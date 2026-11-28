"a mind is not really a house, but's a close alternative, sort of an alt-house"
The file dump from USAID that showed what that organization actually does… fomenting color revolutions abroad and censoring media in the U.S. … has produced a predictable reaction. It looks as though somebody is running a psy-op on Musk for exposing USAID’s actual business during his DOGE days. All the guys on the USAID pad seem to be producing the same piece accusing him of killing kids… the usual tactic. One story after another about a “prediction” or “forecast” from an org with an impressive sounding name. The number of starving kids Musk is alleged to have killed has varied from 15,000 to 15 million.
Am I blue?Am I blue?Ain't these tearsIn these eyes tellin' you?Am I blue?You'll be tooIf your schemes like your dreamsDone fell throughBetter than Irving Berlin, but almost unknown. I give you Hoagy Carmichael. And he could make one hell of a sandwich.
UPDATE: The EPA reports they have found NO DETECTION of lead associated with the Iowa controlled detonation in the 38 drinking water samples taken post-detonation at public water supplies and 26 recreational water samples coming from sources that do not act as drinking water sources such as lakes and ponds.Trump haters hardest hit.
“The EPA reports they have found NO DETECTION of lead associated with the Iowa controlled detonation.”They WOULD say that.We trust no one. (I’m being sarcastic . . . I think.)
Song sung blue... everybody knows oneSong sung blue...every garden grows one
(I like the phallic symbol too.)
You guys ever fuck outside?
I have been trying to watch Christopher Nolan's Odyssey. It's a bit of a slog. It's not because of the "non-traditional casting." You get used to that quite quickly, like BCE and CE, and Zendaya wouldn't have been out of place in earlier versions of the story. It's more that everybody seems very American, and that these small band of ancient Greeks don't seem like much when contrasted with the vast powers of modern cinema. The narrative poem fills up your mental space, whereas the film leaves large part of the mental and of the screen space empty. I would have liked to see in on IMAX and maybe I would have had a different experience, but I let the opportunity pass.
Wow. Dramatic foorage as commercial aircraft is forced to abort due to 5.2 earthquake at LAX.https://townhall.com/news/frank-camp/2026/11/28/watch-airplane-aborts-landing-as-mag-5-earthquake-hits-los-angeles-n2687161
Sorry. Link doesn’t seem to work. See it at instapundit. (Sorry Ann)
Link works for me after copy/pasting.
Link works for me too.
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.
12 comments:
The file dump from USAID that showed what that organization actually does… fomenting color revolutions abroad and censoring media in the U.S. … has produced a predictable reaction. It looks as though somebody is running a psy-op on Musk for exposing USAID’s actual business during his DOGE days. All the guys on the USAID pad seem to be producing the same piece accusing him of killing kids… the usual tactic. One story after another about a “prediction” or “forecast” from an org with an impressive sounding name. The number of starving kids Musk is alleged to have killed has varied from 15,000 to 15 million.
Am I blue?
Am I blue?
Ain't these tears
In these eyes tellin' you?
Am I blue?
You'll be too
If your schemes like your dreams
Done fell through
Better than Irving Berlin, but almost unknown. I give you
Hoagy Carmichael. And he could make one hell of a sandwich.
UPDATE: The EPA reports they have found NO DETECTION of lead associated with the Iowa controlled detonation in the 38 drinking water samples taken post-detonation at public water supplies and 26 recreational water samples coming from sources that do not act as drinking water sources such as lakes and ponds.
Trump haters hardest hit.
“The EPA reports they have found NO DETECTION of lead associated with the Iowa controlled detonation.”
They WOULD say that.
We trust no one. (I’m being sarcastic . . . I think.)
Song sung blue... everybody knows one
Song sung blue...every garden grows one
(I like the phallic symbol too.)
You guys ever fuck outside?
I have been trying to watch Christopher Nolan's Odyssey. It's a bit of a slog. It's not because of the "non-traditional casting." You get used to that quite quickly, like BCE and CE, and Zendaya wouldn't have been out of place in earlier versions of the story. It's more that everybody seems very American, and that these small band of ancient Greeks don't seem like much when contrasted with the vast powers of modern cinema. The narrative poem fills up your mental space, whereas the film leaves large part of the mental and of the screen space empty. I would have liked to see in on IMAX and maybe I would have had a different experience, but I let the opportunity pass.
Wow. Dramatic foorage as commercial aircraft is forced to abort due to 5.2 earthquake at LAX.
https://townhall.com/news/frank-camp/2026/11/28/watch-airplane-aborts-landing-as-mag-5-earthquake-hits-los-angeles-n2687161
Sorry. Link doesn’t seem to work. See it at instapundit. (Sorry Ann)
Link works for me after copy/pasting.
Link works for me too.
Post a Comment
Please use the comments forum to respond to the post. Don't fight with each other. Be substantive... or interesting... or funny. Comments should go up immediately... unless you're commenting on a post older than 4 days. Then you have to wait for us to moderate you through. It's also possible to get shunted into spam by the machine. We try to keep an eye on that and release the miscaught good stuff. We do delete some comments, but not for viewpoint... for bad faith. Also: No italics, even briefly. Use asterisks for emphasis. And don't play with the format by changing fonts or using boldface or all caps. Never include more than one extra line break between paragraphs.