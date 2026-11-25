U.S. Army personnel are on site in Middletown, Iowa, and have worked around the clock to mitigate the impacts of the planned controlled detonation later this morning. This includes a water wall filled with more than 100,000 gallons of water, earth berms, sand filled blocks, expert dispersion modeling, and temperature-regulating tarps. Our foremost priority is public health and safety, so take a look at how we’re protecting the community ⬇️— U.S. Army (@USArmy) November 25, 2026
UPDATE: "Iowa Blast Live Updates: Army Detonates Toxic Material, Sending Plume of Smoke Into Air/Officials said they expected 'zero release' of hazardous lead dust at an Army ammunition plant, but their models underestimate the worst-case scenario" (NYT).
It could be hours or even days before people know whether — and how much — lead dust from the controlled detonation gets carried by the wind toward homes, schools and farms along a 100-mile path stretching southwest from the blast site in Middletown, Iowa, into Missouri.
AND: From the NYT updates: "The detonation at the Iowa ammunition plant this morning is believed to have proceeded better than expected...." And: "From a distance, the blast sounded like two quick, dull booms."
29 comments:
There's no guarantee I'm still going to be alive after all this stuff happens," says Jeff Kurtz, 72, a retired locomotive engineer and a Democratic state representative from 2019 to 2021. "This could be apocalyptic."
The 24-7 hair-on-fire hysteria is really, really exhausting. And it is intended to be.
No Iowa primaries.
"The controlled detonation of 68 barrels of lead azide - a highly volatile compound - is necessary to prevent an unplanned explosion, the Army says"
What is lead azide - • Used in Detonators and blasting caps.
Because a small spark, flame, or mechanical shock causes it to detonate almost instantaneously, it serves as the initiating charge in military munitions, mining blasting caps, and commercial detonators to set off larger, less sensitive main charges (such as TNT or RDX).
Anyone born prior to 1985 has probably been exposed to more lead from leaded gasoline than this will create.
We no longer have proper security around dangerous chemicals and other things like this. so this makes sense.
All while the D's open the prisons.
The 8th Circuit panel decision approving this action consisted of judges Grasz, Smith and Sheppard. I appeared before Judge Sheppard. Judge Grasz lives in Omaha. As stated above, greatness doesn't come from intelligence alone. It comes from character. Character was built, in part, by suffering. The confirmation of Judge Grasz was no sure thing.
I trust the 8th Circuit and Army before I trust the Dems and MS NOW.
The NYT is covering this as if it is another example of Trumps unbelievable recklessness, putting the health of an entire state at risk. Which likely means everything will be OK.
In the first nuclear bomb test, there was an informed minority who thought the bomb could set off a reaction that would ignite the atmosphere and incinerate the planet.
Is there any action of the US Government that doesn't require a lawyer in robes sign off?
We no longer have proper security around dangerous chemicals and other things like this. so this makes sense.
Well, perhaps if you weren't slashing regulations willy nilly and ignoring the ones you don't like (because the military should have a "warrior ethos", even whose job it is to safely handle and dispose of hazardous material).
This should have never happened. The lead azide was delivered sometime in the early 2000's. The Army, by that time, had procedures and software in place to inventory and track hazardous materials. Nothing of that volume is purchased without a Milspec number and the expiration date should have been logged into the database. As the expiration date approached, logistics should have been preparing to either extend the expiration date or arrange extension. Either way, the drums should have never sat there for 20 years.
And I know this, because developing policies for this kind of shit was my job at the Pentagon in the mid-90's
“ Chris said...
Anyone born prior to 1985 has probably been exposed to more lead from leaded gasoline than this will create.”
Thank you. I’d like to note that the engineers and scientists who put men on the moon grew up in a world with lead in the air and surrounded by lead paint. And (quelle horreur) with gas stoves.
And lead azide should be stored in a temperature and humidity controlled facility. By the looks of that bunker, it is not climate controlled. The earthern berm is supposed to create some semblance of climate control but the weather in Iowa is none for seasonal extremes.
"I’d like to note that the engineers and scientists who put men on the moon grew up in a world with lead in the air and surrounded by lead paint. And (quelle horreur) with gas stoves."
