dozen Dead bands in my area. Nobody’s doing the Beach Boys, for the obvious reason that holding a bunch of guys together to rehearse tight harmony for a $75 each gig isn’t possible. This omission will probably be fixed in the near future by VR generated tribute acts. 85 is a good run, but if Love could have held out for another 5 years, he might have benefitted from the coming anti-aging revolution.
Listening to Mr. Love's singing voice I can hear some youthful sincerity but only the slightest trace of jockish confidence, and the innocence and the adventure tilt substantially to one side (not sure whether it's left, right, forward or back), so the loss is all mine.
Working with crazy creative people is not easy. Even when they are blood relatives. Perhaps especially if they are relatives.
I think the ability to sing in parts is vastly diminished and has been for decades. Often enough, church choirs can barely do that, let alone congregations. The difference between just my childhood and even my earlier adulthood, let alone more recent decades, is both marked and vast.
…it would be easy to conclude Love had leftie political leanings since lefties are junkies for the ASYMMETRY of demanding socialism while vigorously defending their property rights. It’s Neil Young Syndrome….but no, Love was just litigious, a sport he…loved…
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