You say that like it is a good thing.
What if instead of ONE BIG EXPLOSION they did a bunch of little ones? This reminds me of the old SNL commercial for one big bean (instead of eating hundreds of the little ones.)
'...but their models underestimate the worst case scenario...'
That has to be one of the dumbest observations ever made by the NYT. What do they think is the purpose of modelling such things? How did they arrive at this supposed estimate of 'worst case scenario'? Seriously - they should get a job at the UN, reporting on climate issues.
Correct Freder, it's not a good thing, but it's not nearly as awful as the press is making it out to be.
Freder, the temperature of a fully underground storage facility, year round, no matter the summer heat or winter cold at ground level, remains about 50F to 60F. Players of Fallout already know this, as do people who have a basement in their home. An underground bunker is climate controlled. No rain, no snow, no ice, no high heat, no extreme cold.
The current issue is that after a very long time, even properly stored lead azide can crystallize and get explodey.
So twenty years ago someone let this thing get out of hand. There's no good options and the army is taking care of it. Hardly seems getting worked up about like the whole world is going to end. Trying to blame this on Hegseth is super dumb.
Special Black Friday Sale on pearl necklaces for clutching… oops - too late!
They should have just blown them up in Flint, MI, then nobody would have noticed, or at least been able to prove anything.
"What if instead of ONE BIG EXPLOSION they did a bunch of little ones?"
Because it is probably in 55 gal barrels that can't be opened or even moved because they are so shock sensitive.
"Freder, the temperature of a fully underground storage facility, year round, no matter the summer heat or winter cold at ground level, remains about 50F to 60F. "
Look at the picture. It is not underground, it is an earthen covered silo. I have been in many just like that. They are indeed cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter, but they hardly count as "climate controlled"
"So twenty years ago someone let this thing get out of hand."
No, they have or should have known the status of these drums from day one. The database should have notified them that they needed to do something about them years ago.
It is nothing but gross incompetence and negligence.
I agree this is the result of bad planning on the part of the pentagon.
"In 2004, an environmental assessment found that the lead azide was deteriorating. In March 2026, the Army found further deterioration during a routine inspection, caused by the ethanol and water bath having evaporated and the lead azide recrystallized"
IOW, they had a lot of time to take care of this problem before determining to blow it up.
"What do they think is the purpose of modelling such things? How did they arrive at this supposed estimate of 'worst case scenario'?"
I don't understand what you are getting at. There are plenty of good dispersion models available. They will give you a worst, best, most likely estimate.
hyperventilators gonna hyperventilate.
Lead azide is still the major and almost exclusive explosive used in blasting caps world wide the 68 barrels is a minuscule part of the total but its dramatic being all at once. It’s used because it’s more reliable and safer for workers than anything else. There is work to replace it with an alternate, but of course that may create some other safety problem. In Burlington IA a dozen miles from the ammo plant there was an Exide battery plant that processed thousands of tons of lead, but never was in the NYT. Do you know where most of lead exposure comes from? Storm and ground water. You see, minerals are a natural part of the earth, and if you test groundwater in many areas you find large amounts of natural lead, 600 parts per million over a 100 sq mile area is a lot of lead. So a lot of our crops are grown in areas that have more lead in it than the “plume” will contain.
So this all belongs in perspective, it should be done carefully, but once a situation develops don’t just force a stalemate, deal with it, because you are going to create a real disaster if you wait two years to let it work through the courts and it explodes on its own, who is helped by that.
@Freder, the reason I said it's a dumb comment, is because models are used to predict things before they happen, up to and including 'worst case scenarios'. The NYT is saying that their models are underestimating their models.
In their planning studies, the Army would have conducted exhaustive risk assessments, each of which would entail modeling using proven tools that are almost always based on empirical evidence and measurements from past occurrences.
This would include coming to terms with what they think is the worst that could happen. Otherwise, every single event would carry a 'worst case scenario' of 'obliterating the universe'.
"I agree this is the result of bad planning on the part of the pentagon."
Don't blame the Pentagon. The proper procedures and systems to avoid this are in place. This is entirely the fault of the facility, whichever contract operates it, and the Joint Munitions Command and Army Materiel Command.
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